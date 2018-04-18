Sony E3 2018: What to Expect and Why

Sony’s E3 2018 press conference is less than two months away and the hype is starting to build. With the newest God of War already pulling in an avalanche of positive reviews, Sony needs to keep the momentum going. Thankfully, there is a strong collection of exclusives coming down the pipe for the next two years. However, viewers shouldn’t expect Sony to only show exclusives; Sony typically has strong third party support thanks to deals with specific companies like Activision.

It’s time to look at what games we can expect from Sony’s press conference this year and what we believe will be shown. Keep in mind, this list is purely speculative and there is no information on what exactly Sony plans to show. We are basing our choices on both the company’s history and what titles we know are in production. While there is no doubt that there will be some surprise announcements, we won’t be taking guesses on what they are.

If Sony or any of the developers confirm their appearance at the press conference we will update accordingly. Here is what you should expect from the Sony E3 2018 press conference:

Sony E3 2018 Games:

Days Gone

Days Gone is yet another zombie game exclusive to the PS4 currently being developed by Bend Studio. The game will feature a wide-open world set in that Pacific Northwest, traversable via one awesome motorbike owned by the main character. As an open world, you’ll have to find the resources to survive, this includes searching abandoned buildings and cars. Each has the potential risk of housing a hoard of zombies, so you’ll have to be careful.

Days Gone will likely be at the forefront of Sony’s E3 conference, unless they have something else up their sleeve. The game has been touted as a technological marvel, with real-time lighting, “eye adaptation technology” for when you enter dark buildings, and day/night cycles that influence gameplay.

God of War DLC

Thus far, early reviews of God of War have it very high-ranking. Some say it is the reboot the series really needed. God of War marries combat and story like none other in the series before it. This is in addition to sweeping landscapes and detailed environments that will have players taking way too many screenshots.

As such, you can bet that the game will have at least one or two DLCs. We’ll see the first at Sony’s E3 2018 press conference, and again next year. Both will have story content and plenty of new enemies to battle. There will also be plenty of equipment packs for those who want a head start on combat.

The Last of Us Part 2

As the only confirmed game on this list, The Last of Us Part 2 is going to be spectacular. The last trailer turned heads for its violence and the new one at E3 2018 will be no different. As the developers over at Naughty Dog have stated, The Last of Us Part 2 is a game about hate and the fight for justice in a world with blurred lines. It’s not going to be pretty and fans should expect that from the upcoming game.

The Last of Us Part 2 will take place in Seattle and the developers do assure fans that it won’t all be doom, gloom, and bone-crunching violence. There will be some lighthearted moments, some hope for players and characters alike to hold onto. Back in December 2017, Naughty Dog stated at the game was about 50-60% done. As such, a release date will likely be set around 2019.

Red Dead Redemption II

Sony had a piece of the Rockstar marketing pie with the reveal of GTAV, so it stands to reason that they will for Red Dead Redemption II. The game will be coming out October 26, 2018, and much like its predecessor will tell “an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland.” There will be a vast world for players to explore and experience a totally new online multiplayer experience.

E3 is always the time to send in a trailer and hype up a game. Not that Red Dead Redemption II needs any hype, as the previous title quite the success on its own. But it is important to show fans the game is still coming and it is still going to be an even better experience than the first game.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead

After the success of Telltale’s The Walking Dead, it seems only natural that a proper zombie-fighting game comes next in the form of Overkill’s The Walking Dead. Unlike Telltale, this game will be set in the universe of the comic books, but not re-tell any of the tales within.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead won’t just be a plain FPS either, but an up to four player co-op where everyone has to work together to survive. Placed in Washington D.C., this game is a test of strategy and endurance where players will be securing supplies, rescuing survivors, and clearing zones of danger as much as possible. Each player will have their own skill tree, allowing for unique play styles and squad roles.

So far, the release date for Overkill’s The Walking Dead is Fall of 2018. E3 will be the perfect place to showcase what the studio has so far and what players can expect for the future.

Watch Dogs 3

Rumors have been abound since Watch Dogs 2 came out, in particular, a patch that featured a conversation between two unknown characters. They talk about the hacktivism movement and how it has reached all the way to Europe, especially London. This caused fans to believe that the next game would take place there, with large monuments like the Big Ben available for hacking.

In addition, an announcement at E3 or just before would fit the pattern Watch Dogs 2 and Far Cry 5 followed last year and in 2016. Fans of the series look forward to Watch Dogs 3 taking place in London, as it is the Guy Fawkes’ mask place of origin. The latter being a symbol for the real-life group Anonymous, which the game series is based on.

Remember, remember, the fifth of November. The gunpowder treason and plot; I know of no reason why the gunpowder treason should ever be forgot.

See also: Watch Dogs 3 Reveal: What to Expect, When to Expect It, & Why

Ghost of Tsushima

Since the reveal of Ghost of Tsushima at Paris Games Week 2017, both publisher and developers were very quiet about the game. As the next Sucker Punch game everyone is waiting for, it is reasonable to expect we’ll see another trailer at Sony’s E3 2018. The release of this game won’t be any time soon, however. At the earliest, Ghost of Tsushima will be slotted for 2019 and at the latest, 2020.

As far as we know, Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game set in feudal Japan. The country is in the midst of a war with the exceptional Mongals. You will play the part of a samurai, rising from the ashes of your burnt village and using guerrilla warfare to take the enemy down.

Spider-Man

Despite receiving extensive coverage over the past few months we fully expect Insomniac Games’ new Spider-Man title to show up. So far we have seen extensive gameplay, however, there is certainly more content to show off. Going into E3, our guess is that Insomniac Games will preview a new mechanic, area of the map, or power-set for Spidey. Additionally, the developers could introduce a new villain from this franchise’s long list of familiar rogues.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Teased and announced earlier this month, this is the second nostalgia trilogy to obtain a remastering in the past two years. With the success of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Activision decided to double down with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

Despite also releasing for the Xbox One, we expect Spyro to make an appearance during Sony’s press conference. This character has been as strongly tied to the PlayStation brand as Crash Bandicoot, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there will be exclusive content for the PS4 version of the game.

At the conference, we suspect a new trailer will be shown for this trilogy. It’s doubtful that Sony lingers on this game too long – especially since it has already been announced. We probably will get a real look at the gameplay and the changes, but that’s about it.

Destiny 2 DLC

DLC, event, what have you. While Destiny 2’s fire may have been extinguished by now for some fans, we all know that Bungie is going to maximize DLC profits. Though we already have two DLCs for the game (the Curse of Osiris and Warmind) that include one new campaign each, you can be sure that Bungie will reveal the rest of the game at E3, just like they did with the first Destiny.

The revealed content will likely include a new planet or two for players to explore, hopefully more than one story campaign, and plenty of new loot to acquire. New social features and minor updates will arrive as well, small attempts to appease fans that gave up on the game after a few months.

Shenmue 3

The last we heard about Shenmue 3 was in January of this year, where we received three screenshots from game director Yu Suzuki. They were a marked improvement from the initial trailer attached to the Kickstarter and showed character models with modern details and expressions.

Shenmue 3 was announced in 2015 and fans have been waiting with baited breath ever since. The Shenmue series is one of the most intense RPGs after Persona, and at the time of the original, they were considered the most expensive games ever made. As such, Shenmue 3 comes with high expectations from fans.

Not only do fans want to see a continuation of the story, but an update to gameplay that more reflects what current consoles and technology and capable of. After so long since the announcement, we’re sure to finally see something more than screenshots and a placeholder trailer at E3 2018 for Shenmue 3.

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 has not been officially announced or even mentioned by official sources, but game director Hideaki Itsuno has repeatedly let us know that he is working on a new game. As Itsuno is responsible for the Devil May Cry series, fans have been firmly under the impression that his new game is Devil May Cry 5.

This was seemingly confirmed by a massive leak in November 2017 over at ResetEra. It must be noted that the user behind the leak has taken full responsibility of the leak and if it turns out to be false, will be permanently banned from ResetEra.

You can read more about the leak and what fans are expecting from the game right here at Devil May Cry 5 Reveal: What to Expect and When. According to the leak, we should see an official announcement of Devil May Cry 5 at E3 2018 with a release date for either November 2018 or early 2019.

Shadows Die Twice

Last but not least, From Software’s current project, referred to as Shadows Die Twice until further notice. Back in December 2017, From Software announced the project with a 15-second trailer that gave nothing at all away.

Some believe the game will be Bloodborne 2, but game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has stated that he does not want to work on another Souls-like game for several years, if ever. As such, even hardcore Souls fans are keen on seeing a new IP from the studio; From Software has always boasted some of the most creative and exciting games, world-building in a way that exceeds almost all other video games.

If Miyazaki has given in and made Bloodborne 2, fans will be more than thrilled to play it anyway. Bloodborne is a much-loved game with a compelling story, world design, and combat. As such, a sequel would certainly be welcome; even if From Software put in a half-hearted attempt, Bloodborne 2 would still be better than most AAA games out there. If you’d like to see more about the current information on Bloodborne 2 and whether or not it might actually be a thing, check out Bloodborne 2 Reveal: What to Expect, When to Expect it, & Why.

