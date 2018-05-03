Men’s Summer Boots: Best Chukka Boots 2018

It might seem a bit counterintuitive, but wearing boots in the summer is a great idea. Sure, pop on the flip-flops or other casual summer shoes: it makes perfect sense. But the fact is that there are gonna be times you need some men’s summer boots. Why not start with a classic like men’s chukka boots?

Men’s chukka boots have been around since a guy named Chuck started wearing them. Kidding, and rim-shot please. The history of chukka boots can actually be traced to South African soldiers wearing them when stationed in Burma in the 1940s. According to British newspaper The Guardian, Nathan Clark saw the boots and created his own prototype. In 1947, Clark introduced the world to a shoe design he called Desert Boots. Clarks’ Desert Boots were born, and an industry followed. The Desert Boot is, generally, associated with Clarks, but wherever you see a desert boot (or something like it), it is a bonafide chukka. All chukkas are not Desert Boots, but a chukka is a chukka is a chukka.

Men’s summer boots are defined by a lighter touch. For our list, we’re avoiding the heavier boots that often have warm lining, etc. Instead, we’re focusing on chukka boots that are made of lighter materials — there are some canvas versions in the list — or lighter leather. Just because it’s Miami Beach outside doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice the boots until Minneapolis. You can look good and feel good in your men’s summer boots. And the truth about all these boots is that they’ll work any time of the year. If you are going to wear them in some weather, it’s probably a good idea to hit the canvas or suede models with a little bit of Scotchgard.

Each style shown is in a great color but just about every one of these models of men’s summer boots comes in a wider assortment of colors, and we make note of that. Be sure to check the links. Also, if you’re shoe shopping for something other than chukka boots, check out the links at the very bottom of the list for some other footwear options.

One last thing: do you know what a “chukka” is? No spoilers here, but the answer is at the bottom*. In the meantime, take a look at Men’s Summer Boots: Best Chukka Boots 2018.

1. Palladium Men’s Pallabrouse Baggy Chukka Boot

The Palladium Pallabrouse is probably one of two of the most unique-look men’s chukka boots in the list (along with #9, the Skechers). For starters, it’s Palladium’s “baggy chukka boot,” with the exaggerated upper in the ankle area that can be folded over and buttoned. Palladium does have a “regular” Pallabrouse chukka that doesn’t have the fold-over-able ankle material and is very good looking. Both the regular and this baggy version feature a cotton canvas upper, so it’s going to be lighter and more breathable. It’s got a rubber sole and a canvas inner lining. Available in six different colors, shown in “woodling/honey.” Fun fact: Palladium started making the Pallabrouse for the French Foreign Legion in 1949.

2. Ariat Lookout Chukka Boot

Price: $65.89 and up (depending on size/color selected)

The Ariat Lookout Chukka Boot features an all-leather premium grain upper. The look is “distressed leather.” It qualifies in the men’s summer boots category because of its comfort factor. It’s designed for “everyday comfort” according to Ariat, and that can be seen in the “4LR Four-Layer Footbed.” The sole is a Duratread sole. Fun fact: Ariat was founded in 1993 as a maker of performance footwear for equestrian athletes in the English and Western performance categories. They’ve obviously branched into casual wear and they say their products have been seen being worn by country music stars Blake Shelton, Josh Turner, Lyle Lovett and others.

3. Timberland Men’s Groveton Plain-Toe Chukka Boot

Price: $84.63 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Timberland is in the stratosphere in terms of its street wear popularity, thanks largely to its traditional Timberland Premium Waterproof Boot. That’s a great boot to rock any time of the year, but, obviously, a bit on the “heavier” side. When it comes to men’s summer boots, the Groveton Chukka Boot fits the bill. The upper is a leather/canvas combo, with the foot portion being 100 percent leather and the upper is canvas, which means it’s lighter and more breathable. Timberland calls this a “sneaker inspired” boot and it does feature a synthetic sole with beveled lug sidewalls. The top collar is padded in a contrasting dark leather and the Timberland logo is embossed into the heel area. Shown in “wheat” color, the shoe is also available in black.

