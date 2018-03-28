LEGO The Incredibles: Release Date, Trailer & More

Think back 10 years ago and think really hard as to whether you thought the LEGO video games would grow into the juggernaut they are today.

The early success of the LEGO games was driven by Star Wars but now the brand has covered things like super heroes, Indiana Jones, Jurassic World and many more. The next entry will take a crack at The Incredibles.

In a welcome surprise, LEGO The Incredibles will feature events from both the original film and the upcoming sequel all in one game. This means there will be plenty of content to enjoy for those who are fans of the original film and for those who will be introduced to it for the first time with The Incredibles 2.

With the official announcement of the game coming today here’s everything you need to know. This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

LEGO The Incredibles Release Date

LEGO The Incredibles will be coming to Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC on June 15, 2018 in North America. For the United Kingdom, the release date has been pushed back to July 13, 2018. These two dates are when the film will release it its respective countries.

The hype surrounding this game will undoubtedly be at its peak during the movie’s theater run and that looks to be what Warner Bros. is counting on here.

LEGO The Incredibles Trailer

The minute long trailer for the game shows off all the characters you’ve come to known and love from the first film except they are in Lego form. We even get an appearance from fan-favorite Frozone.

No gameplay is shown to us in the initial trailer but if you’re at all familiar with Lego games in the past then you should have an idea of what to expect.

LEGO The Incredibles Will Be Fun For All Ages

One thing the Lego series can pride itself on is the fact that it is so accessible to players to all ages. Whether you’re a young kid, teenager, adult, parent or whatever the Lego games can easily be picked up.

The Incredibles has such a broad range in terms of reaching an audience that it will appeal to many generations. The kids who grew up watching The Incredibles who are now adults will be interested as will many children who want a game to play with their parents.

“Fans of all ages will enjoy this new Incredibles gaming experience,” said Lisa Anderson, VP, Games, Disney. “LEGO The Incredibles introduces thrilling new adventures led by the incomparable Incredibles family, and puts their powers, and their family, to the test in a LEGO world full of fun and surprises.”

LEGO The Incredibles will feature two-player co-op so if you’re a parent you’ll be able to play with your child or even play with a friend. LEGO The Incredibles aims to be fun for all age groups.

As more information comes out surrounding the game we’ll be able to get a cleared idea on what to expect. For right now we can expect more of the same LEGO action just this time infused with The Incredibles.

There Will Be Character Customization

Not a whole lot has been shared about the game but we do know there will be some level of character customization.

It isn’t clear as to whether players will have the chance to create their own custom avatar or change an existing heroes appearance but we do know the option is in the game.

According to the game’s official website you will be able to modify your character’s appearance and abilities using a customizer. That leads us to believe you’ll have a custom character but nothing has been set in stone yet.

See Also: