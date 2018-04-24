New PS4 Games Releasing in 2018: The Ultimate Guide (Updated!)

Last year was quite the knock-out regarding video games on the PS4. We got another PlayStation exclusive in the form of Horizon Zero Dawn that managed to compete with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo in a very healthy manner. It was difficult to choose, as taking down mechanical dinosaurs with bow and arrow is very exciting.

We also got ourselves Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, critically acclaimed as one of the scariest games of the year. With or without PSVR, RE7 managed to shake even the best of us with its atmosphere and terrifying boss fights. That is to say nothing of Nier: Automata, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and so many more we could talk about for hours.

In 2018, we can certainly look forward to more great games on the PS4. Thus far, we have ourselves the much anticipated God of War (currently living up to expectations as a great reboot of the franchise), Far Cry 5 (a fun romp in the Western United States), and Monster Hunter: World (coming to PC for the first time). There are plenty of great games besides the latter three that have already released in 2018, so be sure you didn’t miss any with the list below.

Sony certainly isn’t shying away from big risks this year either, as we are still anticipating the controversial Detroit: Become Human, another game from Quantic Dream that has made headlines for its contentious trailers featuring child abuse. Other much-anticipated games still coming are Vampyr (a game from Dontnod Entertainment), and of course, Red Dead Redemption II. It is about time that we see a sequel to this Rockstar game, and it is sure to be just as good as the previous game.

As usual, there are more PS4 titles to look forward to this year. Check out the New PS4 Games Releasing in 2018: The Ultimate Guide below for the currently confirmed release dates and games confirmed for this year to the PlayStation 4.

January 2018

January was a mostly quiet month, featuring mostly indie games like Iconoclasts, Lost Sphear, and Celeste. Iconoclasts and Celeste are both platformers in remarkably different ways. Iconoclasts focuses on puzzles, boss fights, and an intriguing story about, well, iconoclasts. Celeste is focused on difficulty, introducing the player to a character willing to push through hardships, even when they begin to take a toll.

The highlight of January was, of course, Monster Hunter: World. We’re getting new monsters as we speak and as usual, the combat is fun and the monsters challenging. Monster Hunter is a great game whether you’re grinding for better armor or just want to see what the next big guy is all about. Monster Hunter is always better with friends, so be sure to get a few online before heading to your next mission.

Planetbase (PS4) – January 11 (NA & EU)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4) – January 16

Albert & Otto: The Adventure Begins (PS4) – January 16

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition (PS4) – January 16

Mutant Football League (PS4) – January 19

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory (PS4, Vita) – January 19

Iconoclasts (PS4) – January 23

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes (PS4) – January 23

Lost Sphear (PS4) – January 23

Celeste (PS4) – January 25

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) – January 26

Monster Hunter World (PS4) – January 26

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4) – January 30

Strikers Edge (PS4) – January 30

February 2018

February also had indie games as the major titles, like Fe, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Shadow of the Colossus. Fe turned out to be a little lackluster, with a smaller world than gamers anticipated but with great controls and musical mechanic. If nothing else, Fe is worth it for the music alone.

Kingdom Come, though much anticipated, fell flat on its beautiful face. The game was gorgeous and the concept well executed, but the gameplay flaws and bugs made Kingdom Come fall from grace like a stone. For example, saving your game is an exercise in pre-planning and anticipating where a given quest might take you. That is to say nothing of the bugs that sometimes erased entire save files and forced some players to restart the game entirely.

Shadow of the Colossus, much like Secret of Mana, was a much-needed remaster of an older game. The improvements in animation and textures are very much appreciated – no more tearing around your horse or cape, and Wander actually looks like he knows how to bend his knees to run. Needless to say, Shadow of the Colossus on the PS4 is a game everyone must have in their catalog.

Metal Gear Survive also came out in February, though it is up to you if you think the game is truly worth the price tag.

EA Sports UFC 3 (PS4) – February 2

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) – February 6

Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4) – February 8 (JP)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4) – February 9

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] (PS4, PS3, Vita) – February 9

Crossing Souls (PS4) – February 13

South Park: The Stick of Truth (PS4) – February 13

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) – February 13 (NA & EU) February 9 (JPN & CHN)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PS4) – February 13

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (PS4) – February 13

Owlboy (PS4) – February 13

Secret of Mana (PS4) – February 15

Fe (PS4) – February 16

Metal Gear Survive (PS4) – February 20

The Station (PS4) – February 20

Symmetry (PS4) – February 20

Rad Rodgers (PS4) – February 21

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4) – February 23

Past Cure (PS4) – February 23

Immortal Redneck (PS4) – February 27

Riftstar Raiders (PS4) – February 27

Gravel (PS4) – February 27

Shiny (PS4) – February 27

March 2018

In March we got A Way Out and Far Cry 5 as the main highlights on the PS4. A Way Out was EA’s second indie game investment for their EA Originals program. The concept for A Way Out really caught on when the game was announced; A Way Out was to provide a high-quality couch co-op game specifically for adults. In the end, however, the game managed to divide audience between finding it relatively bland, and others that saw A Way Out as exactly what the announcement promised.

