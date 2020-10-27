Best Flannel Pajamas For Women: 25 Cozy Sets

Winter is coming, and in some cases, winter is already here. Bring on the snowstorms, peppermint hot chocolate, and all those amazing bundled-up looks we’ve waited all year for. And, whether or not cold wintry days are your jam, we can all agree: cozy, cute, and totally comfortable flannel pajamas are an absolute must-have as the weather turns.
Our list of the best 25 sets of flannel pajamas for women features soft, warm, and lounge-worthy looks we can’t wait to snuggle up on the couch in. Perfect for cold days, holidays, and all-day Hallmark movie marathons, these sets are as stylish as they are comfortable and are available in a range of sizes – including plus sizes!
To get your lounge looks on point this winter, take a look at our picks below.
Feel like unwinding after a long day with a big glass of wine? Do it, but make sure your loungewear is on point with these super cute and super cozy flannel pajama sets from PJ Salvage.
Featuring fun designs like wine glasses (pictured), cool cats, skulls & roses, and more, there’s a pair for every style and personal vibe. Made of incredibly comfortable 100% cotton flannel, these pajamas have a relaxed fit, pull-on closure, elastic waistband, and fun detailing around the button line and cuffs. Definitely a style to rock this winter.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Roomy and absolutely perfect for winter, these flannel pajamas for women from PajamaGram are serious must-haves.
Designed to be generously oversized for an extra comfortable lounge-session, these pajama sets are available in six fun-for-the-season plaid designs and colors, and are available in a variety of sizes – including plus sizes!
Made of 100% cotton flannel that’s been brushed twice for extra softness, you’ll definitely be stylish and cozy while wearing these. Ideal for the holidays and for all those Instagrammable moments on Christmas morning, everyone will be asking, “where can I get those?”
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Please note that these pajamas do run large. If you are between sizes, consider sizing down.
If plaid and bold holiday patterns aren’t your jam, be sure to check out these flannel pajamas for women from PajamaGram.
Available in a variety of designs, including polka dots, dogs, stars, and snowmen, these pajamas are a stylish update to traditional flannel pajamas. Inspired by the boys, these Boyfriend Pajamas feature all the classic elements of a matching set with a feminine cut.
Ideal for the holidays, everyone will want a set for themselves.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Please note that these pajamas do run large. If you are between sizes, consider sizing down.
Okay, okay, we have a confession to make: these are not made of flannel. They’re also slightly more expensive than the other options on our list…but hear us out:
Eberjey consistently produces some of the PJs for women. Ultra-soft, ultra-comfortable, and totally chic, these pajamas are meant to be worn all year long. Available in a variety of colors, these somewhat stretchy pajamas are well-worth the additional cost.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect size before purchasing.
UGG is known for making some seriously awesome and cozy cute flannel pajamas for women, and this set is no exception.
Made of a cotton-polyester blend flannel that’s been brushed for extra softness, these pajamas feature an elastic waistband for extra comfort, satin piping for a touch of style, and are available in four different plaid patterns and colors.
A great gift for yourself or for someone you know, make sure to pair these with some cozy cute UGG slippers for the perfect holiday ensemble!
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Much like the other PajamaMania set on our list, this animal print version is a popular seller, especially for those who prefer something other than plaid and traditional holiday colors.
Made of 100% brushed mid-weight cotton flannel, these pajamas are incredibly soft and comfortable to wear.
Available in a range of other patterns, these pajamas also come in a variety of sizes, including plus sizes. There’s also a bit of stretch and elastic in the waist for added comfort.
Available sizes: X-Small – 2X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Made of lightweight cotton flannel so you’re cozy without getting too hot, these pajamas from Amazon Essentials are a cute set of flannel pajamas for women at a great price.
Available in six different colors and plaid patterns, this set, which features flannel bottoms and a cotton long sleeve t-shirt, is definitely something to get comfortable on the couch in this season.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for some pajamas with a bit more style and a hint of the “rebel” factor, take a look at these from PJ Salvage.
Cozy, cute, and totally comfortable, these flannel pajamas for women are made with 100% cotton flannel and have a relaxed fit, pull-on closure, elastic waistband, and fun detailing around the button line and cuffs.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Cozy flannel pajama bottoms: Check
Super-soft hoodie top: Double-Check
This set of flannel pajamas for women might be one of the comfiest on our list – for reals. Cute, stylish, and definitely cozy, these pajamas from PajamaGram are sure to be your new favorite go-to look this season. They also come in five feminine colors and plaid patterns, so there’s a style for everyone.
Oh, and these pajamas are also available in plus sizes. Bonus!
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Please note that these pajamas do run large. If you are between sizes, consider sizing down.
Cute, cozy, comfortable – our three favorite words right now. And, definitely an appropriate description for this pajama set from PajamaGram.
Available in six different “fun for the holiday” colors and plaid patterns, and a variety of sizes – including plus sizes! – this set is an ideal gift for yourself or for someone you know. Featuring flannel pajama bottoms and a super comfortable cotton long sleeve shirt on top, you’ll sleep well and lounge comfortably throughout the season.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Please note that these pajamas do run large. If you are between sizes, consider sizing down.
Made with some stretch for maximum comfort, this flannel pajama set from Mae is completely cute – and cozy, too.
