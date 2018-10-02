9 Best Plus Size Leather Jackets: Which Is Right for You? 2018

There’s never a time when luxurious leather is out of style. Whether you’re looking for a classic moto jacket or a more elegant style, there’s always a right time and place to wear one of these cool leather coats. “Years ago, women were told that the one go-to piece that they needed in their wardrobe was a little black dress,” says Brooke Cundiff, co-founder of the trendy new curated up-size fashion retailer CoEdition. “Times have changed. What every woman needs now is a leather jacket.” We couldn’t agree more.

If you want to don a leather jacket to give your office attire an edgier look, or you just want to slip one on because you know they make you look so badass, now is the time to add one to your wardrobe. Our favorite choices all come in at less than three hundred bucks, which we think is a screamin’ deal.

While the best plus size leather jackets come in most of the sizes you’d expect, we’ve also found a group of great manufacturers that will design a coat to your exact measurements at no extra charge. A custom fit = total bonus, and right now, you still have time to order a jacket and get it in time to deliver the ultimate Christmas gift.

“A leather jacket is the best style investment a woman can make. It’s perfect as a layering piece, and makes any outfit look pulled together,” says Cundiff. “They’re chic, confident, timeless pieces that are flattering on all women.” Now, who wouldn’t want a piece of that?