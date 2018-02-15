How to Get the PS Plus Exclusive Fortnite Skin on PC

Fortnite: Battle Royale, in honor of Valentine’s Day (probably not), decided to gift PlayStation Plus owners an exclusive skin skin and glider that actually looks pretty nice.

All you have to do is be a PlayStation Plus subscriber, which chances are if you own a PS4 that you are, and head over to the PlayStation Store and download the pack free of charge.

While the skin is only advertised as being a PlayStation 4 exclusive you can actually get the skin on PC pretty easily if you have the necessary requirements.

The first thing you need is a PS4 with an active PlayStation Plus membership. This will be the way to claim the skin first and foremost. If you do have a PS4 then the next step is to own Fortnite: Battle Royale on PC. If you do this and have the PS4 then you are in business.

Just head on over to the Epic Games app, click your username at the top and select “Manage Account” to head on over to a browser where you will do the next step.

Once the new window opens up you can head over to “Connected Accounts” and link your PS4 account to your Epic Games account which will get you the skin on PC. This could possibly work the same for Xbox One but we have not yet confirmed that.

From there, all you have to do is log in on PC and your skins should appear in your inventory. Alternatively, you might be able to grab a free PlayStation Plus trial and download the skin and glider for free. We don’t actually know for certain if having the skin requires you to remain a subscriber or not.

If that doesn’t work, you might be able to just buy a 1-month subscription of PlayStation Plus and set if you can get the skin and glider that way. You can download the pack without having access to a PS4 so it certainly seems possible.

If somebody could possibly confirm if this method works with Xbox One we’d appreciate it. If you don’t want to take our word for this working, you can scour this Reddit post where you’ll see other players have confirmed it. Oddly enough, it doesn’t appear to work for everyone, our best advice would to be just give it time.

Although Valentine’s Day was yesterday, Fortnite: Battle Royale released its new Valentine’s Day patch today and with it came a plethora of changes. We have seen the addition of a new grenade, new Shrine buildings that will house loot and also a buff to an old favorite – the Scoped Assault Rifle. You can read more in-depth about those changes here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.