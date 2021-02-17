13 Best Ripped Jeans For Men

The right pair of jeans can be the foundation of a guy’s wardrobe. You want to wear them all the time, they are broken in just right and they go with nearly everything you own. These jeans are the best ripped jeans for men that will definitely spruce up your current wardrobe.
Ripped jeans have been trending and super popular for the past few years and there is a good reason why. Most jeans take a long time to break-in. Ripped jeans have already been broken in and most come “pre-worn” which doesn’t actually mean that they’ve been worn before. Levi’s is one of the most trusted names in denim because of its quality and longevity. Get yourself or the guy in your life a great Christmas gift this year and pick them up a couple pairs of ripped jeans.
Over 115 years in the denim business and Wrangler is still going strong. They make some of the most durable jeans in the industry and if that isn’t enough, they have some great looking styles in their catalog. If you’re a guy that isn’t 100% sold on the idea of buying ripped jeans then you should take a look at these. Slightly ripped by the thigh and pockets these jeans are super sturdy as well as crazy attractive. They come in traditional light blue as well as a darker color. The great news is that they both go well with nearly everything and are cut so they fit well with a nice pair of sneakers or boots.
Calvin Klein is a household name. The company has put a lot of thought and effort into making sure they are well-known around the world for fantastic designs and a great fit. These Calvin Klein jeans are a great expression of how great their clothing line is. Slim fit jeans don’t necessarily have to be tight and form-fitting. If you buy a size or two larger than what you’re used to this will allow for a little extra breathing room and make sure that the jeans fit well to your body type. Not everybody has a slim fit body, you can use this hack to keep these jeans fitting, feeling and looking great.
These jeans not only come distressed and ripped they also come in a dozen different colors. Most guys wear the same color denim jeans with every pair that they get. This is great, finding that perfect color for what you typically wear is a wonderful thing. You shouldn’t limit yourself to just one or two colors when it comes to denim though. Branch out, explore, try new things and you will be pleasantly surprised as to how many new looks you are able to create with darker or lighter color denim than you are used to.
A great looking pair of jeans from True Religion. They are distressed and ripped, but not in the normal areas that you will find rips and tears in these kinds of jeans. The back pockets are non-traditional flap pockets for a bit of extra flair. The way that these jeans are worn and torn gives them a vintage look that will surely go with anything from a dress shirt to a tee.
These jeans, like a lot of newer style jeans, are advertised as “super stretchy”. That is a good thing. While they are mostly cotton they are made in such a way that they have almost an elastic type feel to the way they move. While most jeans come off of the rack stiff and need to be broken in, these jeans slide on and are able to move without restriction. You can run, jump and lunge in these and they will move with you. They feature a button fly closure and come in for exceptional colors.
Often times jeans don’t wear the way that a guy wants them to. They get whiskers that aren’t good looking, they rip in places that you didn’t want them to rip. These jeans take all the guesswork out of breaking in those brand new jeans. They come ripped, repaired and distressed in all the best places. The straight cut is one of the best cuts of jeans because they fit perfectly on the body. Not too tight in the waist, leg or cuff. These are also faded in just the right way so that they will go great with a tee or a button-down.
If you are a fan of black denim then these are the perfect pair of jeans for you. These black denim jeans are ripped but advertised as a “phantom” rip. This is because under the rips and tears in the jeans they are repaired with black wax. This gives the illusion of ripped jeans without the stress on the material. This is a great idea and a cool look if you want ripped jeans but are nervous about the fabric fraying and pulling apart.
These jeans are a classic look done right. If you are a fan of the ripped jean look then this is the perfect pair to match with your outfits. They are a slim fit jean with a straight leg for a little extra room. The cotton denim provides for a stretchier fit than most and will allow you to move around in these jeans. They are comfortable, they are good looking and they are sure to fit in all the right ways.
This pair of western-style denim jeans is a traditional look to classic jeans. They are slightly ripped in the spots that would naturally wear over time. This takes the guessing out of what will fade and rip as you wear and wash them. The bootcut design is one of the more traditional fits in the jeans world. They are faded in all the right ways and are sure to be one of your favorite pair of jeans.
A great looking pair of bleached jeans these are super tight and super dark. They are a motorcycle-style jean in fit and finish. Traditionally they are a straight fit jean but will be a little tighter than most straight fits because of the moto design. While they are ripped jeans they also have some repairs done to them for extra flair and attitude.
Bright Sun makes some seriously dope looking jeans. While a lot of guys want their jeans to look great they also want them to fit well because if they don’t then there is no point in wearing them. These jeans are sure to fit just right as they are made with 2% spandex. They are made to stretch and move with all of your movements. While they are ripped they are discretely ripped without big holes or frayed fabric.
These slim fit ripped jeans aren’t your typical ripped jeans. They have patches under the rips to protect from expansion and unwanted fraying. This will keep the jeans looking this way longer and make sure that they don’t rip more than you want them to. While they are made with cotton denim they are also made with elastane so they stretch, unlike traditional jeans. They are the perfect jean to wear right out of the box and know that they are already broken in.