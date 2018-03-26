Top 10 Best Men’s Summer Shoes 2018

“Summer’s here, I’m for that. I got my rubber sandals, got my straw hat. I’m drinking cold beer, man I’m glad that it’s here.” — James Taylor.

Doesn’t matter who sez it, the fact is that summer’s a great time of year and a time to look great. Of course, the fashion options are different in summer than any other time of year, so it may be time to update or add to the wardrobe. Or, in this case, the foot locker.

Men’s Summer Shoes: A Definition

“The good people at Men’s Health Magazine have a simple definition of “men’s summer shoes.” They say “just as winter calls for waterproof and durable footwear, summer also comes with its own list of proper picks — light fabrics and ventilation, for example.”

That’s a handy starting point. We looked a bit deeper and found all sorts of definitions, all sorts of lists, and we narrowed it down, comme ca:

Sandals – which includes flip-flops and slides, although we suggest you look at this curated list for a complete focus on the sandals, flip-flops and slides categories.

Tennis shoes – which includes canvas.

Loafers – think “boat shoes” or “deck shoes” and driving shoes.

Dress shoes – when you need to get a little dressier with the summer shoe.

Men’s Summer Shoes: Pairing up with Shorts, etc.

It’s possible that all four styles in our list can be worn with shorts, but you’ll want to make sure you’re wearing the proper shorts for the shoe. For example, you can wear sport shorts with the sandals or tennis shoes, but it’s not the best idea to pair sports shorts with loafers or dressy summer shoes. Walking shorts would be better there. If you want to wear some drawstring linen pants, it’s best to go with sandals or loafers. Jeans, bless their heart, can be worn with any of the four styles, but if you’re wearing dressier summer shoes, you’ll probably want to wear a darker denim, which is almost always a dressier denim.

Men’s Summer Shoes: What About Socks?

If you’re wearing your summer shoes with pants that break (rest at the top of the ankle part of the shoe), you can easily get away with socks (dark). However, going sockless is a very reasonable idea, especially if you’re wearing shorts or casual linen beach pants. For sandals, we recommend not wearing socks, which I have learned over the years from the sneer/no-sneer reaction on my wife’s face.

But overall, because you’ll be wearing your summer shoes in…um…the summer, AND because you will often want to go without socks, you may suffer from sweaty feet. To help fight the comfy fight, no-show shoe liners are a great idea. They’re like super low cut athletic socks, only they’re made specifically to not show and to wick away moisture and they’re a lighter fabric than socks. These babies from Thirty 48 are made of “Coolplus” fabric, which is a patented synthetic fiber designed to release hot air from your skin. The little sockies can’t be seen by anyone, you won’t notice they’re on, and you’ll be a step ahead of schweaty feet. They come in three-packs and six-packs (they’re $11.98 and up, depending on the pack) and a variety of colors, including neutral grey, black, brown, blue and white. Do yourself, and your feet, a favor.

Men’s Summer Shoes: Great Go-Withs

A few options for what to wear with the summer kicks can be found in some of our curated lists, like the Top 20 Best Men’s Jeans: Skinny, Slim or Relaxed Fit or for those of you who dig the black jean, the Top 10 Best Men’s Black Jeans. Of course, some of the shoes on the list will also work very well with the right pair of sweats, so check the Top 15 Best Men’s Sweatpants. For the top half, a Hawaiian shirt is a great idea, and this list of Big Men’s Hawaiian Summer Shirts: 10 Must Have Styles includes big sizes and regular sizes.

So let’s kick summer off on the right foot with something from our list of Top 10 Best Men’s Summer Shoes.

Best Sandals

1. Mephisto Men’s Zach Leather Sandal

These are some high quality, pretty high fashion men’s sandals that would look great with just about any ensemble. The Mephisto Zach Leather Sandals feature moisture-wicking leather lining to keep you cool. The suede-lined “Air-Relax” footbed is padded with arch and metatarsal support and the outsoles are polyurethane traction soles. Three buckles allow you get the best fit possible. It’s available in four color options. Mephisto, based in France, has been around for more than 50 years and has more than 800 shops worldwide. A less dressy and more sporty Mephisto — the men’s Shark Fit Sandal — is very popular with customers and is a great men’s summer shoes option if you’re looking for something more casual. It is at a higher price point.

2. Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandals

Price: $187

There are two kinds of people in this world: Birkenstock people and non-Birkenstock people. Here’s your chance to either get a new pair or to join the in-the-know crowd. These men’s sandals are actually considered to be unisex, which you’ll see when you look at the sizes available. Birkenstocks feature a cork footbed that conforms to the wearer’s foot. (I know this from experience, as I once borrowed a friend’s ‘Stocks and suddenly found myself singing in a different octave and walking with a double-step cadence. What I’m saying is, they reeeaaally do conform to the owner’s foot, which is a very good thing.) The two buckle straps are adjustable, so you can get the fit precise to your foot. The upper is all leather and the traction outsole is synthetic. These come in 13 different color options. If you want to try some Birkenstocks in something other than a sandal, the Boston Leather Clog is a good option.

Price: $89.95 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Best Tennis Shoes, etc.

3. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas Low Top Sneaker

The question isn’t whether or not these are great canvas shoes for men, it’s why don’t you already own a pair? When you talk about a quintessentially American shoe that has achieved a global welcome, the Chuck Taylors are right up toward the top of the conversation. For sheer popularity, you can’t argue with the numbers: on Amazon, more than 10,000 reviews with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. These are the classic canvas with rubber sole lace-up low tops. If white’s not your jam, they come in 11 different colors. Another classic is the high top Chucks but we do think the low tops are more versatile as a summer shoe.

Price: $28 and up (depending on size/color selected)

4. Sperry Top-Sider Men’s Striper Fashion Sneaker

If the Chuck Taylors are the President, these Sperry Top-Siders are the VP. These classic men’s summer shoes can be worn without the laces, which is the way it’s traditionally done in the summer, while you lace ’em back up up when fall rolls around. The Sperrys feature the salt-washed twill — we’re showing them in grey, but they’re available in 31 (!) different colors. The eyelets, tongue and heel all feature the Sperry logo. They do have a removable polyurethane footbed that Sperry calls its “Wave Comfort Foot System” and the rubber outsoles feature the well-known Sperry “Wave-Siping” that gives them traction in wet or dry conditions. Very popular, these canvas fabric shoes have almost 1,000 reviews with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. The leather Sperry Top-Sider boat shoe is, of course, a perennial classic and you can get it in 39 different colors and styles. There’s also a sort of cool hybrid between the Stripers and the classic boat shoe, featuring a leather/fabric treatment.

Price: $19 and up (depending on size/color selected)

5. Sanuk Men’s Chiba Sidewalk Surfer Shoe

I don’t own Sanuks but I have briefly considered stealing them from my friends who do. I have borrowed them from these dudes — with their full cooperation — which is how I know what great men’s summer shoes these are. The Chiba Sidewalk Surfer Shoe is a canvas shoe for men that is available in 18 different colors. The shoe features a molded EVA footbed, so it ends up personalizing itself to your foot, which is great. Sanuks are very popular, with more than 1,700 customer reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. While these Sanuks lend themselves perfectly to the convenient way of wearing them like a flip-flop (i.e., you step onto the heel, flattening it out), there is a pair of Sanuks that are backless: the men’s “You Got My Back II Sidewalk Surfers.”

6. Reef Men’s Ridge Fashion Sneaker

Price: $37.45 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Reef, the global surf brand, knows its way around summer, and these Ridge Fashion Sneakers are a terrific option for men’s summer shoes. They’re made with a fabric upper and a synthetic sole. The outsole is a molded rubber featuring “swelluar traction.” The shoes have some great detailing, with a patterned collar and tonal stitching that add stripes to the sides of the shoes. They’re available in ten different colors. If you’re looking for some flip-flops, Reef makes a very cool pair that actually have a bottle opener in the outsole.

Price: $32.75 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Best Loafers

7. Cole Haan Men’s Gunnison Driver Moccasin

These are a classic men’s summer shoe and we have singled them out before, in our list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Driving Shoes: The Definitive List. The term “driving shoe” is a real thing: they were originally made in the early 60s (in Italy) to facilitate better gas pedal/clutch/braking for car racers. They evolved into a fashion that is still going strong today. To put it simply, driving shoes are (usually) moccasins that work great as loafers for men. These mocs from Cole Haan are leather and the feature the knobby outsole that is common with driving shoes. Being loafers, these work well with shorts or jeans. Calvin Klein makes a slip-on driving moccasin that’s a bit simpler in style and is available in four different colors.

8. Sperry Top-Sider Men’s Billfish 3-Eye Boat Shoe

Price: $88.85 and up (depending on size selected)

While we are big proponents of the classic deck shoe from Sperry, we are including this unique take on the boat shoe because you don’t always see loafers for men with this look. The upper is leather and “air mesh,” which gives the shoe great breathability. The mesh portion contrasts with the color of the leather, in all of the four colors that the shoe comes in. These feature the Sperry logo on the heel, tongue, bottom outsole and the eyelets. The shoes are waterproof and they get great reviews: more than 1,800 reviews with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $63.30 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Best Dressy Summer Shoes

9. G.H. Bass & Co. Men’s Proctor Oxford

There are times when loafers for men or men’s sandals just won’t work when you need men’s summer shoes. The Proctor Oxfords from Bass are a terrific looking sued shoe that have that just right lighter look that qualifies them as a men’s summer shoe. Not to mention the fact that they are suede, which isn’t the kind of material you want to be wearing in wet weather. To keep the kicks looking good, we highly recommend a Scotchgard protector for these (very affordable at around $8.50). These men’s summer shoes are all leather uppers with a rubber sole. They’re available in four different colors. Very good ratings from past customer reviews: a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

10. Bruno Marc Men’s Lace-up Suede Leather Oxfords

Price: $49.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Oxfords are such a classic style that we’re including a second pair in our lineup of men’s summer shoes. These are from Bruno Marc New York, which makes a wide range of very affordable shoes for men. These are premium suede leather and we do recommend the Scotchgard protectant for these, too. This par is a plain-toe oxford featuring midsole stripe, suede upper and lace-up front closure. These are very popular shoes, with around 550 reviews and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average. Another option is a great looking pair of suede men’s summer shoes from Steve Madden.

Price: $15.99 and up (depending on size selected)