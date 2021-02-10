Best Men’s Bamboo Clothing: 20 Style Essentials

Bamboo clothing goes all the way back to the 1860s, but recently the production behind the bamboo clothing revolution has really increased. While it was just an idea in the 1860s clothing manufacturers are really starting to get behind the idea of clothing being made from bamboo. The outcome or finished product provides a lightweight, super-comfy design that is incredibly stylish and has the breathability to be worn all summer long. With more and more bamboo clothing companies springing up every day, there should be no shortage of fashionable ideas for you to add to your closet.

The Ommo brand is based out of Boulder, Colorado and they have quite the knack for creating stylish bamboo clothing options for men. This tee shirt has the look of your typical shirt but is made from 70% viscose from organic bamboo and 30% organic cotton. So not only is this shirt eco-friendly, it is light enough that you can wear to the beach on a hot summer day and won’t overheat or get too sweaty. The brand makes this shirt in 16 available colors so there are plenty to choose from.