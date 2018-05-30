10 Goosebumps HorrorTown Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Kids of the 90’s know just how impactful the Goosebumps series was.

R.L. Stine’s series of horror filled tales kept young readers enthralled and also scared them half to death. True fear was derived from horrifying characters such as Slappy the Dummy, The Masked Mutant, and Mr. Saur. Many of those legendary Goosebumps icons pop up for some new scary fun in a brand new mobile game – Goosebumps HorrorTown. That game is all about building and managing a town that thrives on terror. Check out this guide to figure out the best ways to keep your town’s denizens in constant fear.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Goosebumps HorrorTown:

Download the Goosebumps HorrorTown APK here.

1. Upgrade Your Inventory

• Keep upgrading your inventory to increase inventory limits. To upgrade it, open it by tapping the crate icon at the top on the screen. A list of items will be shown in the bottom left corner that you need to obtain via animations or crafting. When you’ve obtained the required items, tap the “Upgrade” button to confirm the upgrade. Alternatively, you can use bills to purchase the required items for upgrading your inventory.

2. Play the Fortune Teller Mini-Game

• Reveal cards to unlock different rewards in the fortune teller mini-game once you’ve unlocked the fortune teller zone. If you find the lucky card you’ll get the reward from every card, so visit it daily to reveal new cards! This mini-game can be accessed by tapping the “Cards” icon in the right corner of the screen and play the first card as the first one is always free.

3. Build Character’s Houses

• Characters appear in the first three tabs of the market – Monsters, Heroes, and Neighbors. Select the character you want to place. Then place the house and wait out its construction time and you’ll unlock a new character. Characters will appear around your town with an exclamation mark notification. This lets you know that it’s now possible to play their story quests and unlock new ones to complete for more experience and coins.

4. Complete Treasure Deals!

• The treasure dealer will help you acquire Expansion Materials. These Items are required to expand to high level zones. You can access the treasure dealer by tapping the bell icon at the bottom of the screen or tapping the Treasure Dealer building. Complete the special orders for the requested items for random rewards. Alternatively, you can also use bills to purchase them to save time.

5. Unlock New Zones

• To unlock a new zone, you’ll need to be at a certain level. New zones might expand your population limit, which in turn gives you a new scene or a new crafting building. It is recommended to first unlock the crafting building zones as they will provide you with new items and recipes to fulfill. Select the zone you want to unlock, then collect the items and coins requested to unlock it. Unlock every zone to make your HorrorTown even bigger and spookier!

6. Play Out Scenes

• Scenes are special buildings in the game that let you spawn Monsters to chase Humans! It is recommended to assign every monster to scenes to have more chances of getting special items to use in-game. When the monsters spawn, tap every scary face to get them to start chasing your human population. When the scene time is finished, it will drop a reward and the scene will go on cooldown. Wait out the requested time and then deploy it once again!

7. Go Social and Get Goosebumps Dollars for Free

• Claim free Goosebumps Dollars when you connect your account to Facebook for the first time. To connect your account to Facebook, tap the Social button, and then tap the Connect button on the bottom left and sign into your Facebook. When you connect your Facebook for the first time, you’ll instantly receive 25 free bills! You can also join the Facebook HorrorTown community to be up to date with contests and promotions – https://www.facebook.com/GoosebumpsHorrorTown/

8. Keep Crafting

• Keep crafting to clear up space within inventory and create higher value items to sell for more currency. Sader will always pay more for Crafted Items as well! Carefully manage your inventory to avoid the full inventory limit.

9. Visit the Pawn Shop

• Visit the Pawn Shop to win Coins and sell items in your inventory. Sell common items to make space and earn credits as those are easiest to obtain if you need those for crafting specials. Use the refresh button on items you don’t need to sell right away to cycle through items that may help you!

10. Plan Out Your Actions Wisely

• Pay attention to all the different actions you can perform with your characters and how long each action takes. Make sure your characters start longer duration actions, log-out, and you’ll receive big rewards when you come log back in the following day.

See Also