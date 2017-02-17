‘For Honor’: Top 10 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

For Honor, Ubisoft’s latest action fighting game, was released Feb. 14 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game pits three historical warriors against each other – Knights, Samurai and Vikings.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks and cheats I’ve learned so far:

1. Don’t Kill Your Allies With Friendly-Fire

Hardcore modes are typically a favorite of the hardcore gamer, where friendly-fire is turned off among other aspects of gameplay, so be weary when charging into a mob of enemies: Swinging wildly in a mob is bound to kill your teammates.

Have patience and use precise swings to limit the number of allies you could potentially take out during battle. This could potentially cost you the match.

2. Use Guard Break Interrupt & Parry Because No One Else Does

Despite the complexities of For Honor’s battle system, players are still button-mashing in droves. Use the game’s mechanics to your advantage, and confuse your opponents by using moves like Guard Break Interrupt and Parry to throw off your enemy.

To use Guard Break Interrupt, wait for your opponent to use Guard Break on you and then immediately trigger Guard Break yourself. If you throw your opponent by pressing block twice before you get attacked, you will knock your opponent and cancel their Guard Break.

To Parry, match your enemy’s guard stance and use a heavy attack just as your opponent attempts to attack you. You will parry the enemy’s attack, throw the foe back a few feet and drain their stamina meter. Parries also counter unblockable attacks.

3. Throw Your Opponent Off A Nearby Cliff Before They Get The Chance

If you do not practice against AI before you jump into a Duel, you will find out the hard way that not knowing your Hero’s moves beforehand will cost you in multiplayer. As a newbie, you are guaranteed to get thrown off a cliff almost immediately.

Use your environment to your advantage. Pressing Guard Break quickly in succession will result in a throw, and may throw your opponent off nearby cliffs or bridges. A well-timed swing will also throw your enemy from a high area.

Beware of environmental dangers on certain maps, like geysers or spiked walls, but also use those dangers to gain the upper-hand. Luring or throwing your enemies into said dangers is one strategy that is hard to beat in For Honor. It is very Mortal Kombat-esque in that regard.

4. The Revenge Meter Is Your Friend & Most Powerful Ally

Revenge Mode is a powerful comeback meter that once filled will generate a temporary boost in attack damage, uninterrupted attacks and your hero will not be able to be knocked down. Players can fill this meter by blocking and dodging opponent’s attacks.

The more enemies you fight, the faster the meter will fill up on the bottom-left of your screen. When triggered with Y/triangle, Revenge Mode will be detrimental to your success against superior warriors and other players with high defense.

Gear pieces can affect the time it takes the meter fill up, so experiment and find out what works best for you. Certain classes, like the Nobushi, will have equip-able “Feats” that will allow those warriors to build up their Revenge Mode meter by attacking.

5. Feats Are Also Important, Use Them

To elaborate more on For Honor‘s Feats, players earn these while playing the game by performing well and completing various objectives, which fills up your Renown. Feats are either passive or active, meaning they either work in the background or require the player to activate them using the D-pad respectively.

Passive Feats give temporary increases to your Hero’s stats, giving the warrior various abilities such as damage boosts or Revenge Mode multipliers. Active Feats require the player to activate them, and are comprised of different weapons, moves and other items.

Each class has different Feats, so it is important to use them to your advantage every change you get. Using a catapult will give you a big upper-hand.

6. Blocking Works Better When You’re Surrounded

Sort of like UFC games, For Honor‘s block button isn’t something you just press. The game forces you to block by holding your sword in various directions, which ends up working out better in the long run. Learning the mechanics of effective blocking — when to block, when to change stances — is part of what makes For Honor‘s battle system so awesome.

Attacks directly behind your warrior cannot be blocked at all, so beware of anyone looming at your six. Any attacks from the left/right can be blocked by holding your weapon on the left/right side of the warrior. Stances do not factor in with these “External Blocks” and all you need to do is hold your weapon in the right direction to deflect attacks.

7. Don’t Waste All Your Steel On Colors & Skins

Another thing I found out the hard way was that it is pointless to spend Steel – For Honor’s in-game currency – on colors and skins. Steel is accrued upon completion of objectives and matches, and colors and skins are not particularly important until later in the game.

It is just a gigantic waste when spending Steel on more important items, such as Heroes and gear. Steel is the only way to recruit other warriors and use them yourself, so saving up enough Steel for the entire roster is key.

Gear is the next thing you should worry about spending Steel on. You can only purchase and equip certain pieces of gear depending on your player level.

8. Pick Your Class Wisely & Then Don’t Worry About It In 1v1 Duel

It is important to note that once you choose your warrior’s class at the start of every new match in Duel Mode, you will not be able to change classes between rounds. Whoever you chose, you are stuck with until the next match.

While I would pick a character with familiarity, it doesn’t really matter as long as you are not using Duel Mode to test out a new class. Once you make your selection, don’t be alarmed if your opponent has the perfect class to your hero. It’s not all that important.

Honestly, I have found that other players who outranked me in offensive and/or defensive capabilities weren’t necessarily formidable opponents. For Honor is truly a game of skill. Get a feel for your opponent and target his weaknesses. Counters will defeat your enemy or just throw them off a cliff if you have to.

9. Research Your Gear & Use It To Your Advantage

One of the more RPG-ier aspects of For Honor is the fact that you can equip various pieces of armor and weaponry that are looted from your dead enemies at the end of battle. The only game mode where gear comes into effect is 4v4 Dominion.

Your gear can actually change different stats for your hero, like the amount of stamina or the amount of damage used for certain moves, and may increase/decrease your movement speed depending on what is equipped.

10. Pay Attention To Your Stamina Meter

Take it from me, do not learn the hard way. Managing your stamina is crucial in For Honor. Each attack drains your stamina meter a certain amount, depending on whether your attack is light or heavy, so pay attention to your attack choices.

Are you one of those people who blocks the entire time? That won’t work as attacking will put a drain on your stamina and will force you to make your move.