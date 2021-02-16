15 Best Women’s Shackets For Spring You’ll LOVE

The perfect piece for spring, fall, and even winter, shackets have become essential year-round wardrobe staples. A blend of the casual vibe we’ve come to love and the chic style we swoon for, these shirt-jacket hybrids are versatile top layers that work best when the days are nice and the nights are cool.

Our list of the best shacket styles for women features a variety of trendy looks and classic silhouettes we know you’ll love to wear this spring. We’ve got it all: faux-leather pieces, flannel favorites, must-have top layers, and looks you can wear with booties or sneakers. There’s something on here for everyone. For all the best shackets for spring, read on.