Fortnite: Battle Royale: Jetpacks are Coming

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale has managed to stay a step ahead of its competition by remaining mostly bug free and by introducing new content to the game practically every week.

Epic Games has kept the ball rolling by now introducing a Jetpack into the fray. We don’t really have any idea on how the Jetpack will work so all we can do is speculate until the new feature is actually released.

Either it will work like a normal jetpack and allow you to be in the air for while you’re using it but have fuel or it will function as a jump pack and will allow you to cover large distances quickly. Our best guess on how it will work is you’ll be able to use it to jump really high once or twice but won’t have a way to continually stay in the air. Of course, we can be completely wrong about this.

It is also unclear on whether or not the Jetpack will take up an inventory spot or if it will act in a different manner. If we had to guess we’d guess it would act in a similar manner as the Bush in that you pick it up and then use it to wear it. From there, it’d likely have limited uses or stay on until you take damage or something like that.

No release date has been given for the Jetpack but given the track record of previous updates to Fortnite: Battle Royale once they were announced, we’d guess this update is coming sooner rather than later. From the looks of things it does appear the Jetpack will be a Gold item.

One thing that has been released is the new limited time mode called Solid Gold. This new mode can only be played in squads and it will operate the same as a normal match except the chests and loot will now include only gold drops. This means you’ll be seeing a lot of high-powered loot in the form of Legendary Loot. This mode will only be around for a limited time so jump on it while you can.

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s Season 3 Battle Pass introduced Weekly Challenges to the fray which give players an additional way to level up throughout the season. These challenges will change each week so they will be sure to keep players on their toes. We’ll report back with whatever week 2’s challenges end up being.

Two of the difficult challenges of week 1 involve following a treasure map at Dusty Depot and visiting the llama, crab and fox.

