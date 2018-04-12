30 Men’s Festival Clothing Essentials for 2018

Yahoo! Festival season has arrived once again, and your stoke level is through-the-roof. Aside from purchasing the ticket itself, putting together your outfits is at the top of the list. After all, your festival clothing can make or break the experience.

If you just show up in a pair of jeans and a jersey, like you might do at a concert, you’re going to be quite disappointed. Yeah, you’ll be comfortable, but you’ll be surrounded by people in some dope costumes. There’s definitely going to be a twinge of sadness.

It’s super easy to stop that FOMO, though–deck yourself out in some sweet men’s festival clothing. Ladies, you’re more than welcome to rock some of these looks too. “Men” is merely intended to indicate sizes and cuts.

When it comes to choosing festival clothing, though, there are plenty of looks to rock. You could choose something super EDM/rave-y, laid-back hippie, some mix of the two, or heck, even something entirely out-of-the-box. It’s all about knowing where to buy men’s festival clothing.

If you’re interested in more feminine-cut festival clothing, head over here. Add a flow toy, or poi, to up your game, too.

Once you’ve got your other essentials sorted out, you can focus on your outfit. This list is broken up into four sections: Tops, bottoms, footwear, and headwear. Each capsule has a descriptive headline, as well as an image. Dive in for more information, or skim with ease.

Without further ado, here’s the best men’s festival clothing. Mix and match, or select a stand-out piece. The festival experience is yours.

Men’s Festival Tops

Men’s festival tops range from jackets to shirts, and other things you’d wear on the upper-portion of your body. Layer these pieces, or wear them on their own.

1. Best Men’s Festival Top: Jean Jacket

Jean jackets are making a comeback in a big way. If you’re on-top-of the style trend, you may already have one in your closet. But if you think it would complete your look, add one to your wardrobe, like the Calvin Klein Men’s Denim Trucker Jacket.

It’s made of 100% cotton. Festivals can end up a muddy mess, if it rains. But that’s no problem because this men’s festival clothing is machine-washable. Featuring a double button flap closure, and two chest pockets. The button closures, of course, feature the “CK” logo. Pair with some crisp shorts, or your favorite pair of jeans.

This baby is available in a massive size range: XXS – XXL. If you intend to layer it, size up. And, there are nine distinct colors, to match it perfectly to your style.

Price: $40.26 – $148

2. Best Men’s Festival Top: Hoodie

When you think of men’s festival clothing, there’s a good chance it contains cannabis in some form. More often than not, you’ll see pot leaves. Well, this Print Long Sleeve Hoodie by iHeartRaves fits the bill to a T.

It’s made of 100% premium microfiber polyester, which has been pre-shrunk, and is a two-way stretch fabric. Each hoodie is handmade, so no two are exactly the same. You may think you don’t need something to keep you warm, but you’ll be severely disappointed if you skip it. After a hot day in the sun, you’ll be thankful for some warmth as the moon rises. Toss this baby in the machine with like colors, and it’ll be clean in no time.

However, if cannabis isn’t your style, there are ten other awesome designs to choose from, in sizes XS to 4XL.

Interested in looking at other hoodies? Browse this top 10 list, for more ideas.

Price: $59.95 – $64.95

3. Best Men’s Festival Tops: Hawaiian Shirt

A Hawaiian shirt? What the heck are you thinking, girl? I know you’re probably picturing your Dad’s Hawaiian shirt from that family vacation in ’96. But I promise they’ve come a long way since then, and you’ll wonder why you don’t rock them on an every day basis.

This JINIDU Men’s Floral All Over Print Button Down is a phenomenal choice. It’s made of 98% cotton and two-percent other–so it won’t immediately shrink in the wash. Toss it in with like colors, and you’re golden. Rock it fully-buttoned, or as an over-shirt.

And if this particular print isn’t doing it for you, there are five others to choose from. They’re available in sizes small to XXL, but it is recommended you size up, as these are slim cut.

Price: $18.99 – $22.99

4. Best Men’s Festival Top: Trippy T-Shirt

If you’re heading to a music festival for the first time, it may shock you how accurate the trippy hippie stereotype is. Every few-hundred-feet you’ll run into someone in a tie dye shirt, or some type of drug reference. It’s fun to let out your inner-wild-child. So, if you’re looking to rock that same type of look, consider the Pika Pokemon T-Shirt.

It’s made right here in the United States. And, the graphic is high-resolution, so the lines are super crisp. The t-shirt itself is 100% polyester, and is ultra soft and comfortable. Each shirt’s graphics are pressed into individual panels, and are then sewn together.

