15 Best Hiking Sandals for Women in 2018 (Updated!)

Okay ladies, you’re seriously ready to get outdoors about now, and you’re looking for the proper footwear to get you through some long fast walks, casual urban strolls, beach combing and hiking. But after winter, it’s just hard to get stoked about putting full shoes on your feet, when your tootsies are calling out for fresh air and sunshine. The answer? A pair of great hiking sandals for women. Yup. I’m not even kidding here. These sandals are made for super duty.

Women’s hiking sandals have grown in popularity over the past couple of decades, in part, because of companies like Keen, Merrell, Chaco and Teva. They have combined all their knowledge of hardcore, outdoor adventuring women, with technology that makes these hiking sandals almost as tough and rugged as traditional boots.

Many of these women’s hiking sandals are as at home in the water as they are on land, and with multiple adjustable straps and buckles, they stay totally secure on your feet. EVA footbeds and extra-grippy rubber outsoles add to their durability, meaning you can conquer the gnarliest muddy or rocky terrain with confidence.

While you might expect to wear your favorite fashion sandals for a season, it’s likely you’ll wear your outdoor sandals much longer. I’ve currently got six different pairs, with some having lasted five or six years already, and I’ve thoroughly worn out at least a half dozen more.

Don’t be afraid to get more than one style. You might find one is your preference for water sports. Rafters sandals offer easy water flow through, and quick dry fabric uppers. For pure trail hiking, look for those sandals that offer super rugged treads, and extra strapping for ultimate snugging power. The last thing you need on a slippery surface is a sandal that doesn’t stay firmly on your foot.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to test out hiking sandals that match up with your fashion sense too. It wasn’t long ago that most hiking sandals for women were black and brown. Now they come in a rainbow of colors, and styles that are absolutely as bright and pretty as they are functional. The other thing you might be surprised at is the wide variety of price points and amenities.

If you’re more likely to hike through your neighborhood park or green space, why pay more for features you don’t need? There are lots of mid-range options that will perfectly fit your needs and your budget. So, if you’re ready to head to the great outdoors, slip into any of these 15 Best Hiking Sandals for Women 2018, and kick start your summer of fitness and fun.