Featuring a classic pajama design with patch pockets and buttons down the front, these pajamas are available in three totally fun patterns, including this feminine winter scene.
Available sizes: X-small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Lands’ End is known for making cute and stylish clothing, and these flannel pajamas are no exception.
Available in a range of sizes – including plus sizes! – and a variety of plaid colors and patterns, this set comes with flannel bottoms with an elastic waist and a cotton long sleeve shirt. Comfortable to wear – and warm, too! – this set is something to rock all season long.
Available sizes: X-Small – 2X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Full disclosure: these aren’t exactly flannel pajamas, however, they are an incredibly cozy, comfortable, and festive pair of jammies we know you’ll love. And, as a total bonus: this is part of a family pajama collection, so you’ll be able to get a matching set for your whole crew.
Featured in this super cute “hats off” design, these pajamas from Burts Bees are made of 100% organic cotton and are available in six different styles and patterns perfect for the holidays. And, how cool is this: all hand-drawn by Burt’s Bees in-house staff and designers. Pretty fun!
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Pairing a classic silhouette with crosshatch plaid, this giftable flannel pajama set for women has a fresh and easy feel.
Made of soft, double-brushed flannel cotton, these pj’s are perfect to lounge around the house and curl up on the couch in.
Featuring a notch-collared button-down long sleeve with a chest pocket and skating piping detail, the pants also have an elastic waistband for extra comfort.
A great gift for yourself or for someone you know, thinking about slipping on a pair of UGG slippers for the perfect winter ensemble!
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for a classic flannel pajama set in fun patterns and designs, check out these from PJ Salvage.
Made of 100% cotton flannel, these pajamas are whimsical and feminine. Warm, cute, and cozy, these jammie jams will keep you comfortable around the house and during the holidays. Pictured here in a fun desert scene, these PJ’s also come in animal print, puppy dogs, and stars.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
A popular seller that’s super cute, these flannel pajamas from PajamaMania are a favorite for a reason. Made of 100% brushed mid-weight cotton flannel, these pajamas are incredibly soft and comfortable to wear.
Available in a range of plaids, patterns, and colors, these pajamas also come in a variety of sizes, including plus sizes. There’s also a bit of stretch and elastic in the waist for added comfort.
Available sizes: X-Small – 2X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
These super cute flannel pajamas for women from Alexander Del Rossa are definitely a look to rock this fall and winter.
Made of 100% cotton flannel, these pajamas are soft, warm, and comfortable. Available in nine different colors and plaid patterns, there’s a style for everyone, no matter your vibe. Great to wear all winter long – especially on Christmas morning – treat yourself or someone you know to a great set of pajamas.
Available sizes: Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Made of 100% cotton flannel, these pajamas are cozy, soft and completely non-irritating – bonus!
Featuring a classic design and silhouette, these flannel pajamas for women stand out for their uniqueness in patterns and colors. Available in 15 different styles, like this super feminine and gorgeous black lattice on pastel green, there’s something for everyone.
Available sizes: Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
While not exactly a pajama “set,” these stylish pajamas are from one of the best loungewear designers on the market today, Lazy One. And, ladies, these are definitely on point for the season.
A one-piece design featuring a flapjack closure on the back with the words “bear cheeks” embroidered on, these cute pajamas are actually available for the whole family should you want to match with your crew.
Cute, cozy, and definitely comfortable, these pajamas are great for the holidays.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
These pajamas from Lands’ End are absolutely perfect for the holidays.
Featuring a fun and totally cute Christmas tree with cows design – yes, cows! – these pajamas are not only fashionable but also incredibly comfortable. Made of 100% cotton flannel that’s been brushed for extra comfort, you’ll want to wear these all December long.
The only downside is that each piece is sold separately. For the matching top, click here.
Available sizes: 1X – 2X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Full disclosure: these pajamas are made of fleece, but, we’re including them on our list of the best flannel pajamas for women because they are definitely cute, they are definitely cozy, and they are definitely comfortable.
An updated variation to the traditional matching set, this lounge set features a long-sleeve top with raglan shoulder seams and jogger-style bottoms with a drawstring waistband. They are also available in two patterns.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Made of 100% cotton flannel, you’ll be cozy, warm, and stylish in this matching pajama set from Amazon Essentials.
Featuring classic flannel pajama detailing – buttons down the front, notched collar – in fun patterns and designs, like this one called “Christmas Dog,” you’ll look great and feel great all day long. These pajamas also come with an elastic waistband for added comfort.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Much like the other PajamaGram flannel pajamas on our list, this version featuring some of our favorite Peanuts characters, are cute, cozy and comfortable to wear this season.
Great for the holidays and Christmas morning, these pajamas are serious must-have, ladies.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Please note that these pajamas do run large. If you are between sizes, consider sizing down.
The classic pajama set is updated in a smooth knit fabric in a totally fun pattern perfect for the holidays.
Karen Neuburger sleepwear is designed for ultimate comfort and style, and their signature lightweight fabric is super cozy and comfortable so you’ll have no problem cuddling up on the couch this winter.
Available sizes: Medium – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
A cute flannel pajama set for women, these pajamas from Iris & Lilly feature flannel pants with a cotton long sleeve shirt. Simple, yet feminine, this set is available in three different color schemes and plaid patterns.
Great to lounge around the house in, make these part of your winter wardrobe.
Available sizes: 2 – 14; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.