4. Dr. Martens Men’s Mayport Chukka Boot

Price: $88.63 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Doc Martens have a long history in street wear and they’ve recently made another surge in popularity. The Mayport Chukka features a casual chambray twill upper in a two tone flecked design. It’s got the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole and the branded heel loop for easy-on/easy-off. Two-eye lace fastening. Shown in black, these chukka boots are available in nine different colors.

5. Reef Men’s Voyage Chukka Boot

Price: $41.21 and up (depending on size/color selected)

These chukka boots are very close in style to the iconic Clarks Desert Boots, but there are certainly some unique Reef touches that sets this style apart. The upper is suede leather, with a pigskin tongue and heel lining. That upper is water resistant, by the way. Soft contoured premium corduroy sockliner with arch support. Shown in khaki color, the boot is also available in “bungee” color, which is a dark brown suede. Reef says its Voyage boots feature “no break in period for instant comfort.”

Price: $72.11 and up (depending on size/color selected)

6. Cole Haan Men’s Adams Grand Chukka Boot

This men’s chukka boot is a bit more on the dressy side, as is fitting of a Cole Haan piece of footwear. The upper is all leather suede and the sole is rubber. Cole Haan describes it as “innovative rubber unit bottom cored out with “grand.os” technology.” Shown in “bourbon” color, the boot is available in six different colors. This one gets very favorable ratings, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

7. Clarks Originals Men’s Desert Boot

Price: $68.97 and up (depending on size/color selected)

You could call this the granddaddy of men’s chukka boots, given the fact that it was Nathan Clark who invented the Desert Boot back in the 1940s. Clarks has been resurgent on the popularity front, thanks in no small part to the fact that recording artist Drake collaborated with Clarks recently on his own signature style of Desert Boots. These are the classic, shown in taupe canvas. They’re available in a ton of different colors, including different upper/sole color combinations. That sole, by the way, is the classic Clarks crepe sole that’s been part of the Desert Boot since the beginning. If customer reviews are important to you, you’ll want to take note that this boot has been reviewed more than 3,400 times and it has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

8. Blundstone Men’s Casual Chukka

Price: $47.14 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This is a somewhat unique men’s chukka boot because it comes from the creator of the Chelsea boot. Blundstone, headquartered in Tasmania, has been making boots since 1870. These chukkas are definitely men’s summer boots that are suitable for “a hike through the brush or a bite to eat on the town,” according to Blundstone. They’re an all leather upper with contrasting (and good looking) stitching at the footbed. They feature the crepe sole that is, according to Blundstone, “crafted with the Blundstone shock protection system that disperses shock at the heel strike and reduces skeletal stress on the feet, knees and vertebrae.” In other words, comfy, comfy, comfy. Shown in rustic brown.

Price: $119.95 and up (depending on size/color selected)

9. Skechers Men’s Recent-Handler Chukka Boot

A very affordable entry in the men’s summer boots category. These “Recent-Handlers” (don’t ask me where the name comes from, even the Skechers website doesn’t say) are a pigskin suede upper with synthetic overlays at the heel and collar. Both the tongue and the ankle collar are padded and the insole is Skechers’ proprietary Air Cooled Memory Foam cushioned. It’s a two-eye lace up and it does have the fabric pull-on tab at the heel. The light brown upper is contrasted with the orange detailing on the top part of the mid-sole, as well as the orange Skechers logo on the tongue and heel.

Price: $31.21 and up (depending on size/color selected)

10. Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Desert Sun Chukka Boot

Another one from the category of men’s summer boots that hews closely to the classic Clarks Desert Boot. These chukkas from Kenneth Cole Reaction are in low-cut profile and feature premium suede uppers with contrasting stitching. They’ve got a contrasting two-tone mid-sole and a rubber sole. The insole is cushioned and they feature a one-inch heel. Three-eye lace-ups, with “hidden” eyelets (i.e., they’re simply plain eyelets). These are a very popular men’s chukka boot, with more than 350 reviews and a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. Shown in olive suede color, they’re available in 25 different colors, including some BA red suede.

Price: $34.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Some other men’s shoes to consider:

* A “chukka” is a period of play in the game of polo. They’re seven-and-a-half minute periods and there are usually six of them in a polo match. It’s also called a “chukker,” which ain’t to be confused with the bird, “chukar.” And don’t chuck this list. Share it!

