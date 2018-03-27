All PUBG Weapons Skins & How to Get Them

The latest update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has officially dropped and it’s bringing sets of weapon skins to the game. These cosmetic unlockables allow players to personalize their weapons and give them a bit more flair on the battlefield. However, like all the other cosmetics they are not easily obtained and there will be some randomness involved for which ones you get. Here’s how to unlock the weapon skins in PUBG.

How to Get Weapon Skins

Currently, the only way to unlock weapon skins in PUBG is by either purchasing or being rewarded one of two special loot crates. The first loot box is called the Raider Crate #1 and this can be purchased directly from the loot menu for 1,200 BP. There are no keys tied to this, however, the cost will double after every crate purchase that week. This price will lower back down to 1,200 after a week, so we recommend never paying over the base cost for the Raider Crate #1.

The second loot box tied to the new weapon skins is the Triumph Crate. You can only earn this by purchasing crates with BP and being randomly assigned it. Keep in mind, there are also four cosmetic clothing crates you could get instead, so this is not the most consistent option. Additionally, once you actually have the Triumph Crate you’ll have to purchase a Weapon Crate Key for $2.50 to even unlock it. If you don’t mind spending real-world money then it might be worth watching the Steam Community Market. Players often sell unwanted crates or skins for varying prices so you may be able to snatch the one you want on the cheap.

Finally, players can earn a special PUBG anniversary skin for the SCAR-L. This will be awarded when you log on the game for free.

How to Apply Weapon Skins

Putting these skins on your weapons is far easier than actually obtaining them. Simply go to the main menu and then select the Customization tab at the top of the screen. A new section titled “Weapons” has been added that houses all of your unique gun skins. Click on this and you’ll be brought to a screen that shows off your collection of weapon skins.

From here simply select the weapon skins you have unlocked and then his “Equip” at the bottom. The bow housing the skin should turn yellow, indicating that this is the skin you currently have equipped for that weapon. You can also get a better look at the weapon skin on the right of the screen.

PUBG Weapons Skin List

Raider Crate #1

Rugged (Beige) – S686

Rugged (Beige) – Crossbow

Rugged (Beige) – M16A4

Rugged (Beige) – SKS

Rugged (Beige) – S12K

Silver Plate – R1895 (Revolver)

Jungle Digital – P18C

Silver Plate – DP-28

Silver Plate – S1897

Silver Plate – Vector

Jungle Digital – SKS

Turquoise Delight – P92

Jungle Digital – AWM

Silver Plate – SCAR-L

Turquoise Delight – Tommy Gun

Turquoise Delight – M16A4

Turquoise Delight – Kar98

Gold Plate – S686

Triumph Crate

Rugged (Orange) – UMP9

Desert Digital – R45

Rugged (Orange) – Kar98

Rugged (Orange) – AKM

Rugged (Orange) – M416

Rugged (Orange) – SCAR-L

Trifecta – P1911

Gold Plate – Winchester Model 1984

Gold Plate – Sawed-off

Trifecta – Micro Uzi

Desert Digital – Mini 14

Desert Digital – M24

Desert Digital – M416

Trifecta – SCAR-L

Gold Plate – SKS

Gold Plate – S12K

Glory – UMP9

Glory – AKM

Gold Rush Set (Gold Plate)

Van Helsing Set (Silver Plate)

