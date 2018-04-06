Is State of Decay 2 Cross-Platform?

State of Decay 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest titles for the Xbox One in ages. After Sea of Thieves mixed reception, the pressure is on developer Undead Labs to deliver the zombie slaying game we’ve all wanted.Just like the original entry in this series, State of Decay 2 revolves around players scavaging for supplies, fighting off hordes of the undead, and building their very own community. Since the various types of ghouls are actually dangerous, users will always need to weigh the risks vs rewards of each mission. Thankfully, you won’t have to fight off these monsters alone.

Is There Cross-Platform Play?

If you’re looking to purchase State of Decay 2 then you won’t have to worry about which platform it’s on. Undead Labs newest game will support cross-platform play for both the PC and Xbox One versions of the game.

This is an Xbox Play Anywhere title so when you buy the console version you can play it on PC. We assume that inviting players on PC will be the same for other cross-platform titles. This means unless the game comes to Steam you will need to use the Xbox One app and the username assigned to that account.

Progress will sync between your Xbox One and PC versions, so don’t worry about losing any time. You will need a Windows 10 PC to play State of Decay 2 and there’s currently no information available about the game coming to Steam. There will be a physical Xbox One version of State of Decay 2’s and a digital one for PC. Keep in mind the Collectible Kit does not come with a copy of State of Decay 2.

What Multiplayer Modes Are There?

Currently, State of Decay 2 only offers a 4 player cooperative mode and no PvP. The game was designed for players to work together and not against one another. In an interview with Gamespot, Undead Labs CEO Jeff Strain described the multiplayer as “joyfully cooperative.” If you’re looking to play with friends then be prepared to share the various weapons, ammo, and supplies found in the wild. While State of Decay 2’s difficulty doesn’t scale, the increase of players will mean a bigger strain on your resources. There’s also no friendly fire, so don’t worry about people accidentally killing you.

The multiplayer is drop-in, drop-out and appears to be tied to using flares to signal for help. Every member of your growing community is playable, meaning you can swap between characters when the situation calls for it. Additionally, all of these community members have an RPG progression system that allows them to level up. There is no true character creator, so if you’ll need to find the people you want to control. Permadeath also makes a return for both solo and co-op. If your community member dies out in the wild then you’ll lose the tools, skills, and resources they were carrying.

Players will share the resources and still maintain control over your own communities. There will always be risk involved when exploring with others, but the benefit of having someone watch your back cannot be understated. You aren’t required to play with anyone in State of Decay 2 so you can go it alone if you want to.

Is State of Decay 2 Coming to PS4?

Sadly, PlayStation 4 users will have to sit this one out. State of Decay 2 is only releasing on Xbox One and PC. Unlike Dead Rising 4, this game doesn’t appear to have any plans for a PS4 release later down the road.

Does State of Decay 2 Have Microtransactions?

One of the biggest concerns many players have with modern games is the inclusion of microtransactions. Whether it’s via loot boxes or purchasable cosmetics, many worry that any new game will include them. Thankfully, despite the $29.99 price tag, State of Decay 2 has no microtransactions of any kind. This was confirmed on the official State of Decay 2 Discord and players will have to pay for any future DLC.

State of Decay 2 releases on May 22, 2018, for Xbox One and PC.

