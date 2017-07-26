Fortnite: How to Get, Craft, and Place Traps

In Fortnite there are a lot of different ways to defend your base, but one of the most effective are traps. These stationary building options allow players to both help their allies and deal significant damage to the zombie hordes. However, there are a variety of different traps and earning them can be rather tricky, especially early on. The first way to get traps is by earning them via chests, pinatas, or loot packets, all of which are earned by leveling up or through spending V-bucks.

You are not guaranteed a trap as a reward, but it seems there is a rather high possibility of getting one regardless. When you earn a trap you can manually view the card by going to the Armory tab and then opening up the Schematics page. You’ll now be able to view all of your traps, along with their building requirements, statistics, and benefits if leveled up. Players can also build traps out in the wild if they don’t possess a card, but this can consume resources quickly.

In order to place traps in Fortnite, you will need to first enter your building menu by pressing Circle (PS4) / B (Xbox One). You can then hold down Square (PS4) / X (Xbox One) to bring up the building menu for traps. Players will then have to select between three different types of traps (Wall, Ceiling, and Floor) to choose which one they want to add. To actually set the trap you will need to meet the requirements like having a ceiling or wall to mount your wall darts or electrocution node.

If you need to build your traps simply open up your menu by pressing the Touch Pad (PS4 / Options button (Xbox One) and scrolling over to the trap icon. You can then view your different types of traps, what it takes to make them, and then craft them by pressing X (PS4) / A (Xbox One). This will add them to your inventory and allow users to upgrade their base in Fortnite.