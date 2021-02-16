15 Best Women’s Shackets For Spring You’ll LOVE

The perfect piece for spring, fall, and even winter, shackets have become essential year-round wardrobe staples. A blend of the casual vibe we’ve come to love and the chic style we swoon for, these shirt-jacket hybrids are versatile top layers that work best when the days are nice and the nights are cool.
Our list of the best shacket styles for women features a variety of trendy looks and classic silhouettes we know you’ll love to wear this spring. We’ve got it all: faux-leather pieces, flannel favorites, must-have top layers, and looks you can wear with booties or sneakers. There’s something on here for everyone. For all the best shackets for spring, read on.
Our Review
Slightly edgy, this military-inspired shacket from Levi’s has all kinds of cool vibes and is the perfect transitional piece this spring. Available in a gorgeous olive green, this shirt jacket makes for a great top layer as it’s just oversized enough to fit over a shirt or light sweater. Featuring pockets, embroidered-on patches, and a dual-closure zipper-button design, this stylish wardrobe essential is made of 100% cotton, is available at an incredibly good price, and is completely comfortable to wear.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Bright and warm spring, this jacket from BB Dakota is gorgeous and comfortable. Made of polyester, wool, and rayon, this hand-wash or dry-clean-only top layer is seriously cute. Featuring a fold-over collar and snap placket, long sleeves with snap cuffs, a gorgeous plaid pattern, and a curved hem, this shacket will add all kinds of style to your outfits this year. One thing to mention is this shirt-jacket features a heavier fabric, but it’s still a great piece to wear this season.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Newly released and already a popular seller, this matte faux-leather shirt jacket from The Drop is completely stylish and totally on-trend for Spring 2021. A fun alternative to the traditional flannel and cotton twill shackets currently available, this faux-leather piece is sure to turn heads and have everyone asking, “where did you get that?”
Made of a blend of polyester, polyurethane, and spandex, this machine-washable shacket is available in both camel and ivory, is intentionally oversized, and just versatile enough to go with all kinds of outfits. Style down with joggers, style up with your favorite high-rise jeans, tuck in, throw over, layer on top…the possibilities are endless. It’s also available in plus sizes.
Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
A longer shacket in a gorgeous muted olive green, this utilitarian-style shirt-jacket from Free People is seriously swoon-worthy ladies. Featuring a tiered design with frayed hems, buttons down the front, two side pockets, long sleeves with adjustable cuffs, and distressed detailing, this top layer is feminine and perfect for spring.
Available sizes: Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Sizing is limited.
The Drop is all about working with global fashion influencers to identify popular trends, and this shacket is definitely trending way up. Available in three colors/patterns and in a range of sizes, including plus sizes, this intentionally oversized piece is a complete show-stopper. Made of 100% polyester this shirt jacket combo features utilitarian flap pockets for an edgy yet sophisticated look that goes with everything. Big enough to fit over shirts and sweaters, you’ll be the epitome of casual style this spring. It’s also machine washable.
Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
BB Dakota makes stylish and trendy clothing for women, and this faux-leather shacket is the perfect layering piece this season. Made of 100% polyurethane, this hand-wash-only garment is intentionally oversized and features a button closure down the front and pockets over the chest. A longer piece that offers more coverage than other shackets on our list, we know you’ll love wearing this trendy and somewhat edgy top layer this year. It’s also perfect to style up or down.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Available in a variety of colors, prints, and sizes – plus sizes, too! – this cotton shirt jacket from Levi’s is perfect for spring. Military-inspired, this shacket features a fold-down collar, buttons down the front, long sleeves, decorative elbow patches, a star patch above the left chest flap pocket, and gold ribbon trim on the shoulder and side seams. A fun addition to any outfit this season, you’ll definitely love the casual throw-on vibe and wear-anywhere appeal. It’s also machine washable.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This classic shacket from BB Dakota gets all kinds of style points in our book. Available in four different plaid patterns, this shirt jacket hits just at the top of the leg for a full coverage look that screams comfortable and cute. Made of 100% polyester, this hand-wash or dry-clean only garment features a fold-over collar, button placket, long sleeves, and button cuffs. One thing to mention is this shirt jacket features a heavier fabric, but it’s still a great piece to wear this spring.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This shirt-jacket combo from Pendleton is an American classic. Available in two stylish colors and plaid patterns, this shacket features American-made wool on the outside and a quilted insulated lining on the inside, that’s sure to keep you stylish and warm on those nice yet colder days. It also has a slightly oversized cut for a classic look perfect for layering this spring. While a little spendier than the other items on our list, this shirt jacket is worth it.
Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. This garment is dry clean only.
Made of 100% cotton flannel, this shacket from Dickies is seriously stylish and comfortable to wear. Available in a variety of quilted patterns and plaids, this piece might have some fall vibes but it really is a look you can rock year-round. Keeping within shirt jacket tradition, this top layer features a fold-over collar, a button closure (snap buttons), chest pockets, and welted pockets. It also has princess seams for a feminine silhouette that’s completely flattering. This jacket is also fully lined for added warmth and is machine washable.
Available sizes: Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This floral shacket from Levi’s just screams spring, doesn’t it? Available in a variety of sizes – including plus sizes – this cotton shirt jacket hits all kinds of style points with us as we’re loving the blend of feminine touches with a military-inspired look. Featuring classic shirt-jacket detailing with a fold-down collar, a dual closure with buttons and a zipper, long sleeves, and a super cool raw hemline, this is a stylish addition to your wardrobe this season. It’s also machine washable.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This long plaid shacket from Zaful is seriously cute. Offering a full-coverage look in a timeless deep navy plaid pattern, this is one of those transitional pieces perfect for winter to spring and fall to winter. Easy to dress up or down, this casual yet chic design features a fold-over collar, buttons down the front, flap pockets over the chest, and hidden side pockets that add no bulk to the silhouette. The one bummer is that sizing is limited, however, you can check out all of Zaful’s shackets here.
Known for creating trendy and of-the-moment styles at affordable prices, Zaful’s entire website is stocked with current looks we know you’ll love. While their pieces might not last you years like some of the other brands on our list, their styles will definitely keep you fashionable and cool each season.
Available sizes: Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect size before purchasing.
The shirt-jacket look is very on-trend, and this plaid version from Columbia Sportswear is totally cute. It even features a hood. Available in eight different plaid patterns and colors, there’s a look for everyone. Made of a cotton-polyester blend, this shirt-jacket combo has all the classic plaid shirt detailing we love. It’s also machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Blending together the silhouette of a shacket with the feel of sherpa, this top layer from Levi’s is seriously cute and cozy, ladies. Available in a range of sizes – including plus sizes – this style also comes in six totally fun and cute colors and patterns. Intentionally oversized for layering, this jacket features two chest flap pockets for that classic shirt vibe. Also featuring functional side pockets and sherpa all-over, this will definitely keep you warm on those cooler nights this season.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Made of 100% Cotton, this sherpa-lined jacket from Dickies has a bit of an industrial look, and we have to say, we dig it.
This “chore coat” is cute, made of durable material, and features a soft and cozy sherpa lining. The perfect top layer for those cold days when you’re out and about – choring it up or not- this shacket-inspired look is a must-have. Featuring exterior and interior pockets, hidden zipper and snaps, this is a great coat for this time of year. It’s also machine washable.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.