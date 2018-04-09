Radical Heights Reveal: What to Expect, When to Expect It & More

Another challenger has arrived and it’s looking to topple the current king of battle royale games, Fortnite. Dubbed Radical Heights, this title uses the battle royale formula to craft something completely unique in this crowded market. Dripping with 1980s themes and designs, Radical Heights is the first game from developer Boss Key Productions since their multiplayer FPS game, Lawbreakers. Currently, this title is scheduled to release tomorrow on Early Access for free.

Here is everything that you can expect from the gameplay, PC requirements, release date, and more.

What to Expect

Radical Heights is a battle royale game that is set retro-futuristic 1980’s inspired world that oozes with nostalgia. Players compete in a game show called Radical Heights, where they need to not only be the last one standing but collect as much cash as possible. This money is not only used to purchase cosmetics but buy weapons and items in-game for you to use. Your money will carry over regardless if you win or lose. Players will be able to horde and spend their cash as they please, which does possibly present some balancing issues.

Boss Key Productions haven’t gone into how Radical Heights will balance this, but since the game is in Early Access this feature could change. In addition to cash, players can buy Rad Gems which are used exclusively for cosmetic items. However, these cosmetic items can also be obtained via cash, but there is a bit of a catch. In order to actually make these items purchasable, players will need to find them in-game first. We currently do not know how much or what specific weapons are in Radical Heights. Only a few guns were shown off in the trailer and they were purchased at vending machines.

We also know there will be powerful gadgets like a deployable trampoline, remote explosives, inflatable decoys, and confetti bombs. Radical Heights also embraces various gameshow elements such as a spinnable prize wheel or prize doors you can open. Like crates in other battle royale games, players can camp these spots to try and steal the items off players earning this loot. As for vehicles, players can utilize a BMX bike for quick getaways. There has been no word or information on additional modes of transportation such as trucks or cars.

Boss Key Productions have not released any information on how many players can participate in a single match. We assume it will be 100 players, but other battle royale games such as H1Z1 have pushed the limits to 150.

When to Expect It

Despite the sudden announcement, users can expect Radical Heights to hit Early Access tomorrow, April 10. The core game will be free-to-play, however, Boss Key Productions also offers a Founders Pack for $14.99. Purchasing this will earn players the following rewards when the game goes live tomorrow:

1,200 Rad Gems

Permanent 10% Cash Boost

20+ Cosmetic Items

Radical Heights is currently only available for PC and Boss Key Productions have not made a statement about console versions.

Update:

Boss Key Productions have responded to the pay-to-win allegations against their game and have dropped the $10,000 cash boost. Players will start out with zero money regardless of which version of the game they are playing.

PC Requirements

If you are looking to play Radical Heights here are both the minimum and recommend requirements for PC to run this game.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / FX-6300

Intel Core i5-2500K / FX-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon 7870 2GB

Nvidia GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon 7870 2GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 6 GB available space

6 GB available space Additional Notes: Recommended specs for low quality settings in 1080p resolution.

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 6 GB available space

6 GB available space Additional Notes: Recommended specs optimized for 60FPS in high quality settings in 1080p resolution

We will update this post with more information as we dive into Radical Heights tomorrow. Make sure to check back with us for more details about the gameplay, economy, and performance.

