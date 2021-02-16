15 Best Women’s Shackets For Spring You’ll LOVE

15 Best Women’s Shackets For Spring You’ll LOVE

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

The perfect piece for spring, fall, and even winter, shackets have become essential year-round wardrobe staples. A blend of the casual vibe we’ve come to love and the chic style we swoon for, these shirt-jacket hybrids are versatile top layers that work best when the days are nice and the nights are cool.

Our list of the best shacket styles for women features a variety of trendy looks and classic silhouettes we know you’ll love to wear this spring. We’ve got it all: faux-leather pieces, flannel favorites, must-have top layers, and looks you can wear with booties or sneakers. There’s something on here for everyone. For all the best shackets for spring, read on.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
15 Listed Items

What Is A Shacket?

A shacket is a jacket that looks like a shirt, or, a shirt that's intended to be worn as a jacket. Tomato-tomahto, right?

Commonly referred to as a shirt-jacket, this style is completely trending right now. The perfect layering piece for those transitional days throughout the year - fall to winter, winter to spring, spring to summer, summer to fall - shackets are ideal for those days that are just cool enough to warrant something on top, yet too nice and warm for an actual coat. 

Another one of those awesome style trends first-made famous by the boys, shackets have been growing in popularity in recent months thanks to their casual vibe and seasonless appeal. Available in a variety of materials, colors, and patterns, a shacket is a stylish and versatile addition to any wardrobe. And, with so many options and style possibilities, there's a look for everyone.

How To Wear A Shacket

Here's the best part about shackets: they go with everything. Seriously. Dress them up, style them down, wear them with heels, rock them with your latest athleisure purchase - there's all kinds of potential and built-in versatility. 

Casual yet chic, shackets work in all kinds of social situations - or non-social situations. As comfortable lounge-worthy looks continue to dominate our everyday style, a shacket is a piece that bridges the gap between our quarantine life and our normal lives. Easy to throw on over t-shirts, sweaters, and other tops, shirt-jackets are perfect if you're out and about running errands, heading to a happy hour, or just hanging around the house. 

Our list of the best shirt-jackets for spring features a variety of materials, too. From flannel to cotton to faux-leather, there's a wide variety of materials to choose from. And, while flannel might scream "fall" and "winter," we fully believe this look is perfectly suitable for spring, too. If the faux-leather shackets on our list caught your eye, you're not alone. This material's been trending lately. Offering an edgier and cool vibe, these shackets are perfect if you're going for a more "dressed up" look.

Regardless of which style, pattern, or material to choose, all of these shackets are perfect for spring and will add some serious oomph to your style all season. 

Springtime Essentials

No offense to Phil, but we're ready for some sunshine. If you're like us, you're already dreaming about spring and warmer weather, so if you're looking to stock up on the latest styles for the season, we've got you covered with some trending looks you need to rock this year.

Floral Maxi Dresses - we love maxi dresses. Flowy, gorgeous, flattering - the best. A perfect springtime staple, these dresses offer a bit more coverage than other dress styles, and the feminine floral patterns are great when the sun is shining.

Exaggerated Shoulders & Sleeves - puffy shoulders are trending in a big way, so if you're game for some voluminous looks, check out these puff sleeve tops, lantern sleeve sweaters, and gorgeous dresses with exaggerated shoulders and sleeves.

Baggy Denim - trending towards the end of 2020, the oversized denim look continues to be popular to this day. Thanks to the street styles of celebrities and fashion models, baggy jeans are all the rage and popular for their casual vibe and overall comfortable appeal. 

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , ,