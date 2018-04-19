God of War hasn’t even released yet and it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the year. Thanks to a torrent of positive reviews, the next chapter in Kratos’ adventure certainly has a lot of hype to live up to. So naturally, players will want to get their hands on the game as soon as possible. While midnight releases have become a staple for major releases, many now purchase their titles digitally. Doing so typically allows the buyer to pre-download and play the game right as it unlocks in that specific region.

God of War Unlock Time

If you want to hop right into the fray as soon as possible, God of War will unlock on April 20 at 12:00AM ET. However, for those living on the West Coast, you’ll be able to play God of War on April 19 at 9:00PM PT. We highly recommend pre-downloading the game since it’s a whopping 44.46GB. Pre-downloading is currently unlocked so you can save yourself some time and get the game ready now.

As for physical copies, you will need to call your local retail provider about a midnight release for God of War. Given how big the game is, there’s little doubt that major stores like Best Buy and GameStop will be hosting midnight events.

God of War Pre-Order Bonuses

There are quite a few different versions of God of War, each of which offers their own additional content or physical items. The main piece of pre-order content that players will receive, regardless of where they purchase the game, is the Shield Pack. A collection of three different shield skins, these appear to offer no in-game advantage and are simply cosmetic. You will obtain this pre-order rewarded regardless if you bought the digital or physical version of the game.

However, if you do pre-order God of War at GameStop you’ll receive the Luck of Ages Talisman as an additional reward. This item will grant the wearer increased experience and Hacksilver gain along with improving your ability to activate your perks. You will also receive the Shield Pack, so if you want an XP boost then you’ll need to go through GameStop. Since God of War is a single-player game you shouldn’t need the Luck of Ages Talisman, so don’t worry about not obtaining it.

Additional Digital Content

Depending on which edition you purchased, there is additional digital content for God of War. Below is a breakdown of only the digital content offered with each special version of the game. Some of these variations also come with physical content such as a statue, but we will not be focusing on this.

Digital Deluxe Version:

Digital Artbook

Digital Comic Issue #0

Dynamic PS4 Theme

Exile’s Guardian Shield

Death’s Vow Armor Set

Collector’s Edition

Digital Artbook

Digital Comic Issue #0

Dynamic PS4 Theme

Exile’s Guardian Shield

Death’s Vow Armor Set

Stone Mason Edition

Defender of the Chosen Shield

Digital Artbook

Digital Comic Issue #0

Dynamic PS4 Theme

Exile’s Guardian Shield

Death’s Vow Armor Set

Remember, if you want to play God of War as soon as possible the game will unlock at midnight on April 20.

See Also