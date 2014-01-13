Top 30 Games You Need to Play in 2014 (Part 3)

Without further ado, here’s the top 10 video games we’re excited to finally play once they hit consoles in 2014!

10. EA Sports UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship licence has been acquired by Electronic Arts and we’ve been amazed by their work with Dana White’s fight league thus far. The graphics truly exhibit that next-gen look that we’re all prepared to brag about on our plasma screens later this spring. Have you seen the vids and pics of Jon Jones and the rest of the revealed fighters? Yeah, they totally look like their real world counterparts. If the developers at EA tighten up the mechanics of the past games and just gives us an even more epic presentation, then we’ll finally have the ultimate UFC game we’ve all wanted.

9. Far Cry 4

If it’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that the Far Cry series plays host to some of the most noteworthy villains in video games. Ubisoft gave everyone a look into Far Cry 4’s major baddie and we’re already huge fans of the guy. The civl war that you’ll find yourself in involves the far reaches of the Himalayas and the eccentric war king Pagan Min. The same awesome open-world FPS action and intense base takeover events we loved in Far Cry 3 is going to get even better with this 4th entry. Pus there’s…STAMPEDING ELEPHANTS! What more could you ask for?

8. Watch_Dogs

Man, we were so ready to pick this game up on the same day that the PS4 launched. Ubisoft gutted us and many other gamers out there once they announced that Watch_Dogs was being delayed into 2014. We hope the extra development time gifted to this new franchise will result in an even more polished open-world and crazier opportunities to take advantage of all the in-game technology. The prospects of using out character’s smartphone to track wanted criminals and shut down a whole block with just a click make this game’s possibilities seem endless and fun. This game better fulfill its potential, Ubisoft!

7. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U & 3DS

Nintendo always has a first-party franchise that can get gamers to flood their wallets in no time. The Wii U has had a hard time gathering some steam amongst fans who still don’t see what all the fuss is about. Once Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U drops, Wii U sales will hit an all time high. As for the 3DS, this portable console will end up being seen in public a lot more. These are safe bets. Gamers are ready to own their couch buddies and online competitors with Nintendo and gaming mainstays. Mega Man. Mario. Sonic The Hedgehog. Link. Wii Fit Girl. Yep, she’s in too. And we can’t wait to smash everyone else with her fighting repertoire.

6. Sunset Overdrive

Insomniac Games has made its way over to the Xbox brand for a new exclusive IP. Sunset Overdrive looks bright, zany and full of the insane types of weaponry that we’ve spotted in the Ratchet & Clank and Resistance series. The Xbox One has a surefire hit with this one. Why, you ask? Well there’s the the overall visual style that takes us from the doldrums of gray military shooters. The platforming elements and parkour moves we’ve seen look incredibly fun. And we just love how the world is wide open to your character’s penchant for hopping, bopping and blasting zombies.