This bad boy is available in sizes small to 3XL, and it fits more like a tall-tee.

If you aren’t feeling Pikachu, there are tons of other trippy shirts available here.

Price: $39.95

5. Best Men’s Festival Top: Poncho

While I do highly recommend keeping a rain poncho on-hand, there’s something a bit different about men’s festival clothing. Ponchos originated in Central and South America, and often have designs reminiscent of this history. The Hooded Poncho Cape, however, is unique, in that it’s much more like a sweatshirt material.

It’s made of 25% cotton and 75% polyester, so it won’t automatically shrink in the wash. Hang-drying is recommended. It features a pull-closure in the hood. Thanks to a very lightweight fabric, you won’t sweat to death during the day, and will be thrilled you chose it during the night. Pair with jeans or shorts, to complete the look.

Choose from two colors: Green/gray, and red/gray. Available in sizes medium to 5XL.

Price: $21.99 – $28.99

6. Best Men’s Festival Top: LED Shirt

We’ve seen a few of the more hippie-type tops you can use as men’s festival clothing. But now it’s time to dive into something more EDM, like this Sound Activated Glow Shirt.

This baby is made of 100% breathable, non-shrinking cotton. It features LED (EL) sound-activated lights, which are controlled by a built-in sensor. When the music starts, the LED panel beats up and down. The image is a silk screen print. All you need is two AAA batteries to light up this bad boy. They sit in a belt clip, which you can place on your belt or an inside-pocket. It’ll stay lit for four-to-six hours.

Choose from two other designs: A skull with headphones, or a tiger. Available in sizes medium to XXL.

Price: $32.99 – $34.99

7. Best Men’s Festival Tops: Drug Rug

Name one warm piece of clothing you’d expect to see at a festival. If you answered “Drug rug”, then you’d be correct. It’s an absolute classic, and you can rock one too, like the Charcoal Stripe Woven Baja Hoodie.

This bad boy is made of a blend: 50% acrylic, 40% polyester, and 10% cotton. It features a single pocket in the front, a hood, and two “strings”, which do not close the hood. The inside is soft, and will keep you cozy.

Choose from two colors: Rasta and pink. Available in sizes small to XXL.

Price: $13.99 – $25.99

8. Best Men’s Festival Top: Vest

Vests have been a cool piece of men’s festival clothing for what feels like forever. Heck, they’ve been a general cool piece of clothing since the dawn of time. The Simbama Men’s Casual Lightweight Sleeveless Zip-Up Vest is no exception.

This casual hoodie vest is made of lightweight, breathable cotton. It’s a classic hoodie style, featuring a zip closure, two side pockets, as well as a contrast color with a line design. Ideally, it should be hand-washed. It can be worn alone, or over a t-shirt or tank.

Choose from three colors: Blue, black, and gray. Available in sizes Medium to 3XL.

Price: $28.99

9. Best Men’s Festival Top: Suspenders

In the description for this section, I alluded to men’s festival tops that weren’t exactly tops…they’re just worn on top. And, well, we’ve arrived: Suspenders. Not just any suspenders, though. Light-up suspenders.

These babies are adjustable with a clip, as well as an elastic strap. They’re super lightweight and comfortable. They’re approximately one-inch-wide, and 43-to-52-inches-long. Thanks to an eco-friendly rechargeable battery–there’s no need to replace the batteries. Each two-hour charge allows for six-to-eight hours of lights. There are three modes: light lightning, quick flash, and slow flash.

Choose from red, pink, orange, and green.

Price: $21.99

10. Men’s Festival Top: Bro Tank

When it’s hot out, you don’t want to deal with anything. Heavy fabric on your body makes you squirm. Fancy schmancy? Psh, you’ll just end up sweating right through it. Mitigate that annoyance, and wear a dope bro tank instead, like the SFYNX Plur Owl Men’s Rave Tank Top.

It’s EDM’s official clothing brand, so you know you’re purchasing quality. Thanks to a high-definition graphic, it’s a vibrant, glow-in-the-dark, black-light-reactive, bright image. The tank itself is 100% cotton. It pairs well with just about any pair of pants or shorts.

Choose from sizes small to XL.

Price: $36

11. Best Men’s Festival Tops: Faux Fur

Faux fur? Yeah, dude, this is one of the coolest men’s festival clothing pieces you can rock! Real fur, of course, isn’t ideal because animals are involved. Fake fur, however, looks dope, and can take your outfit from meh to magnificent.

