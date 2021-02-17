13 Best Cashmere Sweaters For Men

Cashmere is a fantastic material to rock either a casual look or as a part of a more formal outfit. It is super soft and super stylish in bright colors or earth tones. Adding a few of the best cashmere sweaters for men will keep you looking and feeling incredibly cool.
Turtlenecks are making a big comeback in men’s fashion. Worn the right way with the right pants and shoes they can be a game-changer. This 10% Mongolian cashmere sweater is a great look. It comes in the featured almond as well as navy, black, and charcoal plus a few other colors. Khakis are a perfect bottom while jeans and even slacks can work with these casual to formal sweaters.
Mongolian cashmere is super popular because of how soft it is while also being a more durable form of the cashmere material. This is a great buy for the guy that wants a cashmere sweater that will not only look great but will also last a while too.
Keeping up with the changing landscape, this cashmere sweater looks great as a hoodie. Hoodies have gone from casual to formal and can do a bit of both if they are worn right. The fashionable man will know what to pair this with. Jeans are a no brainer, but you can also rock some khakis and even wear slacks with this type of hooded sweater. The hood is double layered for extra warmth and comfort. Wearing this sweater underneath a hoodless pea coat is going to be a fantastic look.
If you live in a colder climate area or have to deal with winters that are picturesque but brutally cold buying this sweater will help protect you from the elements. The extra layer of cashmere provides incredible warmth when you need it the most.
While solid colors are often easier to pair with your pants and shoes or boots a great looking pattern can really make an outfit pop. This 100% cashmere sweater has a great pattern and will add another dimension to your fashionable ensemble. While it seems like this is more of a casual sweater it can also be worn with the right slacks to be a formal top as well. Get it in the featured pattern or another pattern that is heavy on the blues.
Buying this sweater will definitely give you a ton more options for outfits. You can rock this item as a super casual look or a more business casual look for the office or weddings. Don’t be afraid to try new things with your new cashmere sweater.
The v-neck sweater is more on the casual side than the formal side of men’s fashion however you can make it work with slacks and a pair of wingtips. Explore a bit within your wardrobe when you rock a cashmere. This sweater is 100% cashmere and it shows. While cashmere is a bit more expensive, it is worth it not only feel but look as well. You will be hard-pressed to find a softer fabric and a great cashmere sweater will definitely hop to the top of your favorite sweater list.
Purchasing this sweater will give you more formal outfits to wear because a shirt and tie combo will look great with the crew neck design. Wear this a number of different ways and rest assured that you are going to have swag for days.
Cashmere blends are just as stylish as cashmere without the maintenance required to keep most cashmere sweaters looking pristine. While this sweater is only 10% cashmere it is still a beautiful sweater with all the warmth and comfort of traditional cashmere. While the tan is a great neutral color that will pair with anything, there are a handful of other great colors like charcoal, navy, black, and green that will go well with khakis and jeans alike.
IF you plan on purchasing a comfortable but more affordable cashmere there are some partial cashmere options like this one that will keep you looking good while also saving you a buck. Grab this sweater in a bunch of different colors and it is so affordable that you could buy two or three and fill out your wardrobe.
If you’re not a fan of the form-fitting cashmere sweater than I suggest looking into something a little baggier. This sweater is 100% cashmere with a little room to move around in. Slim fit is great, but not the only way to wear cashmere. A black sweater will go with everything you own, but branch out a bit and get on in black and another color like denim, gray or navy.
IF you buy this cashmere sweater you will be able to layer a bit more than with form-fitting options. This sweater provides a little more breathing room which could definitely allow you to wear this more formally with a shirt and possibly a tie underneath. Matching the shirt will be easy with any of the available colors for this awesome sweater.
This pouch pocket hoodie is a great looking addition to any man’s wardrobe. It is a thinner hoodie than your traditional hooded sweatshirt but it is a hoodie all the same. While it has buttons up by the collar you should leave it unbuttoned to either show your shirt and tie underneath or just because it looks better with all or most of the buttons left undone. Black is a good choice but check it out in its three other colors as well.
The texture of a sweater is a great way to add another dimension to a cashmere sweater. This knit is known as a cable knit and it feels just as good as it looks. This specific sweater is mostly cotton so it will be a little less maintenance than your 100% cashmere sweaters. I still recommend keeping this on a hanger when you aren’t wearing it to prevent any unwanted creases.
Vests are a great look for the guy that has to dress up or likes to dress up. They look great over a shirt and tie but can also be worn in a more casual setting with a slightly unbuttoned dress shirt. Either way, you are going to love the way you look with this 100% cashmere button-up vest. You may want to consider getting a couple in different colors. This sweater comes in gray, black and navy as well as a few other great colors.
Long-sleeve polos are a great look for the guy that wants to dress-up but doesn’t want to wear a tie or necessarily tuck in his shirt. This cashmere long-sleeve polo will go great with jeans but should also be worn with plain khakis or a pair of slacks. You can roll the sleeves up or leave them down. Black looks great but this sweater also comes in over a dozen other colors from bright to neutral.
This 100% cashmere hoodie is not only great looking but super functional. Getting a reversible sweater is great because it is like getting two hoodies for the price of one. It will look good with your favorite pair of jeans or you can unzip it a bit and rock your best shirt and tie underneath with some slacks. If you want, you can also wear this underneath a jacket that doesn’t have a hood and take it off when you discard the jacket. There are a ton of options with this hoodie and you should exercise all of them.
Skechers is known for making some of the most comfortable and best-fitting shoes on the planet right now. While this sweater isn’t 100% cashmere it is still within the cashmere style and a great looking option. If you are shying away from the cashmere look because of the price then this is a great alternative for you. This sweater is a little less maintenance than your typical cashmere sweater while being just as stylish. Get it in the featured navy or three other great looking colors.
This cardigan style cashmere sweater is the perfect item to wear in a business setting. The texture of the sweater will look great with your shirt and tie peeking out underneath. That is of course if you wear it partially zipped. The bi-collar design will also add some depth whichever way you decide to wear it. With the collar staying up it will match with the rest of the sweater but if you flip the collar over you get another color that will pair well with khakis and slacks alike.