Far Cry 5 is a finely polished Ubisoft game, the result of lessons learned from previous games like Far Cry 4 and 3. Not all lessons were learned, however. Some gamers found the antagonist to be just like all the other Far Cry villains, and the relevant narrative skirted like an H2O intolerant fish. Other players praised the gameplay, the exciting combat and challenging enemies you could defeat while exploring the beautiful Western countryside.

Bridge Constructor Portal (PS4) – March 1

Bulb Boy (PS4) – March 1

SEUM: Speedrunners From Hell (PS4) – March 1

Bravo Team (PSVR) – March 6

DJMax Respect (PS4) – March 6

Fear Effect Sedna (PS4) – March 6

Frantics (PS4) – March 6

TT Isle of Man (PS4) – March 6

Way of the Passive Fist (PS4) – March 6

Scribblenauts Showdown (PS4) – March 9

Beast Quest (PS4) – March 13

Devil May Cry HD Collection (PS4) – March 13

The Raven Remastered (PS4) – March 13

The Long Reach (PS4) – March 13

Surviving Mars (PS4) – March 15

Burnout Paradise Remastered (PS4) – March 16

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4) – March 20

Assault Gunners HD Edition (PS4) – March 20

Attack on Titan 2 (PS4) – March 20

Octahedron (PS4) – March 20

World of Warriors (PS4) – March 21

A Way Out (PS4) – March 23

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PS4) – March 23

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings (PS4) – March 27

Far Cry 5 (PS4) – March 27

MLB The Show 18 (PS4) – March 27

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4) – March 27

Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ (PS4) – March 30

April 2018

April’s headline is by far God of War, the extremely well-done reboot of the series. Not only is the combat fun, much like God of War 3, but the added aspect of new weapons and combat partnership with Kratos’ son. The favored weapon of the game is the Leviathan Axe, which will return to the player’s hand after it is thrown.

The retrieval is not instant and must be triggered, providing an awesome challenge to each combat situation. In addition to the weighty combat, is the compelling story. It may not be as accurate as say, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, but Norse mythology is a great world for a character like Kratos to play around in.

Once you’re done playing through the excitement of God of War and the entirely new route the series is taking, be sure to check out The Swords of Ditto. The latter is a great couch co-op game placed a beautiful fantasy world inspired by old Zelda titles. You and your friend battle monsters together, slowly progressing through the world and story.

Minit (PS4) – April 3

Impact Winter (PS4) – April 5

Extinction (PS4) – April 10

Masters of Anima (PS4) – April 10

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (PS4) – April 10

Super Daryl Deluxe (PS4) – April 10

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4) – April 17

God of War (PS4) – April 20

Gal Gun 2 (PS4) – April 24

Subaeria (PS4) – April 24

The Swords of Ditto (PS4) – April 24

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption (PS4) – April 25

May 2018

Now we get to the games that haven’t come out. May has a few interesting titles, most notably Detroit: Become Human, City of Brass, and Dark Souls Remastered. Become Human, as stated in the introduction to New PS4 Games Releasing in 2018: The Ultimate Guide, was the center of some controversy concerning the latest trailer.

The trailer featured a father that was abusive towards his daughter and the robot he hired to take care of her. It is implied that he killed the last robot he hired. With such dark themes, some gamers were worried that Become Human would be too explicit, too violent.

Other gamers were intrigued by the clever story-telling, the trailer showing a fresh narrative that was not afraid of discussing morals and ethics – something the developers have a reputation for doing in all of their games. Whatever your opinion, Become Human will be the accumulation of Quantic Dream’s foray into brand new technology to really push the PS4 towards that uncanny valley. That said, we shall see what technological marvels Quantic Dream has achieved this time.

Guns of Icarus Alliance (PS4) – May 1

City of Brass (PS4) – May 4

Conan Exiles (PS4) – May 8

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (PS4) – May 11

Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4) – May 15

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (PS4) – May 15

Tennis World Tour (PS4) – May 22

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night (PS4) – May 24 (JPN)

Persona 5: Dancing Star Night (PS4) – May 24 (JPN)

Dark Souls Remastered (PS4) – May 25

Detroit: Become Human (PS4) – May 25

Everspace (PS4) – May 29

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope (PS4) – May 29

Sega Genesis Collection (PS4) – May 29

June 2018

In June we have at least two games that might meet their expected hype or popularity levels. LEGO The Incredibles will absolutely meet expectations; LEGO always makes great games and judging by latest gameplay trailer, there are going to be some very cool mechanics involving each of the character’s superpowers.

