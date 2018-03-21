25 Upcoming New Action Games of 2018 & Beyond

Now I know what you’re thinking. Isn’t every game an “action” game? Well technically all games require the player to perform an action but as far as content goes action games tend to have high-octane combat and epic, sweeping set pieces with some story elements to tie everything together.

Action games can take you on adventures in the case of many open world games and they can incorporate elements from other genres such as RPGs. Either way, you’re probably wondering what upcoming action games you should pay attention to or which ones you missed.

Well allow us to direct you to some of the biggest new action games you can look forward to.

1. Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Developer: Ubisoft Sofia

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: March 20, 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure

Platform: PS4, Xbox One

While often overlooked, 2014’s Assassin’s Creed Rogue was a very interesting chapter of the Assassin’s Creed franchise as it allows you to play as an Assassin turned Templar. After a mission gone horribly wrong in the middle of the French and Indian War, Shay Patrick Cormac vows to become one of the best Assassin hunters in history as he tracks down and kills his former brothers across New York City, the wild river valley, and the ice cold waters of the North Atlantic. It will be exciting to play through the adventure again but with a nice, new coat of paint with the remastered edition.

The game will get an upscaled graphical resolution allowing for play in 4K on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro along with enhanced environment rendering, upgraded shadow resolution, denser crowds, and more, according to Ubisoft’s website. The remastered package will also include two bonus missions from the original edition and customization packs allowing you to dress up as all of the main Assassins from the franchise including Bayek and Ezio.

You can also expect all of the content you love from the original game. The game features the use of Shay’s air rifle for picking off foes or distracting them along with enhanced Eagle Vision for finding Assassins hidden in plain sight. The game also builds on the naval combat of Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag with enemies boarding your ship and the use of new weapons like burning oil and the Puckle gun.

However, you have to be wary of the mixed critical reception of the original game. The Xbox 360 and PS3 versions earned an average score of 72 on Metacritic while the PC version earned a 74. While it was praised for its interesting story and polished gameplay, many criticized it for being too derivative of past entries and for feeling repetitive. Hopefully the remastered edition will make it worth coming back after all this time.

2. Sea of Thieves

Developer: Rare Ltd.

Publisher: Microsoft

Release Date: March 20, 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure

Platform: Xbox One, Windows PC

The legendary developer Rare has been working on Sea of Thieves since 2014. The game has players, from one to four team groups, sailing on a ship and doing pirate stuff like getting drunk on rum and looking for buried treasure. There are different ships to pilot depending on how many crew members you have each requiring you to manually manage their operations such as raising or lowering the sails, loading cannons, and repairing the hull. You can navigate stormy seas and dank caves completing different kinds of quests and even solving riddles to find treasure. You’ll also be encountering other crews in a shared game world with both Xbox One and Windows players playing together. Your pirate avatar and ship have a ton of customization options as well. If you progress enough through the game, you can become a legendary pirate and gain access to the legendary pirate hideout for new quests and story secrets. The game will also be constantly updated with new timed quests and more. The game looks to be ripe for the emergent gameplay that has captivated the gaming community lately.

Now there is a bit of a concern with the game’s use of microtransactions. While the game won’t feature loot boxes, the first major content update three months after release will include the ability to purchase certain cosmetic items and even pets for real life doubloons according to IGN. It’s disappointing that the game will feature microtransactions along with its $60 price tag, especially for items that will no doubt make players jealous and tempted to buy them.

None the less, Sea of Theives looks to be one of 2018 most interesting games. Now that Rare isn’t being forced at gunpoint to make games like Kinect Sports, we can finally see if they’ve still got it after all these years.

3. Assault Gunners HD Edition

Developer: SHADE Inc.

Publisher: Marvelous Europe

Release Date: March 20, 2018

Genre: Action, Third-Person Shooter

Platform: PS4, PC

Who doesn’t like a good mech shooter? Assault Gunners is making its way to the West and from the graveyard of the PS Vita to Steam and PS4 with Assault Gunners HD Edition.

As an officer for the Battle Mech Peace Keeping Force called DAT, you use your missiles and mech boosters to defeat waves of enemies on the surface of Mars. The game features 35 missions, a horde mode, and over 100 mech-customization options according to a press release sent to Heavy.com. Being a console version of a handheld game, the graphics look a bit basic but you can’t go wrong with mech combat.

4. Attack on Titan 2

Developer: Omega Force

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Release Date: March 20, 2018

Genre: Action

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Following the storyline of Season 2 of the critically acclaimed Attack on Titan anime and manga, Attack on Titan 2 promises to be even more faithful to the human vs. titan combat than the first game.

