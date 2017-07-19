Merge Dragons!: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Merge Dragons!.

1. You Don’t Have to Use the Hearts Right Away

• The hearts that you end up creating are referred to as Life Essence. There’s no need to use the Life Essence you’re given right away since matching them together is a more viable tactic. Pull off a match of three of those items and you’ll be gifted with a much more helpful Life Orb. Life Orbs are a lot more effective when it comes to its healing properties. Merging Life Orbs grants you even stronger healing powers, too!

2. Merging Five Objects is Better Than Merging Three

• You can practically match up any object you lay eyes on. Simple merges that utilize three items may be worth doing at times, but matches of five are super beneficial in the long run. Matching three objects grants you one item, while matching five objects will gift you with a bonus item for your efforts. This process does a better job of leveling up your items at a faster rate. Some of the items that you can merge includes Coins, Stone Bricks, Goal Stars, Dragon Stars, Dragon Gems, Treasure Chests etc.

3. Dragon Harvesting/Destroying

• Birthing Dragons is done by merging three eggs. When you create a Dragon, items come from their creation. Dragons are great for healing random pieces of Dead Land. So here’s the process that results from Dragon crafting – merging three eggs gives you a new Dragon, who in turn gives you an item that can be used for further matching and so on and so on. You can double-tap an object to quickly send a dragon to harvest from it or simply destroy it, by the way.

4. Merge Your Dragons

• If you merge dragons, the higher level dragons you get will usually be faster, be able to do more work and be worth more Dragon Power which helps you unlock more land. So it’s worth merging three Dragons in order to create an even more powerful Dragon. While interacting with your Camp, you can also choose to perform some Dragon merging. Just make sure you have three or more Dragons ready for the whole process. Speaking of your Camp, make sure you use Dragon Eggs to help clear out the fog plaguing your land and lend more space to it.

5. Create Dead Land Object Matches

• By the way, you should try and create matches with similar objects on the Dead Land. That object from the Dead Land will be pulled over, which results in that piece of Dead Land instantly getting healed.