The Moonwalk Men’s Faux Fur Hooded Sleeveless Vest is imported. It’s made from 70% acrylic and 30% polyester. It’s hooded and will keep you warm–but not too warm. It also features a buckle closure. Wear as a stand-alone piece, or layer over a shirt.

Choose from sizes XS, Medium, and Large.

Price: $33.50

12. Best Men’s Festival Tops: Harness

One of the most liberating things about festivals is how nobody judges you for what you’re wearing. In fact, the more wild, the more compliments you’ll receive. So if you’ve got a wild side that you’d like to let out, DO IT! And perhaps that wild side is looking for a harness.

This iiniim Men’s Adjustable Faux Leather Body Chest Harness looks bad-freakin’-a. It’s designed with shoulder armor-style pads, with rivet detailing. The O-rings are connected, and a buckle closure allows for adjustment. The chest measures 27.5-inches-to-39-inches, with a strap width of an inch, while the shoulder pads measure 14-inches x six-inches. This piece looks most impressive against bare skin.

Price: $22.98

Men’s Festival Bottoms

Festival bottoms include shorts, pants, and everything in between. Wear these bad boys on their own, or pair with a top, or some other awesome accessory.

13. Best Men’s Festival Bottoms: Harem Pants

Harem pants (you may think of them as “Aladdin” or “Genie” pants), are a super common piece of men’s festival clothing. First, they let you air everything out. Second, they’re comfy as heck. And third, you can do whatever your heart desires when wearing them, from flowing, to walking around, or just chilling in a hammock.

These babies are made of 100% soft cotton. Ideally, you should wash them separately in cold water, and air dry. The cool thing about harem pants, is they’re an entirely unisex piece of clothing. Women can rock them just as hard as men can. This particular pair features a rope tie, and elastic openings at the ankles. Wear shirtless, or pair with a tank or harness.

They’re available in sizes small to large, and come in an impressive 15 different colors.

Price: $18.79 – $25.95

14. Best Men’s Festival Bottoms: Skinny Jeans

When it comes to men’s festival clothing, there’s a good chance you may already have some of these pieces in your closet. Jeans, of course, are a staple in just about any wardrobe. You may not necessarily have skinny jeans…but now’s the time to add them to your collection.

These Okilr Pjik Men’s Vintage Skinny Fit Jeans are thoroughly distressed throughout the piece. They feature a concealed zip fly with a button, and functional five-pockets. Made of a light, soft cotton blend, so you can toss them in the machine, but do not bleach them. Show off your bod, wearing just skinny jeans, or pop on a top–they look amazing either way.

Choose from five colors: Black, blue, denim blue, light blue, and wash blue. Available in sizes 28-42.

Price: $29.99 – $31.99

15. Best Men’s Festival Bottoms: Cuffed Shorts

If you want to be fashionable at a festival, ditch your regular, ol’ denim shorts, cargo shorts, and athletic shorts. It’s time to get into something way more stylish: Cuffed shorts.

These Levi’s Men’s 511 Slim Fit Hemmed Shorts are perfect. They’re crafted by a well-known clothing company, with 94% cotton, five-percent polyester, and one-percent elastane. While they are machine-washable, it’s advised you flip them inside-out, before tossing them in. They sit below the waist, and are slim from the hip to knees. Pair them with just about any top on this list.

Choose from five colors, and sizes from 29-44.

Price: $29.99 – $50

16. Best Men’s Festival Bottoms: Romper

About a year ago, the internet flipped out about rompers for men. While there was a bevy of criticism, don’t even worry about it. Rompers are amazing for a number of reasons. They’re insanely comfortable, they look fly as all get out, and you don’t have to find something that matches…it’s all one-piece.

This 3D Printed Bro Romper is everything you could want, in regards to out-of-the-box men’s festival clothing. It’s made with a blend of 25% cotton, 25% polyamide, and 50% spandex. With a zipper-fly closure, it’s easy to get in-and-out. Deep side pockets hold all of your everyday carries. Throw on some shoes, and you’re set.

Choose from an enormous design selection, including a sunset and t-rexes. Available in sizes small to XL.

Price: $31.98 – $36.99

17. Best Men’s Festival Bottoms: Board Shorts

Guys, if there’s one thing you wear in the summer aside from your regular shorts, it’s board shorts. After all, they’re super comfortable, pair with just about everything, and allow you to get soaked without consequence. Wearing board shorts to a festival is a no-brainer.

