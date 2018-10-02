9 Best Plus Size Leather Jackets: Which Is Right for You? 2018

There’s never a time when luxurious leather is out of style. Whether you’re looking for a classic moto jacket or a more elegant style, there’s always a right time and place to wear one of these cool leather coats. “Years ago, women were told that the one go-to piece that they needed in their wardrobe was a little black dress,” says Brooke Cundiff, co-founder of the trendy new curated up-size fashion retailer CoEdition. “Times have changed. What every woman needs now is a leather jacket.” We couldn’t agree more.
If you want to don a leather jacket to give your office attire an edgier look, or you just want to slip one on because you know they make you look so badass, now is the time to add one to your wardrobe. Our favorite choices all come in at less than three hundred bucks, which we think is a screamin’ deal.
While the best plus size leather jackets come in most of the sizes you’d expect, we’ve also found a group of great manufacturers that will design a coat to your exact measurements at no extra charge. A custom fit = total bonus, and right now, you still have time to order a jacket and get it in time to deliver the ultimate Christmas gift.
“A leather jacket is the best style investment a woman can make. It’s perfect as a layering piece, and makes any outfit look pulled together,” says Cundiff. “They’re chic, confident, timeless pieces that are flattering on all women.” Now, who wouldn’t want a piece of that?
FactoryExtreme Ruched Plus Size Leather Jacket
FactoryExtreme threw a little caution to the wind and came out with a luscious lambskin leather jacket that delivers designer looks, without the designer price tag. This blue beauty features an asymmetrical closure, but instead of traditional zippers, it features elegant leather covered buttons instead. The angular front hemline is super flattering, and the princess seaming gives this jacket a body-hugging profile that's just roomy enough.
The showstoppers here are the gorgeously ruched oversize cuffs and shawl-style ruched collar, which closes to one shoulder. This pretty jacket could be worn perfectly with business attire, but it would also look killer with your favorite designer jeans. In addition to beautiful blue, you can get this jacket in sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large, but this company will also create a custom fit for you based on your exact measurements. Better yet, they'll do it at the same price as those that come in other sizes. For under $200, we think that's a screamin' deal.
-
Rebel Wilson X Angels Women’s Plus Size Suede Moto Jacket
This moto jacket is all about simple lines and sumptuous red suede, and why not? No one would want the style to outdo that suede. This plus size moto jacket features a simple, straight cut, with an asymmetrical zip front, notched collar with snaps, a zippered pocket, and a snap pocket. Shoulder epaulets add a nice detail up top, and the long sleeves are accented by long zippers at the wrist that run nearly to the elbow.
This jacket is shorter than some, landing near the top of your rear. Get it plus sizes from 0X to 3X. Get this same jacket in black or deep green suede if you're looking for something a little more subtle.
-
Wilsons Leather Plus Size Vintage Lamb Jacket With Shoulder Zippers
This vintage looking leather moto jacket is the perfect look to pair with your fave fall and winter fashions. The rusty red color is rich and vibrant, but the details are what make this jacket a standout. The front full-zip placket looks polished when zipped all the way up, but if you want to show off a turtleneck, it's equally stylish worn open. The tab collar features a snap closure and elastic back for extra comfort.
This jacket is all about the decorative zippers. Zippered cuffs and two zippered hand pockets are expected, but what's not is the multi-zipper details at the shoulders. Intricate back seaming gives this jacket an ultra-flattering fit, but dye-matched stretch panels keep the close profile super comfortable. Get it in plus sizes from 1X to 3X.
-
VearFit Women’s Plus Size Fancy Biker Moto Jacket
Who could resist this hot pink lambskin leather moto jacket? A bounty of buckles and zippers, along with gorgeous detailing, make this one you'll grab out of the closet on a regular basis. Natch we picked out the pink one, but you can get it in more pedestrian black, tan or red if you choose. This hot moto jacket features an asymmetrical zippered front, and three front zippered pockets, two at the sides and one at chest level. The front zip also has an extended panel inside to give you extra protection against the wind.
At the waist, double belts with buckles adorn each side in front and wrap around the sides, just peeking through on the jacket back. Detailed back seaming gives it a figure flattering fit. The long sleeves feature zippers at the cuffs and stitch detailing from the elbow down. Vented shoulders with additional stitch details top off this classic. Get it plus sizes from XL to 3XL, or custom order it to fit your exact size at the same price.
-
Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Zip Front Leather Jacket
This uber-mod update to the classic leather jacket delivers on-point style that fits well for both business and casual wear days. With a figure flattering and shapely silhouette, this coat hits at about mid bum, dropping 26 inches in length from the shoulder. A front zipper and side zip pockets give an added edge to the look, as does the mandarin style collar.
This cute leather jacket comes in nine different colors and prints, and at less than a hundred bucks, you can probably afford more than one. We'd recommend that snake print as a wardrobe game changer any day. This plus size jacket comes in sizes from 14W to 32W.
-
Wilsons Leather Plus Size Button Front Leather Jacket
The first thing you'll notice about this adorable coat is the buttery soft leather, which is exactly what Wilsons Leather is famous for. Never too heavy, yet substantial enough, this leather car coat hist just about mid-thigh. It's the perfect length to slip on over your favorite pair of jeans. The button-front styling gives it a traditional look, but angled zipper pockets, right above the faux flap pockets, add a surprisingly fun element to the design.
The jacket top is enhanced by fitted seaming, and a defined waist. You can easily stand up the notched collar to provide more protection from the wind. A removable belt detail enhances the back. Get this leather jacket in sizes 1X to 3X.
-
FactoryExtreme Ruffled Designer Leather Jacket
The perfect way to add some serious style to any outfit, this red leather jacket is most definitely diva worthy. Made with luxurious premium lambskin leather, this sexy jacket can go from the office to cocktails without missing a beat. The flattering silhouette features baby-soft leather ruffles down the front, with a double layer ruffled hemline that extends around the back and enhances your fanny.
The simple long sleeves feature elegant banded cuffs, and the princess style seaming gives you body-hugging style without bulk. Get this cutie in sizes up to 3X-Large, or in custom sizes for the same price. Not into red? Grab the navy or black version of this jacket instead.
-
Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Step aside, Cleopatra, because you're going to be the queen of style in this bronze leather motorcycle jacket. It ups your style game with a shapely fit and asymmetrical front zipper closure. The notched collar can be worn open and snapped down to avoid flapping, or you can zip the front all the way to protect you from the wind.
The long sleeves feature both zipper and snap closure cuffs, while the jacket front features fully functional zipper pockets. Front and back princess seams give this plus size leather jacket lots of curve-hugging potential, and the back detailing add some extra panache right above your tush. Made with 100 percent natural leather, this jacket comes fully lined. The hem drops at 28 inches from the shoulder.
Get this sweet moto jacket in black and navy, as well as bronze, in sizes from 14 Plus to 34W.
-
FactoryExtreme Ravine Black Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Style, sass and luscious lambskin leather combine to make this plus size moto jacket a one of a kind find. The front features a stud closure placket with hidden zipper underneath meaning cold air can't seep in, whether you're riding or walking. Two snap front chest pockets are accented - one with double zippers and a second with a single zip above it.
The waist features a half belt with buckle, while the shoulders feature epaulets for added detail. The standout here has to be the quilted sleeve design, which includes wrist zippers for comfort and cool. This jacket is fully lined, to last longer and look better, whether you're wearing it zipped or open.
At less than $200, you can get this jacket in several colors, and sizes up to 3X-Large, but the coolest thing is that you can custom order to your measurements at no extra charge.