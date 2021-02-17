13 Best Cashmere Sweaters For Men

Turtlenecks are making a big comeback in men’s fashion. Worn the right way with the right pants and shoes they can be a game-changer. This 10% Mongolian cashmere sweater is a great look. It comes in the featured almond as well as navy, black, and charcoal plus a few other colors. Khakis are a perfect bottom while jeans and even slacks can work with these casual to formal sweaters.

Mongolian cashmere is super popular because of how soft it is while also being a more durable form of the cashmere material. This is a great buy for the guy that wants a cashmere sweater that will not only look great but will also last a while too.