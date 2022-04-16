17 Best Dresses for Older Women With Style

Recently, I had a conversation with my mom that was surprising, to say the least. She’s always been a bit of a fashion maven, and even at 90, she is “put together” every day, without exception. I love to buy her clothes, because she’s creative and daring, and she loves to wear colors, although black has always been one of her big wardrobe staples.
Many older women love to wear beautiful dresses, and that’s what led to me writing this post. There’s sure to be a dress that’s just right for you or the woman you’re shopping for. Here are my picks for the Best Dresses for Older Women. If you’re looking for gifts for all the older women on your list, we’ve got some really terrific ideas.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While this dress looks modest at first glance, it’s a world away from boring. This beauty features a style so reminiscent of our former First Lady, Jackie O, and her iconic style. It has many of the most requested features in dresses for older women. Let’s check the list.
First, it has lovely three-quarter length cuffed sleeves. Check. Second – it falls just below the knee, a major request of most older women. Third, it has a beautifully draped neckline in front that doesn’t reveal too much skin, but pays attention to the collar bones in just the right way.
The back of the dress features a scooped neckline, hidden zipper and kick pleat to make sitting more comfortable. The dress is finished with an adorable skinny black belt that gives it tons of class and style. Get this gorgeous dress in eight colors and women’s sizes from 0 to 16, with varied availability depending on color choice.
Another elegant option with a completely unique front neckline, the Black Halo Women’s Derek Sheath comes in six different colors and is perfect for the woman who loves to flaunt trendy styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gorgeous lace dress from Alex Evenings is the perfect fit for every special occasion, from holiday gatherings to weddings. Made with comfy, hand-washable stretch lace, this two piece outfit shines with glittering sequins, adding an extra element of elegance. The dress is a fitted tank style that zips up the back. In front it features a flattering not-too-low-cut neckline that’s a wide square with rounded edges.
At tea length, it falls just below the knee with an elegant scalloped hemline. While we broke the sleeveless rule on this one, it’s a perfect choice because of the flattering matching jacket that comes with it. The jacket hits just above the hips, and features sheer lace 3/4 length sleeves, while the body of this cute cover-up is lined. It offers the same pretty scalloped finish, but on the front, instead of the hem.
This party worthy dress comes in standard sizes from 8 to 18, and in petite sizes from 8 Petite to 16 Petite, and in a variety of colors with slight variations on the jacket styling. Another sensational option is this navy lace scoop neck sheath by Tiana B. It features full length sheer lace sleeves, and that same coveted tea length.
Wondering about the perfect dress lengths for all occasions? This article provides some great guidelines.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A little bit playful and a whole lot of fun, this flirty faux wrap dress from Milumia exudes your personality with every swish of the beautiful floral printed fabric. This plus-size dress is designed with gorgeous cascading ruffles along the skirt’s front panels and bottom hem.
The flutter sleeves cover just enough of your upper arm, and the faux wrap stays in place. That means you’ll never need to worry about showing too much leg. The side tie is an added feminine detail. And we think you’ll love the length, which hits just below the knee in front, and a little longer at just above the ankle in back.
Wear this for a night out, or a lunch date with friends. It’s one of the best dresses for older women because it’s fully lined, and features an invisible zipper, so it looks every bit as stylish as the classic wrap dress. This dress is 95 percent poly and 5 percent spandex which gives it just enough stretch. That makes it easy-care since it’s machine washable. We think you’ll be pulling this one out of the closet often. It comes in sizes Large-Plus to 4X-Plus and eight vibrant prints. At the price, we’d buy two!
Milumia also has a tribal print wrap dress in plus size that is a stunner that features a bold border print on the neck, sleeves, and hem. It’s available in sizes up to 3X-Plus.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The feminine drape of this adorable wrap dress elevates its style factor, and will likely make it one of your wardrobe staples. A fully functional wrap dress with slightly capped sleeves, this is a great style for older women. The cap sleeves cover bare shoulders, and the easy care polyester blend fabric means this cutie is an easy choice to pull out of the closet.
With seven percent spandex, this dress will flow beautifully and keep its shape after hours of wear. The ability to adjust the tie at the waist makes it easy to fit your body type and accentuates curves in the just the right ways. Keep in mind, if this dress looks a bit shorter than you’d like, it actually falls 38 inches from shoulder to hem, so unless you’re a super model who stands 5’10” or more, it should hit you well below the knee.
Lark & Ro also makes an adorable long sleeve wrap dress with the same great styling in many colors and prints. If you’re big on floral prints, they also offer a long sleeve floral print wrap dress that’s perfect for spring and summer. It features pretty poet sleeves.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Say yes to the red dress. This gorgeous and slimming fit and flare dress offers delivers timeless style and incredible comfort. This Rekucci dress features a feminine v-neckline, wrap front, three quarter length sleeves and a knee length skirt. All those important details make this sassy dress perfectly versatile for day or evening.
The flattering cut adds a touch of fashion, as well as ensuring an easy fit that hugs your curves without being too restrictive. The front ruched waist panel gives the illusion of a nipped-in, super slim waist. This easy pull-on style has no zippers or buttons, which makes it a great dress for older women. (You know how back zippers can be a bugger to get zipped up.)
It is made with Rekucci’s signature poly/spandex knit fabric that is medium weight, great for every season, and is always washable. It comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns, and in sizes from 2 to 18 Plus.
Rekucci also makes a curvy fit plus size dress with built in tummy slimming too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This elegant little dress is soft and cozy as playwear, yet it’s formal enough for any elegant occasion. With a sweater style fit, it features a body-hugging silhouette that’s highlighted with a round neck, long sleeves, and a softly pleated full swing skit. The varied knit details really add to the look of this pretty dress, with ribbed knit sleeves, and a smooth knit bodice.
The star of the show is the criss-cross sash detail with a soft bow at the hip. The skirt falls well below the knee, so modesty isn’t an issue here. Made from a cashmere, wool and microfiber blend, it’s hand-washable. Get in sizes from Small to Large, and choose from eight beautiful colors. This dress will definitely be a wardrobe basic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This adorable Miusol swing dress is perfect for parties, or any other day you’re simply looking to doll up and feel beautiful. The pretty V-neck makes a perfect palette for a gorgeous statement necklace or a simple strand of pearls. Half sleeves mean you’ll feel comfortable and not get chilled as the evenings cool, plus they offer a bit of arm coverage you’ll appreciate.
The vintage-looking design never goes out of style, which means you’ll love wearing this knee-length dress for years to come. Soft pleats drape from the yoke back down to an inset waist. In front, the classic wrap styling is universally flattering and adjustable to get just the right fit. The attached self-belt in front can either flow down as long straps or be tied into a sassy bow.
This cutie comes in women’s sizes from Small to XX-Large, and in 10 different colors, although not all sizes are available in every color. If you love this vintage look but desire a more modest neckline the Miusol retro half-collar swing dress might be exactly right. And if you can pull off the pencil dress look, this half collar party pencil dress is a total keeper.
While they’re high on style, these dresses from Miusol are seriously affordable, so you can choose more than one and stick to a tighter budget.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Floerns’ mosaic print jersey sheath has the dress features older women love. With long sleeves and longer length, it’s easy to wear and feel comfortable. The transitional, on-trend silhouette sports a graphic print with bold black and blue highlights at the waistline, bust, and hemline.
