Fortnite: How to Get and Craft Ammo

If you’re looking to survive the waves of undead hordes in Fortnite then you’ll want to make sure you have a bunch of fully stocked guns. While firearms can be easy to come by, ammo is surprisingly scarce in Fornite, especially during the early hours of the game. This can make some scenarios tricky, as you will need to hold off against tons of zombies with very little ammo. However, there are some tricks that can help you farm bullets or acquire some if you are in a pinch.

The easiest way to obtain ammo is simply by finding treasure chests or ammo crates scattered across the land. Typically these will contain several dozen rounds and offer enough ammo for you to finish the rest of the level with little issue. The other location is a bit odd as you can actually find spare rounds in bushes or shrubbery. Instead of breaking down the plants with your pick axe, just go up to them and hold Square (PS4) / X (Xbox One) to search the plant. You won’t always find bullets, but it can help out if you’re running low in the middle of a big fight.

To actually construct ammo, the easiest way is simply holding down Square (PS4) / X (Xbox One) while you are in combat or running around. This will bring up a small white circle that produces a box of ammo once it’s filled. Most bullets are made up of Metal, Wood, and Nuts & Bolts, all of which can easily be found out in the world. The latter will be the rarest, but you can easily find this resource by breaking down machines or vehicles. Since it doesn’t cost a ton to make basic rounds, you shouldn’t have a hard time stockpiling bullets after you finish your second main base defense sequence.

Just make sure to go out and explore the world of Fortnite so you can find important resources for your character. Make sure to not start up the final base defense until you have thoroughly looked around for any hidden chests, crates, or valuable items. Remember, these resources carry over so feel free to farm as much as needed before you are looking to expand your reach within the storm itself.