35 Best Gifts for Seniors: Your Ultimate List (2018)

There’s something I love about people as they get older. It seems they become more pragmatic, and a little less concerned with sentimentality. They say what they mean and they mean what they say. So a discussion about the kinds of gifts for seniors that were the most appealing, and an interview with several dozen of them, led me to realize that they’ve got a lifetime of collectibles, appliances, cute coffee mugs and clothes.

They don’t want more stuff. They want practical presents that will make their lives easier, safer and healthier, or at minimum, more functional. In that spirit, this very matter of fact gift post is written with no filters. If you can’t handle the bluntness of some of these items, I promise you, they were vetted with 80 and 90 year olds, who unequivocally said these items would definitely make their lives happier and better. Serious stuff here, with no fluff.

As my 86 year old mom often tells me, “getting old isn’t for sissies.” She’s right. Gifts for elderly friends and family members often involve home improvements that will increase their safety. But there are also some items related to personal care and good hygiene that you’d want your aging parents and grandparents to have, and even a few you might want to get for yourself right now.

These practical presents are all about quality of life for your precious, aging loved ones. Before you take the easy way out with yet another gift card, check out our 35 Best Gifts for Seniors for the stuff they’ll really appreciate, each and every day. And if your folks have a tougher time getting around, be sure to check our link at the bottom of this post, for a selection of the best mobility scooters that can make their lives both more functional and fun.