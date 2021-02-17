13 Best Ripped Jeans For Men

Over 115 years in the denim business and Wrangler is still going strong. They make some of the most durable jeans in the industry and if that isn’t enough, they have some great looking styles in their catalog. If you’re a guy that isn’t 100% sold on the idea of buying ripped jeans then you should take a look at these. Slightly ripped by the thigh and pockets these jeans are super sturdy as well as crazy attractive. They come in traditional light blue as well as a darker color. The great news is that they both go well with nearly everything and are cut so they fit well with a nice pair of sneakers or boots.