The movement controls have been tweaked to offer better precision and movement. However the titans have also been given a boost to their movement as well along with a larger variety of behaviors that better match the anime and manga. The game will see additional storylines supervised by series creator Hajime Isayama himself to offer a new side to beloved characters. The game also offers new playable characters, team battles of up to 4 vs. 4, co-op, and more.

5. A Way Out

Developer: Hazelight

Publisher: EA

Release Date: March 23, 2018

Genre: Action

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

From the team behind the award-winning indie darling Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons comes A Way Out.

The game stars two convicts, Leo and Vincent, who must set aside their differences to escape prison. The hook of the game is that it is split-screen co-op only, with players playing the game locally or online through car chases, stealth sections, fisticuffs, shootouts, and more. Sometimes a character will be in the middle of a cutscene while another has full control. According to Gamespot, your friend can play the full game with you even if they don’t own it.

The game is six to eight hours long which may turn off some people but we think it’s perfect for this kind of narrative-driven game. The only other concern is that it’s being published by EA, but the director, Josef Fares, said to GameSpot that EA has been very supportive and hands-off and confirmed that no microtransactions were coming to the game. Plus all of the sales will go to Hazelight instead of EA while EA helps with the marketing and support. Seems pretty refreshing after what EA did to Star Wars Battlefront II.

A Way Out looks poised to be the breakout indie game of 2018 and a grand return of the dying art of local co-op.

6. Far Cry 5

Developer: Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Ukraine, Ubisoft Montral, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: March 27, 2018

Genre: Action-adventure, First-person shooter

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

The latest in the popular Far Cry franchise is nearly upon us with Far Cry 5.

As the new junior deputy of the fictional town of Hope County in the not-so-fictional Montana, you have to defend the residents from the Project at Eden’s Gate, a radical religious cult slowly taking over the town through manipulation and violence. You can take on cult bases with a menagerie of Guns for Hire ranging from airplane pilots to bears. The entire game can be played solo or two-player co-op. It also features a robust level editor.

The game seems to refine what we loved about the series according to our preview. While we brought up concerns about the mute protagonist, the balance of silly and serious themes, and the questionable sightlines of the enemies, we applauded the trickier gunplay, more thoughtful stealth, and fun Guns for Hire. While it’s the same Far Cry experience we’ve come to expect, it looks to be the most promising.

7. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Developer: SEGA

Publisher: SEGA

Release Date: April 17, 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure

Platform: PS4

Yakuza 6 tells the final tale of Kazuma Kiryu as we find out how much people are willing to sacrifice for family.

For years the Yakuza series has captivated fans thanks to its wealth of content, explosive brawler combat, and irreverent sense of humor. According to the official website, Yakuza 6 takes advantage of the new “Dragon Engine” as players travel through the new setting of the sleepy port town of Onomichi and Kamurocho, the biggest red light district of Tokyo.

The game also iterates on the meal system giving you EXP points in addition to hit points so long as you don’t overextend your Hunger Gauge. The EXP go towards leveling up your health, Heat, abilities, and even social skills and can even be augmented by hitting the gym.

Combat has also been given a boost with improved combat tracking and a new physics engine. Punches and kicks will now react to the position of the enemy making combat flow better and reactions and recoil change when attacks are guarded. Objects around you will be destroyed and you can now steal enemy knives, swords, and guns in combat. Devastating Heat actions return alongside an Extreme Heat Mode which boosts your power, defense, and skill temporarily. For the first time in the series you can run away from fights if things go south.

Whether you’re new to the series, loved Yakuza Zero and the remake of the first game from last year, or have been a fan since the beginning, Yakuza 6 looks to be a very impressive game indeed.

8. God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: April 20, 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure

Platform: PS4

The God of War franchise ditches its Greek mythology and brawler roots for an action-adventure game that’s like The Last of Us meets Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

According to creative director Cory Barlog on the official website, the game will explore how Kratos deals with rage and the cycle of violence that led him to the decisions he made in the old games, especially with his son Atreus at his side. You’ll explore the unfamiliar world dripping with Norse mythology in the franchise’s biggest world. Barlog told Gamespot that the world is open but isn’t open world, possibly taking on the structure of Dark Souls where mostly linear levels are interconnected with branching paths.

