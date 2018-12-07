20 Best Winter Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List (2018)

Let’s face it. Men aren’t the best when it comes to a well-stocked closet. Things get worn, stained, and go out of style, and yet they’re still wearing these items day in and day out. If one of the men in your life is still wearing a winter coat from a decade ago, it might be time for an upgrade.
Regardless of his style or your budget, we’ve got a great winter coat for you to gift him this season. Check out our picks below.
Columbia Men’s Frost Fighter Insulated Puffer Jacket
Our Review
This is one of the highest rated men's winter coats for under $100. It certainly has a sportier look to it, making it perfect for everyday wear. The outer layer is water and stain repellent and is made with 100 percent synthetic down. The best part? It's machine washable for easy cleaning and upkeep throughout the season.
Columbia Men’s Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket
Our Review
This jacket provides warmth without the bulk of a big down coat. The jacket is basically three separate coats in one, a zip-in fleece liner that can be worn on its own. This jacket comes in tons of awesome colors if you'd like to get something other than black.
Patagonia Men’s Down Jacket
Our Review
Looking for warmth without the weight? This Patagonia jacket is perfect for active men who need to be able to move with ease while still staying warm. The coat can be washed in the machine and is made with 800-fill European goose down. If this color is a bit too bold, the jacket is also available in black.
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Classic Hooded Puffer Jacket
Our Review
This men's coat is quite affordable, making it a great Christmas gift for your husband, boyfriend, or dad. It's simple, classic, and with last for many winter seasons to come. It's available in a slew of colors, so you can pick the one that best suits his style.
A|X Armani Exchange Men’s Quilted Down Jacket
Our Review
If you're shopping for someone who commutes to work or spends a good amount of time in suits, then a sporty winter coat just won't work. This beautiful wool coat can be worn to the office but is also acceptable to wear with jeans and boots on the weekend. It's available in black as well as a deep mossy green color.
The North Face Men’s Aconcagua Jacket
Our Review
The North Face is probably one of the most recognizable brands when it comes to winterwear, and for good reason. This brand knows how to build a winter coat that's made to withstand the elements. The black version of this lightweight down coat is definitely the most versatile but if you like color, check out some of the awesome shades this jacket comes in.
Columbia Men’s Alpine Action Jacket
Our Review
If you know someone who's going to be hitting the slopes this season, this is a great option for a winter jacket that can also transition to the street. The jacket has waterproof fabric that's extremely breathable, a removable, adjustable hood, and plenty of interior and exterior pockets.
London Fog Men’s Winter Coat
Our Review
Winter coats are great for keeping you warm, but let's face it, the good ones aren't typically that stylish. We especially love this wool coat because in addition to keeping you toasty, you'll love the way it looks. The coat has some great features like reinforced elbow patches, snap cuffs, and welt pockets that make it very fashionable. Check out the alternative colors available.
Eddie Bauer Men’s Rainfoil Insulated Parka
Our Review
This jacket has the appearance of a more lightweight rain jacket, but with the proper lining, it has the ability to withstand some seriously cold temps. It's completely waterproof and available in black, navy and grey for a classic and timeless look.
Marmot Minimalist Men’s Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket
Our Review
If you live in a more moderate climate, you might still need a coat for a few chilly days in the wintertime. You'll get a ton more use out of a jacket like this, than something heavier. This is also a great jacket for outdoor activities such as hiking, backpacking, cycling, etc.
Nautica Men’s Zip Front Artic Down Jacket
Our Review
Available in bright bold colors like blue, mustard, and this fiery red, this coat is an awesome option for teens and men. The bomber jacket is available in all sizes with down filling that's sure to keep you warm in the hardest temperatures.
Under Armour Men’s Storm ColdGear Infrared Bevel Jacket
Our Review
Looking for something that's warm but lightweight? This coat checks both of those boxes. It's made for long periods of outdoor wear without being overly bulky or heavy.
Burton Men’s Cambridge Jacket
Our Review
For the outdoorsy guys, this jacket transitions well from work to mountains to the street, making it a great purchase. It's a roomy jacket, especially good for wider men. Skiiers and snowboarders will love the roomy pockets and the breathability.
Lacoste Men’s Classics Poly Puffer Jacket with Funnel Neck
Our Review
This jacket is perfect for a fashionable guy who has a sporty style. It ties together the comfort of a down coat, with the wearability of bomber jacket. The cropped style is great for wearing with just about anything. Check out the multicolor version if you're shopping for someone who's a bit more adventurous.
Carhartt Men’s Big & Tall Arctic-Quilt Lined Sandstone Duck Traditional Coat
Our Review
This durable jacket is meant to fight the elements. It's super heavy duty and very warm, cutting the wind and allowing you to be outside in the cold for long periods of time. The big and tall fit is great for guys who need a roomier coat with longer sleeves than standard sizing.
Legendary Whitetails The Outdoorsman Buffalo Plaid Jacket
Our Review
This reasonably priced coat has tons of awesome reviews. We simply couldn't put together a winter coat list without including something buffalo plaid, one of the best prints during the season. This timeless look won't go out of style and you'll love wearing it for years to come.
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Arctic Cloth Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Arctic Cloth
Our Review
We love the warm look of this puffy bomber coat, complete with a fur hood. Don't worry if you're not so sure about the fur accent, it's removable. The jacket is available in a slew of awesome colors as well as more neutral tones like black and navy.
Spyder Men’s Prymo Down Jacket
Our Review
This is one of the lightest weight down coats we've come across and although it's not cheap, you'll be thankful for the added warmth this winter without feeling like the Michelin man. It's available in several awesome colors if you're not a fan of the grey.
Marmot Stockholm Men’s Down Puffer Jacket
Our Review
With this jacket, you can skip the layering and just throw this on over your outfit. It has a great fit, is super warm, and has a sleek and classic look that won't go out of style.
Calvin Klein Men’s Car Coat with Front-Zip Bib
Our Review
Some jackets are great when it comes to warmth, but they're lacking on length, which can make for cold legs in the chilly months. This jacket is designed to fall well past your hips, providing a bit of extra coverage and protection.