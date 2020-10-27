Best Flannel Pajamas For Women: 25 Cozy Sets

Winter is coming, and in some cases, winter is already here. Bring on the snowstorms, peppermint hot chocolate, and all those amazing bundled-up looks we’ve waited all year for. And, whether or not cold wintry days are your jam, we can all agree: cozy, cute, and totally comfortable flannel pajamas are an absolute must-have as the weather turns.

Our list of the best 25 sets of flannel pajamas for women features soft, warm, and lounge-worthy looks we can’t wait to snuggle up on the couch in. Perfect for cold days, holidays, and all-day Hallmark movie marathons, these sets are as stylish as they are comfortable and are available in a range of sizes – including plus sizes!

To get your lounge looks on point this winter, take a look at our picks below.