LEGO The Incredibles is inspired by and based on the first Incredibles movie from 2004, so you will be seeing a lot of similar scenes and plot between the game and movie. Don’t expect LEGO The Incredibles to be a poor interpretation of the movie, however, as LEGO has built a reputation for making games that often improve on movie version with gameplay and perfect comedic timing.

In addition to LEGO The Incredibles, Vampyr will be releasing in June as well. This has been a somewhat mysterious game since it was announced shortly after Dontnod’s other game, Life is Strange. Announced at E3 2016, Vampyr looked rough but possessed an intriguing enough concept to appear in the news afterward. With each subsequent trailer, Vampyr looked better and better. It seems Vampyr is offering an action RPG, set in London, 1918.

WWI may have ended for Britain in 1918, but for main character Jonathan Reid, another war has been raging for far too long. Reid must fight his way through the vampiric infestation of London to survive, but the choice remains: will you embrace the monster within or fight your very nature every day? Vampyr sets an intriguing tone, it will be interesting to see if the game lives up to expectations.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (PS4) – June 5

ONRUSH (PS4) – June 5

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn (PS4) – June 5

Vampyr (PS4) – June 5

Fate/Extella Link (PS4) – June 6 (JPN)

MotoGP 18 (PS4) – June 7

Jurassic World Evolution (PS4) – June 12

LEGO The Incredibles (PS4) – June 15

The Lost Child (PS4) – June 19

New Gundam Breaker (PS4) – June 21 (JPN), June 22 (NA)

The Lost Child (PS4) – June 26

The Crew 2 (PS4) – June 29

July 2018

Please note that PlayStation has no confirmed dates for July onward, these dates were confirmed by developers and press releases. However, there are some dates for July and afterward, that refer only to the fiscal quarters of 2018.

Q1 has already ended, but Q2 is from April to June, Q3 is from July to September, and Q4 is only November and December. Any games with the financial quarter instead of a release date can be changed as the year progresses. This page will be updated to reflect those changes as they are announced.

That said, thus far for the month of July, we have two games of note: Mega Man X Legacy Collection and The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker. The Mega Man X Legacy Collection is self-explanatory, a remaster of Mega Man 7 through 10 (including all associated DLCs), with new content like timed trials, leaderboards, music player, and a concept art gallery.

The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker is another attempt to bring back the FMV games of ye olde PC days. Doctor Dekker has just been murdered and it is up to the player to find out whodunit and treat his patients at the same time.

The gameplay involves only the typing of questions, or you can pick from a variety of suggested questions provided for you. Be careful what you say, however, as “your words will determine” the eventual fates of your psychiatric patients, “and your own.”

The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker (PS4) – Q2 2018

Mega Man X Legacy Collection (PS4) – July 24

The Banner Saga 3 (PS4) – July 24

All-Star Fruit Racing (PS4) – July 2018

August 2018

August is a little dry, unfortunately, with only three games to speak of. Little Dragons Café is a game from the creator of Harvest Moon and looks perfect for kids under 10. Gameplay involves exploration, taking care of your dragon, and running a café. The art style is very cute, not unlike Harvest Moon, if a little more stylistic. The controls are simple enough and the concept very family-friendly.

On the other side of that coin, we have Fire Pro Wrestling World coming to PS4. This game boasts a variety of game modes: normal mode, cage deathmatch, battle royal (though there are not 100 players in the ring at a time), MMA rules match, landmine deathmatch, barbed wire deathmatch, and finally, edit mode.

The last game scheduled for August is Yakuza: Kiwami 2, a remaster of the original Yakuza 2 made on the same engine as Yakuza 6. As such, the remake boasts the same attention to detail in graphics and several updates to the gameplay. Kiwami 2 also has new content, focused mainly on covering plot holes and The Truth of Goro Majima quest. The latter allows the player to control Goro Majima and explains how he came to leave the Tojo Clan and form Majima Construction.

Little Dragons Café (PS4) – August 24

Fire Pro Wrestling World (PS4) – August 28

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (PS4) – August 28

September 2018

September and Q3 seem to be the most popular dates after June, with quite a few decent titles coming. Most important of all is that Spider-Man is finally coming to us September 7. We have been keeping track of this game since it was announced at E3 2016 and we’re sure to see it again at E3 2018.

