5 Merge Gems! Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Gram Games has captured mobile lightning in a bottle.

Their line of “Merge” games have thrown players into puzzling situations involving town building, farm construction, and even dragon birthing. The latest game to arrive in the series is Merge Gems!, a match puzzler all about building up your collection of shiny gems.

While everything starts out simple enough, you’ll eventually upgrade to higher levels and be tasked with producing new gem pieces. This tips guide is built to help your maximize your currency, discover all the gems there is, and gather even more space for your home base. Merge Gems! presents the life of a miner and jeweler in the most cartoonish and entertaining way possible.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Merge Gems!.

1. Keep on Tapping!

• To provide players with hours of endless fun, Merge Gems! doesn’t have a fail state. This means you can fill up your board with gems and boxes without any fear of losing. However, the more you merge your gems, the more currency you’ll generate, which will earn you more gems, space, and new land. A new box will drop containing a merge-able gem every few seconds. Tapping the box at the bottom of the screen will fill your board with boxes faster – this means you’ll be awarded with more more gems to merge.

• It’s faster to focus on either tapping or merging at any given time than to constantly switch back and forth between them. While you’re opening and Merging, new boxes will continue to appear automatically at a normal pace. During your frantic Merge Gem! tapping and matching session, make sure to complete the Achievements and pick up your currency reward. Those Achievements are:

– Tiny Spender: Buy 50 gems

– Little Gemologist: Merge 1200 times

– Tap Fast: Tap Crate 700 times

– Unpacker Bronze: Open 300 Crates

– Mystery Solved: Open 40 Mystery Boxes

2. Stay Organized

• At the beginning of the game, when merging on the first of three lands – Gem Land – you won’t have many gems to keep track of. As you discover new objects and your board fills up with higher level gems, you’ll have gems that can’t be Merged taking up space.

• Move the highest level gems to a corner or edge where they will not get in the way of gameplay. This will also serve to remind you of the kind of gems you need to aim to duplicate – that’s the only way you’ll get even higher level gems. Whenever you need to know if a rock or gem can be merged with another, tap and hold onto its space to see if another rock or gem space lights up.

3. Work on Leveling Up

• During gameplay, merge as many gems into larger, more impressive ones as you can. This will help you earn more currency, discover new gems, increase your player level, and unlock new areas to play on.

• Each time you merge a set of gems, you’ll earn stars. These stars count towards your experience level. With each new experience level you gain, you get to unlock a new area to drop a gem on. Each gem placed will earn you currency – the larger the gem, the more you’ll earn. Plus – the higher your level, the more exciting lands you can explore. When you reach level eight, you’ll gain access to Moon Land, and at level fifteen, you can explore Aztec Land.

4. Spend Wisely

• Aim to spend your earnings on higher level gems – this will save you merging time. Mystery boxes will also be given throughout the game – keep an eye out for those as they contain valuable gems. As you reach higher levels, the currency you accumulate will allow you to purchase more expensive treasures.

5. While You’re Away…

• Your gems will accumulate money even when you’re not actively playing the game. Before you close the app, make sure your map is full of gems, preferably high level ones, so you’re idly earning as much gold as possible. That way, when you return, you’ll have a whole slew of new gems you can collect. It’s possible to double the amount of currency you earned while gone by watching a video advertisement. And while you’re playing, make sure to double your coin production for the next two hours by doing the same thing.