The fun print detailing on the bodice and empire waist are extra flattering too. The hand-washable fabric is lightweight and idea for summer wear. It keeps its shape and has enough give not to pull or tug if you’ve got some ample areas. It has a hidden back zipper with a hook and eye closure. It comes in four different print options and sleeve lengths as well as sizes from X-Small to XX-Large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This adorable Calvin Klein dress is bound to be a favorite for older women who will love the romantic bell sleeves that are reminiscent of a time gone by. Thank goodness the look is back in vogue. with a fitted sheath style, the three quarter length sleeves feature a ruffled bell that starts just at the elbow, giving this dress an elegant look. But it’s the contrasting details that make this dress a standout. White insets at the waist, lining the round neck, and at the elbow make this one pop.
The back zipper makes it easy to slip in and out of, and the comfy polyester and spandex blend fabric feels great and has plenty of stretch. That means this dress won’t lose its shape after a full day of wear. While it’s above the knee on this model, it will likely fall just below the knee on a woman under 5’6″. Get it in five contrasting colors and sizes from 2 to 16, although availability may be more limited with certain color options.
If this dress seems a little too fussy, Calvin Klein also has another bell sleeve dress with more flowing lines. If you’re bargain shopping or looking for patterns versus solids, Lark & Ro has a cute bell sleeve option as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes you just want that perfect little casual dress that can take you from lunch with your friends, to a patio party at your condo, and this little cutie is just the dress to do it right. Made of super-soft rayon with just a touch of spandex, this dress flows, and stretches, and feels a lot more like playwear than dress up.
A modest round neck and short sleeves keep you covered but not overwhelmingly so. This dress has a drawstring waist so you can adjust to make it fit exactly how you like it. The longer length is also a plus for those of us who prefer not to show our knees, but if you want it a little shorter, you can just adjust the waist and blouse up the top of the dress. Simple! You can also wear it with the drawstring loose for a more swingy feel and more length.
As with any casual dress that’s worth wearing, this one has pockets, which we love and you will too. Get it in more than 30 different solid colors, stripes, and floral prints, and in sizes from Small to X-Large.
Another cute and modest midi-dress is the Simier Fairy Fit and Flare dress that also has pockets and a fun curved hemline for added interest. Get it with a round neck or V-neck and short sleeves or long sleeves.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the woman who loves to look elegant, this RanRui cashmere sweater dress is a total win with all the details women love. This soft dress simply slips on and features long ribbed sleeves, a modest round neck, and a fitted style that looks amazing on women of some stature. It creates a lovely elongated look, and that’s accentuated by the multi-belt at the waistline which crisscrosses and then ties.
The skirt is long and softly pleated to create a big swing. This sweater dress is seriously soft and feels wonderful against the skin. It comes in a wide range of colors and sizes from 4-6 to 12-14. While it’s 30% cashmere, the fabric is a blend of viscose, nylon, and poly as well. It’s hand washable.
RanRui also makes a loose fit rib-knit cashmere dress with split side hems and a no-fuss style that can be dressed up or down with a pashmina, or another scarf.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stylish piece from Michael Kors is the perfect homage to the ever so necessary wardrobe staple – the little black dress. The machine-washable polyester and spandex blend fabric creates the perfect drape, which is essential to the style of this perfect dress for older women. It features elegant short sleeves that are just a bit longer than cap sleeves, but the wow factor here is the surplice bodice with gathered sides, set off by the cascade of fabric in the front.
Thanks to its longer length and draped hemline, this is a must-have kind of style that can be dressed up for an evening with glittering jewelry, or dressed down for daywear with a beautifully patterned scarf tucked in at the neck, and some sassy contrasting pumps. Either way, you’ll love to wear it whenever you want to look on point.
Michael Kors makes lots of fabulous fashions for women from dresses and pants to pumps and purses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are those times when you need a special occasion dress, especially if you’re the mother or grandmother of a bride. This lovely dress is the perfect pick. Pretty in silvery gray, it makes silvering hair a real standout. It’s both flattering and elegant, so snag it right in time for the wedding season.
This pretty dress for older women falls just below the knee, at classic tea length. The elegant lace top is lined, with flattering sheer lace edging at its hem. The 3/4 length lace sleeves are sheer, but also have that same pretty lace finish on the hem. It’s fitted styling is shaped to accentuate the waist, and the high round neck is modest.