You’ll take down monsters with a new over-the shoulder free camera. This time Kratos will wield the Leviathan Axe and chain together light and heavy attacks for different combos depending on the situation. You can throw the axe and switch to bare handed combat augmented with a shield which can stun enemies easier according to a gameplay video. You’ll also level up via skill trees. Along the way Atreus will help with combat, traversal, and puzzle-solving.

The combat looks to be as brutal and fun as we’ve come to expect from the series, but we are concerned about how well the story will be told. People are already taking bets on whether or not Atreus dies in the game.

Taking bets the kid dies in the game. Any takers he lives? — Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) June 14, 2016

None the less, God of War looks to take the series in bold new directions and it will be interesting to see how things play out.

9. Conan Exiles

Developer: Funcom

Publisher: Funcom

Release Date: May 8, 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure, Survival

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Conan Exiles leaves early access on May 8. The open world survival game take players through the savage lands of Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian. As you gather everything you need for survival, you’ll build forts and towns along the way via the free form building system. Then you clan can wage war on other clans and even command massive avatars.

Games based on Conan the Barbarian don’t exactly have the strongest track record, but Conan Exiles has already proven to be pretty popular even during its early access phase with the game selling 320,000 copies in one week according to GameSpot. Let’s see what the full release has to offer us.

10. Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time

Developer: A+ Games

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: May 15, 2018

Genre: Action, 2D Brawler, RPG

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Streets of Rage meets anime Harry Potter with RPG elements? Yes please! All that and more is on the table with Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Secrets Time.

Explore the halls and mysteries of Luna Nova Witch Academy from the popular anime Little Witch Academia. As a party of three witches, you battle monsters in side-scrolling brawler combat while earning points to unlock new spells and customization options, according to PlayStation Blog. Animations will be handled by series creators Studio Trigger, lending their signature style to action-packed battles.

Now games based on anime, and licensed games in general, are not known for their quality. But with the backing of Studio Trigger themselves and judging from gameplay footage it looks to be something special indeed.

11. Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Developer: Omega Force, Team Ninja

Publisher: Nintendo, Koei Tecmo

Release Date: May 18, 2018

Genre: Action, Hack & Slash

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Hyrule Warriors is coming to the Switch in a big way.

The Definitive Edition includes all of the content and paid DLC from the Wii U and 3DS editions, including all 29 characters, maps, missions, and outfits. The Switch version also offers a new epilogue and new outfits for Link and Zelda based on their appearance in Breath of the Wild. The game also supports full 1080p graphics in TV mode and two player split-screen co-op on a single system by sharing the Joy-Cons.

Sharing the Joy-Cons may be a bit cramped and we’ll have to wait and see how it runs in handheld mode but Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition gives Nintendo fans literally no reason not to play the game.

12. Dillon’s Dead Heat Breakers

Developer: Vanpool

Publisher: Nintendo

Release Date: May 24, 2018

Genre: Action, Tower Defense

Platform: 3DS

Looking for more content for the slowly dying 3DS? Then Dillon’s Dead Heat Breakers may be the game for you.

The game combines action-packed rolling with tower defense-style gameplay as you defend a post-apocalyptic wild west from waves of 30 types of rock monsters, according to the official website. Gather resources by completing races and helping local businesses. You’ll also gain the assistance of you Mii character along with the Miis of friends.

Now these C and D-list Nintendo franchises can go either way but you can try out a demo of the game on May 10 to see if it’s worth the purchase a few weeks later.

13. Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: Virtuos

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: May 25, 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure, RPG

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

After being speculated for some time and rumored to be a launch title for the Switch, Dark Souls: Remastered is finally bringing the legendary game to modern systems. The remaster gives us all the Dark Souls content we love plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC as well as updated resolutions and framerates.

This is great and all, but we can’t help but feel a little disappointed that the Switch version runs at only 30 fps, especially since playing Dark Souls: Remastered portably will be the definitive way to play this definitive edition. We also hope the more – how should I put this? – sucky parts of the game like fighting the Bed of Chaos and the Capra Demon get a bit of an upgrade, but we’re not holding our breath. And let’s not forget the legendarily terrible PC port of the original game, though judging by the excellent PC port of Dark Souls III the PC port of Dark Souls: Remastered shouldn’t be bad at all.

Either way, we’ll just have to prepare to die… again.

14. Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: September 14, 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

We don’t know much about Shadow of the Tomb Raider as all we have so far is the teaser trailer above. But we do know from GameSpot that the game will thankfully come out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC simultaneously rather than being a timed exclusive for Xbox One like the last game. We also know that there will be a reveal event on April 27 to give us everything we need to know about the game. Either way, it looks to fill in the trilogy of action-adventure titles began by Crystal Dynamics, where Laura Croft takes on bad guys through jungles and mountainsides while puzzle-solving her way through tombs.

15. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Developer: Treyarch

Publisher: Activision

Release Date: October 12, 2018

Genre: Action, First-person shooter

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Much like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was preceded by a conga line of leaks before being officially confirmed by a teaser trailer giving us very little information. But we do know that a reveal event is scheduled for May 17 and that it’s being once again helmed by Treyarch. We don’t expect it to deviate too much from previous Black Ops games as players take on shadow organizations in futuristic combat.

16. Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Release Date: October 26, 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure, Third-person shooter

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

After five years without a new Rockstar game and nearly eight years since the release of the near universally acclaimed Red Dead Redemption, we’re finally getting Red Dead Redemption 2. We can expect plenty of gun-slinging, gritty storytelling, and lovingly rendered period setting graphics. The website also promises what we’re sure will be another microtransaction-fueled cash cow of an online multiplayer component.

Fun fact: Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of Heavy‘s most anticipated games of 2017 before it was delayed to 2018 and also made our list of most anticipated games of 2018.

17. Biomutant

Developer: Experiment 101

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Action, Hack & Slash

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

A plague is killing off the Tree-of-Life and the surrounding land. In a land divided by tribes, someone needs to either unite them all or bring them down.

Biomutant promises to be a new take on 3rd person combat with movement mixing with shooting, melee, and mutation powers. You also acquire new Wushu combat styles and even learn from masters you meet along your quest. According to GameReactor, the game has a karma system with the game changing depending on your actions.

The game also has a unique take on player customization. You’ll expose yourself to bio-contamination to create physical mutations like mantis-claws and barbed tails with your stats going up and down accordingly. Exposure to radioactivity from old-world bunkers will unlock psychic powers like telekinesis and levitation. The game also features a robust crafting system letting you mix and match weapon parts to create your own melee weapons, guns, tools, and automaton sidekicks.

Explore the world from the dying wild lands to the dank underground networks. You’ll need to equip a gas mask and oxygen tank for exploring Dead Zones, warm clothing for cold environments, and protective gear for dealing with bio-mutated creatures.

18. Code Vein

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure, RPG

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

From the publisher of Dark Souls comes their own Dark Souls clone with Code Vein. But judging by a preview from Kotaku UK, it looks to be a lot more than a Souls clone.

The game tasks your vampire hero with battling horrific monsters through a post-apocalyptic Earth with the goal of escaping their blood-slurping existence. Combat is very similar to its Souls inspiration with light attacks, heavy attacks, blocks, dodge rolls, and parries all governed by a stamina meter. You also have a limited supply of healing items and when you die you respawn at the last “bonfire” and try to reach your “bloodstain” to reclaim your lost currency/experience. However, Code Vein adds an Ichor (magic) meter which lets you boost your defense, electrify your weapon, pull enemies towards you, use guns, and more. You also get a launcher attack which can put space between you and your enemy and a charged melee attack that makes you dash forward while restoring and increasing your total Ichor. But the biggest change is that you can be accompanied by an NPC companion that can cast defensive spells, attack, draw aggro of enemies away from you, and even revive you provided that you have enough Ichor available and they don’t die themselves. Kotaku UK found that the NPC was very capable and gave a bit of a safety net to bosses while the game retained its overall difficulty.

While Kotaku UK had some issues with the framerates, that could be down to the preview build. Either way, we can’t wait for some anime-flavored Dark Souls.

19. Crackdown 3

Developer: Sumo Digital, Reagent Games, Cloudgine

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Release Date: Q2/Q3 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure, Third-person shooter

Platform: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Crackdown 3 retains much of the city-destroying combat we’ve known and loved from Crackdown 2. You’ll be air-dodging, shot gunning, and debris tossing your way through crime bosses galore. According to US Gamer, the game uses cloud computing to handle the physics calculation, allowing for more complex destruction of buildings while keeping up a steady framerate.

Now the biggest concern with this game is that it was first announced back at E3 2014 and delayed multiple times, which is always a worrying sign. Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager Shannon Loftis even admitted to Polygon that they’ve announced the game too early. But the delays were because they wanted to refine their three distinct game modes to the best they can be. The modes include co-op and a 10 player competitive multiplayer mode with a 100 percent destructible arena according to the official website.

We’ll see for ourselves once the game launches sometime in 2018.