These O’Neill Men’s Santa Cruz Striped Board Shorts look sweet, and they’re comfy, too. Made with 100% polyester, so they’re machine-washable. Quick dry fabric will keep you happy, should it rain, or you get too sweaty. Secure them with a tie closure.

Available in sizes 28-40, with an incredible seven patterns to choose from.

Price: $28 – $64.99

18. Best Men’s Festival Bottoms: Printed Shorts

Luckily, when it comes to men’s festival clothing, especially shorts, there are tons of options. We’ve already seen board shorts, and denim cuffed shorts. But next, we’re diving into printed shorts, like these Chino Bermuda Beach Shorts.

They’re made with a lightweight cotton, which is ideal for the summer. They feature a mid-rise, and a flat front, with a straight cut. Plus, they’re ridiculously comfortable, and will pair with just about anything, including a bro tank, or no shirt at all.

Available in six colors: Khaki, navy, white, green, black, and blue. Choose from sizes 27-40.

Price: $9.99 – $20.60

19. Best Men’s Festival Bottoms: Capris

Europeans are often at the forefront of fashion trends. For years, we’ve seen European men rocking capris. Well, they’ve finally made their way onto the men’s festival clothing scene. They’re insanely comfortable, and allow you to keep on the same bottoms going from day into night.

These Tonwhar Men’s Fashion Capris are made of 100% cotton. As a 3/4 length pant, they’ll hit right at your calf. Thanks to a mid-rise waist and a drawstring, your pants won’t be falling down any time soon. Wear alone, or pair with any of the awesome festival tops from above.

Choose from black or khaki. They’re available in sizes 28-32.

Price: $22.99

20. Best Men’s Festival Bottoms: Leggings

Leggings are some of the most comfortable things on the planet. If you’re an athlete, there’s a good chance you’ve worn them under your uniform. Super awesome, right? Bring that same comfort to the festival, except with a much more dazzling design.

These Mardi Gras Leggings are a phenomenal choice. They double as compression pants for exercising, so toss them on under your favorite basketball shorts, post-festival. Many rave/EDM guys choose this option–so don’t feel shy. With a colorful, eye-catching red and orange design, they can be worn alone, or paired with a festival top.

They’re available in sizes small to XXL.

Price: $39.87

Best Men’s Festival Footwear

This section of men’s festival clothing focuses on footwear, which includes anything you’d put onto your feet, like socks and shoes.

21. Best Men’s Festival Footwear: Socks

Socks are some of the most-needed, often-forgotten festival items out there. If you think you can get by on just wearing sandals, your little piggies are going to be unhappy at night. When choosing a pair of socks for festivals, however, you want to go with a merino wool because of it’s anti-odor, sweat-wicking qualities.

Fits socks are by far my favorite merino wool socks. I personally own a couple of pairs, and can attest to the fact that they can be worn more than once…and it doesn’t feel like it. They don’t get that grimy, sweaty feeling like cotton socks do. And, you can wear them multiple days without smelling like the inside of a middle school gym locker.

Socks aren’t just for utility purposes. If you’d prefer a 420 twist, be sure to check out these weed socks.

Price: $17.93 – $18.99

22. Best Men’s Festival Footwear: Slide On Shoes

When it comes to men’s festival footwear, there are a few things to keep in mind. First is comfort. If your feet are unhappy, you’re going to have a bad time. Second, you want something that can be paired with tons of looks. The Sanuk Men’s Sideline Linen Slip-On Loafers fit the bill.

These bad boys feature a solid vulcanized rubber sole, with a toe bumper, which keeps your feet safe all day. A canvas upper makes it easy to slide on-and-off. And a removable footbed, with an antimicrobial additive keeps them from smelling.

Choose from brown or black. Available in sizes eight-to-thirteen.

Price: $22.99 – $60.95

23. Best Men’s Festival Footwear: LED Shoes

We’ve covered some footwear basics that are a great choice both in- and out-of-the-festival. But now it’s time to dive into something a bit more special: Light up shoes.

These COODO Light Up shoes are an incredible choice. They feature a fly woven upper, and a rubber outsole, which is where the LEDs are housed. With seven different light colors (red, green, dark blue, yellow, sky blue, purple, and white), you’ll be dazzling from afar. Choose from 11 modes, to match the lights to the current set. Each charge lasts seven-to-eight hours. And, if you like to shuffle or flow, they’ll bring a unique twist on your movements.

Choose from 15 colors. Available in men’s sizes 3.5-10.

If you aren’t feeling these bad boys, be sure to check out these other light up shoes.

