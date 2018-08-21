11 Best White Blazers for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

White blazers for men are a classic. They’re perfect for the spring and summer months, and sometimes they’ll work well into the fall (depending on the hue of the white). We’ve included some tans and stone colored models in the list because man does not live by white alone. Plus, there are times when a blazing white white won’t work.

Many of the jackets on this list have linen in the fabric: some are 100 percent linen and some are blends. A linen jacket is different than a linen shirt because the jacket is, generally, more structured than the ease-of-construction you’ll find with a linen shirt. The point is: just because it’s linen doesn’t mean you’re confined to the beach party (not that that’s a bad thing to be confined to).

A key to making the white blazer work is to avoid cliche. If you’re wearing black or navy underneath, you risk looking like a sea captain or a pair of dice (not that there’s anything wrong with sea captains or dice). Brown, light blues, patterns — they all work great with white. Of course, because the white blazer is a lighter jacket, it can be worn with a collared shirt or with a t-shirt, when done right.

What are the Best White Blazers for Men?

1. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Oxford Weave Blazer – $58.69 and up (depending on size)

As we pointed out in the intro, when you’re looking for white blazers for men, you get a pretty wide array of hues. This one, from Tommy Hilfiger, is listed as white but it’s slightly off-white.

This is a 100 percent cotton, two button jacket. It’s got flap pockets on the coat and a welt pocket on the left chest. Notched lapels and two side vents. It’s fully lined. Gets a very solid 4.1 out of 5-star rating average.

2. Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Slim Fit White Blazer – $61.91 and up (depending on size/color)

And as if on cue, we move to a very white white blazer for men. This is from Kenneth Cole Reaction and it’s a two-button, somewhat unconstructed look. It’s appropriate because the fabric is very light and summery, with 69 percent cotton and 31 percent linen.

Features two flap pockets on the coat and a slant welt chest pocket. It’s got a narrow notch lapel. There’s a center vent in the back.

3. Perry Ellis Men’s White Linen Blazer – $52.50 and up (depending on size/color)

Despite the fact that the photo shows a dude who is fairly well suited up for something on the formal side of things, this is one of those sports jackets for men that can work very well in a very casual setting. It’s 54 percent linen and 46 percent cotton

The color on this one from Perry Ellis is bright white, with white buttons on the cuffs and the two button closure. It’s got high notches on the lapels and there’s a center vent on the back. Features flap pockets on the coat and a welt pocket on the chest.

If you are into the vest, check it out here.

4. Louis Raphael Tailored Stone Blazer – $99

A popular brand on Amazon, Louis Raphael makes a range of sports jackets for men and we’re including this one in the list of white blazers for men because it’s just light enough to work well when you’re looking for the lighter hues. The color, in fact, is called “stone” and the jacket is available in three other colors.

This is a 100 percent poly jacket. Two button closure with contrasting button colors on the closure and the cuffs. It’s got two flap pockets on the coat and a welt pocket at the chest. This is a classic fit, so it should be very comfortable and provide ample room for movement.

Gets very good reviews, with a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average.

5. Chaps Men’s Linen Blend Tan Blazer – $89.98 and up (depending on size)

This two-button blend jacket from Chaps is tan, and it’s just dark enough to work well throughout the year. It’s 55 percent linen, 45 percent Rayon, so it’s very light. It’s got a classic fit, so it will have the room for free range of movement.

Features the flap pockets on the coat and the welt pocket on the chest. Notch lapels and a vented back. Note: it does have padded shoulders, but they’re not too padded (plus you can always have them removed, if that suits your style better).

This jacket is lined with a fun paisley pattern.

6. Haggar Men’s Windowpane Beige Sport Coat – $99.99

This one barely squeaks its way into a list of white blazers for men. It is a medium beige color and it is in a windowpane style, but it’s light enough to work very well in the warmer months and dark enough to continue into fall and to come out of wardrobe hibernation in very early spring.

From Haggar, this coat is 65 percent poly, 36 percent Rayon. It’s got the roominess that lends itself to comfort with the classic fit. A two button closure with patch pockets on the jacket and the welt pocket at the chest. A center vent in the back and high notches on the lapels.

7. U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s Tan Linen Sport Coat – $63.75 and up (depending on size/color)

This jacket from the U.S. Polo Association is a really good looking, simple classic piece. It’s a two-button closure with notched lapels, flap pockets on the coat and a welt pocket at the chest. It is billed as a “modern fit” so it’s important to make sure you get the proper fit because it’s going to be a bit more form fitting.

The back feature side vents and there are four inner pockets. The coat is linen — it’s shown in tan — but it’s available in eight colors.

8. Flatseven Cotton Blend White Blazer – $69.99 and up (depending on size)

This white blazer for men is another one with a very contemporary look. It’s a one-button closure and it is a slim fit. Flatseven makes a wide range of contemporary fashions.

The fabric on this is 70 percent cotton, 30 percent poly. Flap pockets on the coat and a welt pocket on the chest and the lapels are notched.

Would work great with jeans.

9. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Linen White Blazer – $59.58 and up (depending on size)

This white men’s blazer from Tommy Hilfiger is another very classic linen jacket, with very clean, traditional lines. It is 100 percent linen.

It’s a two-button closure with flap pockets on the jacket and a welt pocket on the left chest. It features notched lapels and double vents in the back.

The jacket is available in 14 different colors. It doesn’t have many reviews, but it does get a flawless 5-star rating average.

10. Robert Graham Men’s Montero Classic Fit White Sport Coat – $249.99 and up (depending on size)

This jacket from Robert Graham is another lightweight men’s sport jacket that is 84 percent cotton, 16 percent nylon. The fabric is seersucker style.

It features a two button closure, with buttons that are a contrasting grey color. The coat has two flap pockets and there’s a welt pocket with a built-in pocket square on the left chest. It’s got a center vent in the back. Four buttons on each cuff, with the bottom button being functional.

11. Calvin Klein Men’s White Linen Blazer – $75.05 and up (depending on size/color)

From Calvin Klein, this is a lightweight men’s white blazer that is 62 percent Lyocell (a type of Rayon that is actually more expensive to produce than cotton), 20 percent cotton and 18 percent linen.

It’s a regular fit, so there will be the comfortable roominess. It’s got notched lapels and two flap pockets on the jacket and a welt pocket on the left chest. The jacket is half lined. It’s a two button closure with a single vent in the back.

A Word on Fit

To look good in anything, especially something like a white blazer for men, it’s vital to get the right fit. Take a look at this video from The Idle Man about how to get the proper fit for a suit (it applies to blazers, of course).

A Word on Fabric

As we mentioned, many of the blazers on this list are either all linen or they have linen in them. Linen is an all-natural textile that’s made from the fibers of the flax plant. If you’re going to be wearing a linen jacket in the warmer months, you’ll appreciate the lighter nature of the fabric and it’s ability to wick moisture away. But, as we mentioned above, a sport jacket that made with linen doesn’t mean it’s going to be looking like a billowing cape. The jacket will be more constructed and, therefore, can work very well in a setting other than “island vibe.”