20. Darksiders III

Developer: Gunfire Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure, Hack & Slash

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Darksiders III will continue the open-world, action-adventure gameplay the series is known for but this time you’ll play as War’s sister Fury. You’ll hunt down the Seven Deadly Sins with your whip and magic as you explore the world and its environmental puzzles. According to IGN, the game will be set around the same time as Darksiders II and the development team is made up of many ex-Vigil Games employees who worked on the first two games.

Look forward to raising hell sometime in 2018.

21. Kingdom Hearts III

Developer: Square Enix Business Division 3

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: 2018 (hopefully)

Genre: Action-Adventure, Hack & Slash, RPG

Platform: PS4, Xbox One

Kingdom Hearts III is finally coming soon after what feels like forever.

The game will of course feature all of the characters you’ve known and loved for decades but with some added twists. You’ll be able to transform your Keyblade into different weapons from dual guns to a rocket launcher and even a pegasus leading a chariot, according to GameSpot. Each Keyblade transformation will be unlocked by clearing all missions in a world. You’ll also have access to summon attacks with Sora riding on iconic Disneyland rides. Some mechanics will return such as situation commands according to Gaming Bolt. The Gummi Ship is also returning with 360 degree control according to Comicbook.com.

We’d be remiss not to mention the worlds Sora will travel to. We already know that we can explore the worlds of Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Big Hero 6, Hercules, and Tangled. Rumor has it that we’ll also see a world set in The Jungle Book too.

Hopefully the frantic and explosive action we’ve seen in the trailers is an indication that we won’t be waiting in vain.

22. The World Ends With You Final Remix

Developer: Square Enix, Jupiter

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Action-Adventure, RPG

Platform: Nintendo Switch

The cult classic The World Ends With You is getting ported to the Switch. The World Ends With You Final Remix takes Neku and friends to a purgatory version of Shibuya, Tokyo where they must work together to complete a game from a mysterious organization and return to the land of the living. The Final Remix version will take advantage of both touch controls and the new Joy-Con controls. The dual screen setup of the original has been replaced with what appears to be the setup from the mobile port with both partners on the same screen, complete with HD graphics of course. Plus there will be a brand new story epilogue.

23. Anthem

Developer: Bioware

Publisher: EA

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Action-Adventure, RPG

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

EA’s answer to Activision’s Destiny comes in the form of Anthem.

In the shared open world, you venture beyond the safety of the wall to the untamed lands. Up to four players fight for that sweet loot while piloting power armor equipped with unique weapons, abilities, and customization options built from gear earned and crafted, according to the official website. You’ll also have to content with world-altering events like Shaper Storms.

With a loot-based gameplay system like this, we can expect to see microtransactions even though they haven’t been officially confirmed. And seeing how people reacted to Star Wars Battlefront II‘s loot boxes, EA will likely be pretty quiet on this front. According to analyst Michael Pachter, the microtransactions will likely be cosmetic as Battlefront II’s loot box controversy revolved around tying in-game advantages to money. But that won’t make them any less tempting and will be very distracting in a game that already will cost $60.

We’ll have to wait and see when Anthem finally releases sometime in 2019.

24. Days Gone

Developer: SIE Bend Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Action-Adventure, Survival Horror

Platform: PS4

Days Gone impressed people with its E3 2016 gameplay demo, where streams of zombies chased after the player while they scrambled to block and evade the fleshy tidal wave. According to GamesRadar the game will be open world and will feature a day/night cycle with zombies being slower during the day and more aggressive during the night. The zombies will also act more like diseased humans, feral and rabid instead of slow and decaying which will lead to more fast-paced combat. It’s also developer SIE Bend Studio’s first intellectual property since Syphon Filter which they first released in 1999.

So while Days Gone takes many predictable ques from The Last of Us and other survival horror zombie games with its stealth combat, story beats, and crafting, it’s sure to be something special.

25. The Surge 2

Developer: Deck13

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Action-Adventure, RPG

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Surge had its fans but it didn’t exactly set the world on fire thanks to its difficulty spikes and other limitations. Hopefully Deck 13 can turn things around with The Surge 2.

The Lords of the Fallen developer will “keep what fans and critics loved about the original while also expanding greatly upon the formula,” according to publisher Focus Home Interactive and Deck13. The game will take place from the ruins of the CREO company to a much larger ruins of a city. The game will also iterate on The Surge‘s “limb targeting system” which separated the game from its Dark Souls inspiration, where attacks can target certain body parts on enemies so they can sever them and use their resources for upgrades. Plus there will be more abilities, weapons, implants, and drones to find.

For more gaming guides and reviews, check out Heavy.com.