Thus far, we know that the story centers around “an experienced Peter Parker” who has already been around the superhero block a few times. Parker will be fighting crime, struggling to keep a career afloat, and romancing the girl of his dreams. It has been made very clear that this Spider-Man game is made by Spider-Man fans for fans, and it shows in the trailers. We’ve already seen that the gameplay is significantly better than any previous Spider-Man title.

Also in September comes Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, a remaster of the old platformer series where a little dragon is on a mission to save the world. Spyro comes after the success of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, with fans are eager to have other childhood favorites remastered. We only have one trailer so far, but we will definitely see Spyro again at Sony’s E3 2018 press conference.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4) – September 4

Spider-Man (PS4) – September 7

SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy (PS4) – September 7

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4) – September 14

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy (PS4) – September 21

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars (PS4) – September 2018

V-Rally 4 (PS4) – September 2018

Slime Rancher (PS4) – September 2018

Skull & Bones (PS4) – Q3 2018

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) – Q3 2018

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal (PS4) – Q3 2018

We Happy Few (PS4) – Q3 2018

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (PS4) – Q3 2018

Shining Resonance Refrain (PS4) – Q3 2018

Hello Neighbor (PS4) – Q3 2018

Tales of the Neon Sea (PS4) – Q3 2018

Disgaea 1 Complete (PS4) – Q3 2018

Bad North (PS4) – Q3 2018

October 2018

In October we have what will likely be competing for GOTY award, Red Dead Redemption II. Announced all the back in 2016, Red Dead Redemption II is a prequel to Red Dead Redemption. As such, it will be another action-adventure game with an open world. The story follows Arthur Morgan and his gang, the Dutch van Der Linde. Like the previous title in the series, Red Dead Redemption II will have both single-player and online multiplayer components.

There are, of course, plenty that fans are hoping will be improved and added upon. For example, more than one playable character. Hopefully, like in GTA V, each character will have their own unique personality and skill set. With that in mind, fans are hoping that online campaigns will be available for co-op teams.

Fans are looking forward to the story aspect as well, eager to see exactly how the Dutch van Der Linde got their reputation. We’re going to see a lot of violence and brutal finishers from the gang as they commit similar crimes to the previous game.

The open world of Red Dead Redemption II would also benefit from swimming and climbing mechanics. Players will want to go anywhere they like, and that means swimming across lakes and climbing mountains if only to see the sunset.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4) – October 12

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) – October 26

November 2018

In November, we unfortunately only have one confirmed date which is for Metro Exodus. This will be the third game in the series, following the ever-resilient Artyom and his wife, Anna. The story continues with the last game’s “Redemption” ending, showing us how Artyom fled Moscow and heads towards the far east.

The player will travel around the Volga River, near the Ural Mountains, and ride the Aurora train, as far as we know anyway. As the games follow the novel series by Dmitry Glukhovsky, it is a good bet Metro Exodus will follow a similar plot to the books.

Gameplay will involve some stealth elements but focus mostly on FPS and survival horror. There are plenty of “mutated creatures” and human enemies for the player to fight off with handmade weapons. Everything is scavenged and crafted by the player to their specific play style.

Needless to say, fans of the series are very much looking forward to the next title in the series. There are sure to be plenty of improvements and additional mechanics for fans to enjoy.

Metro: Exodus (PS4) – Autumn 2018

December 2018 And Sometime In 2018

Last but not least we have December and the rest of Q4. Most of these are unconfirmed dates of games that are more than likely to be delayed into 2019 or further. Shenmue III, for example, is a game whose development is going very slow. This is not a bad thing, of course, I think all fans can agree that the more time spent on Shenmue III, the better.

The title that would not only compete for GOTY but also win it, would be The Last of Us: Part II. More brutal and violent than ever, this game is about hate and the fight for justice in a world where the definition of such is sketchy at best.

Much like Detroit: Become Human, some folks thought that the latest trailer for The Last of Us: Part II was a little too violent, too much for a simple trailer. However, as the developers have stated, Part II is going to have a very heavy focus on violence, there will be no getting away from it.

Other highlights that might come out in 2018 are BioMutant, a fascinating title from publishers THQ Nordic. BioMutant has introduced us to a post-apocalyptic world where mutant animals seem to rule the world, fighting each other for survival and resources. Bright and vibrant, BioMutant seems to be inspired by games like Bastion, where a narrator is giving the player a rather cynical perspective on your actions.

There are many other great games scheduled for 2018, like The Wolf Among Us 2, The Gardens Between, and Beyond Good & Evil 2. Look below for more and make note of what games you hope to catch in time.