The tulle skirt is the real show-stopper here, with shimmering sheer soft pleats of pink tulle over a satiny pink underskirt. The long zipper in back ensures that this elegant dress is easy to slip into and out of. Made from hand-washable polyester, this beauty comes in sizes from 6 to 18 Plus.
If you’re looking for a two-piece lace and tulle dress, Alex Evenings has a similar design in an elegant champagne color. In fact, this brand is renowned for their special occasion clothes. Find all their best dresses for older women right here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are those days when you simply want to wake up and toss on the most comfortable dress in your closet. That’s when this pretty shift from London Times is a perfect choice. It’s a shift, so it’s not going to be tight around your waist or your bust or your bottom, yet it’s cut nicely enough to still give you shape and style.
I just love the bold colored paisley print around the bottom, with the smaller black and white print at the top and sleeves. This dress could easily be belted if you want to give it a different look on another day. The three quarter length sleeves are generously cut, and have a cute patterned detail on the cuffs.
While this dress falls just below mid-knee, keep in mind, models are usually at least five feet, ten inches tall, so if you’re shorter than that, it will give you plenty of coverage. The poly and spandex blend means this dress will keep its shape and color, even after many washings.
For an even brighter, bolder print, this border print shift dress would look especially nice with a bold coral necklace.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to budget basics, Amazon’s Daily Ritual Brand delivers on trend style and the most affordable prices. This casual dress is a basic that looks great and feels comfy for everyday wear, yet it’s only $30, which is a total score.
Made from the softest rayon and spandex blend, this stretchy dress features a straight profile with a slightly flared bottom. The hemline is made more casual with notches on each side. With a deep cowl neck, and long sleeves, it would look great on its own, or worn with leggings.
The stretchy, machine-washable fabric comes out of the dryer looking new every time, and it seems to get softer with each washing. You can also get this dress in a lovely olive green, and in sizes from Extra Small to XX Large. You can also get this dress in plus sizes from 1x Plus to 7x.
For a similar style in that same luscious fabric, the long sleeve V-neck dress has a little more flare at the bottom. While the length may seem a bit short, keep in mind, the model is 5’10”, so for most women, these casual cuties will hit at, or below, the knee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Simple and elegant, this sweet pink tweed shift dress is a perfect choice for casual get togethers and lunches with girlfriends. The round neck and short sleeves are great for summer, and the seaming makes for a flattering fit. This dress is highlighted by two cute faux pockets in front, each adorned with a button. The back features a hidden zipper. While this dress says it requires dry cleaning, it’s 100 percent polyester so hand washing is certainly an option. Get it in three color options and sizes from ) to 16.
If you’re looking for a similar style that’s a little more budget-friendly, the Roman Originals Tweed Shift Dress is a cute substitute. You might also like the Roman Originals Floral Tunic Dress that features clever angle zippers rather than pocket details. Get either of these in sizes from 8 to 18.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been searching in vain for the perfect plus size party or special occasion dress? The pretty party maker from Jessica Howard ticks off all the right details with a two-piece combo that’s a knockout. The sleeveless dress features an ivory and black lace bodice with a square neckline that’s not too low cut. The straps are wide enough to easily accommodate bra straps without showing.
The empire waist is highlighted by wrapped satin ribbons that leads to a knee-length sheer skirt with a built-in slip. That skirt is a swing style for added movement. The dress is topped by a sheer black and ivory lace bolero jacket with three quarter length sleeves that adds chic style along with the right amount of coverage for the arms. Get it in plus sizes from 14W to 24W.
For an even more modest style party dress, the Jessica Howard Women’s Plus Size Two Piece Sparkle Jacket Dress features a straight bottom jacket with a top button closure. Both the dress and the jacket are highlighted with lots of rose gold shimmer.