13 Best Cashmere Sweaters For Men

13 Best Cashmere Sweaters For Men

  • 8 Shares
  • Updated

Cashmere is a fantastic material to rock either a casual look or as a part of a more formal outfit. It is super soft and super stylish in bright colors or earth tones. Adding a few of the best cashmere sweaters for men will keep you looking and feeling incredibly cool.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
13 Listed Items

Cashmere

Cashmere is typically obtained from goats. Cashmere or Pashmina goats are bred specifically for their coats. It is a type of wool but is actually three times more insulating than sheep's wool, it is finer, lighter, stronger and softer than your typical sheep's wool. China and Mongolia are the two top producers of Cashmere.

This list is all about cashmere. While cashmere is a high-quality fabric you don't necessarily need to go 100% cashmere to get the same effect, feel and look. There are cashmere blends that will treat you just as well as 100% cashmere. If you want to go cashmere without a blend the top choice is going to be Mongolian cashmere, it is a little bit softer and breathes a bit more than blended cashmere. Whatever amount of cashmere you go with make sure you take good care of the sweater. They should be hung on a hanger when not worn and are going to last longer if you hand wash or dry clean.

Pro Tips

Cashmere looks great with a shirt and tie, but can also be worn with boots and jeans. The choice is yours. Some events call for more of a form fit, but that doesn't mean that looser fitting cashmere isn't a good choice. When it comes to fit, it really is all about you and what feels best.

What's the Difference Between a Real and a Mock Cashmere Sweater?

A mock cashmere sweater can be made with anything from polyester t cotton. They make the fabric soft like real cashmere but it isn't as high quality as the real thing. Still, they are pretty fashionable and are soft enough to be crazy comfortable.

Real cashmere sweaters are a little more expensive but they are worth the higher price tag. They are soft, beautifully made and there is a noticeable difference between real and mock. 

Whether you go real or not there are great options on either side. If you don't spend the money on the real cashmere you can always buy a couple of mock cashmere sweaters for the same price. There are pros to either choice.

 

See Also:

 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More