Price: $9.99 – $27.99

24. Best Men’s Festival Footwear: Sandals

Protecting your feet at a festival is important. But, you don’t have to wear a closed-toe shoe, in order to accomplish this. Instead, there’s a sandal that will make you wonder why you didn’t snag a pair sooner: Chacos.

These bad boys are solid as a rock. They have a synthetic sole, which stops any sharp objects from reaching your foot. The upper is made from a polyester jacquard webbing, and you can adjust the straps to your foot. Once you’ve done so, your foot will stay in-place, and your feet will be very happy. Plus, if inclement weather makes an appearance, you just need to wipe them down, and you’re good for the next day.

Available in sizes seven-to-twelve. Choose from tons of different designs and straps.

Price: $55.99 – $149

25. Best Men’s Festival Footwear: Rave Boots

With regular festival shoes, as well as sandals under our belt, it’s time to look at something slightly more EDM-esque. And what better footwear, than rave boots?

These Demonia by Pleaser Men’s Trashville are stand-out like you wouldn’t believe. They’re entirely man-made, with a synthetic sole, and a platform of 3.25-inches. Five large straps with buckles adorn these babies. And there’s a full inner-side zipper. Pair them with leggings and an LED shirt, to create the ultimate rave look.

Available in black patent, and black pu. Choose from sizes four-thirteen.

Price: $99.95 – $220.43

Men’s Festival Headwear

Festival headwear is a bit of a mish-mosh of items. If it can be worn on your face, neck, or head, you’ll find it in this section of men’s festival clothing.

26. Best Men’s Festival Headwear: Flat Bill

Hats are a no-brainer when it comes to men’s festival clothing. After all, you probably have a few in your possession already. But, you may want to consider snagging a festival-specific hat, for any new pins you may acquire.

The Samtree Unisex Snap Back is an awesome choice. It’s made of 100% polyester, and should fit most head sizes. The brim measures 2.7-inches, while it sits 4.33-inches high. Pair with literally anything on this list, for an awesome look.

Choose from one-of-eight eye-catching designs.

Price: $10.99

27. Best Men’s Festival Headwear: Cowboy Hat

When it comes to festival hats, you want them for one of three reasons. One, they can complete a look. Two, they’re perfect for collecting pins. And three, they keep your face and eyes protected from the sun. Rather than choosing a flat bill, change it up with a cowboy hat.

This bad boy is made of 100% straw, so it’s super breathable. One-size-fits-most, fitting up to a 7.25-inch head. An elastic sweatband collects any drippage. The crown measures five-inches deep, while the brim is 3.5-inches wide, and rolled, with mesh sides on the crown. It’s recommended you hand-wash it.

Price: $16.95

28. Best Festival Headwear: Sunglasses

I can almost guarantee that you have a pair of sunglasses in your possession. Heck, you might have a couple of them. But you may want to consider purchasing a pair solely for festivals. That way, you’ll never be left without.

These Classic Small Round Retro Sunglasses are a great pick. They have a lightweight plastic frame, as well as polycarbonate, high-quality lenses. They provide impact-resistance, and block ultra-bright light. And, you’re protected against UVA/UVB lights.

Choose from seven different colors.

Price: $11.99

29. Best Men’s Festival Headwear: Animal Hood

If you’ve ever seen a picture of someone at a rave, there’s a good chance he or she is wearing an animal hood. As the name implies, an animal hood is a hat with some type of animal (unicorn, fox, panther, etc.), featuring long, wide arms, leading up to pockets. They’re a super popular accessory.

This baby is made from faux fur on the outside. On the inside, there’s a lining made of 70% soft acrylic and 30% fleece. The fur itself is 100% acrylic. Measuring 22-inches, the head circumference is one-size-fits-most. There’s also a hidden pocket on the inside, where you can store something lightweight. Pop this baby on to finish your outfit.

Price: $14.90

30. Best Festival Headgear: Facemask

There are plenty of reasons why someone would want a facemask at a festival. First, it can be dusty as all get out, if it hasn’t rained in a while. Second, it provides protection from the sun. And third, there are times where you just don’t want people to see your face. Boom. Problems solved.

This iHeartRaves Seamless Facemask is the perfect solution. It’s made of 100% polyester microfiber, so it can be machine-washed in cold, with like colors. One-size-fits-most, and it can be worn more than ten ways, including headband, hair band, and a bandana.

If a puking kitty isn’t your style, there are eight other designs to choose from.

Price: $9.95

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.