10 Idle Miner Tycoon Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Morphing into a successful oil tycoon is pretty cool and all.

But who knew that growing into a billionaire miner tycoon could be even more rewarding? Idle Miner Tycoon lets you embrace your inner boss man in mobile form and lets you live out this dream job scenario. Keeping any eye on your profits, upgrading the many aspects of your operation, and keeping your managers busy are just a few of the priorities this game places in your lap. This tips guide should give you the assistance you need and fill your digital pockets with tons of cash (AND EVEN SUPER CASH!).

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Idle Miner Tycoon:

Download the Idle Miner Tycoon APK here.

1. Assign, Manage, and Activate Your Managers

• Once you get past Idle Miner Tycoon’s tutorial and pick up a good amount of cash, it’s time to acquire your first Manager. Once you purchase a Manager for your Shafts, Elevator, and Warehouse within a Mine, they help manage the work flow of your miners. You never have to worry about tapping on your workers to get them active once you put some Managers in place beside or on top of them. You can activate all of your Managers’ booster abilities at once if you have the cash to do so – these skills can speed up your work flow within certain time intervals and fill your pockets much faster. Manage your Managers!

2. Upgrade Your Shafts, Elevator, and Warehouse to Acquire Some Extra Super Cash

• You’ll need cash to upgrade a Mine’s Shafts, Elevator, and Warehouse. Once you hit certain upgraded levels on each aspect of those mine components, you’ll be rewarded with some extra Super Cash. The upgraded level limits you need to hit for everything in order to get that Super Cash are 10, 25, 50, 100, and 200.

3. Hit Those Milestone Levels!

• See those aforementioned upgraded level limits in the last tip? Those numbers are referred to as Milestones. Hitting those Milestone numbers for each working part of your Mine will lead to big boosts in their stats. If you have a Manager who’s ability decreases the upgrade cost of any operation they’re assigned to, stick them in a mine section you want to focus on upgrading.

4. Open Up New Shafts Once the Chance Arrises

• It takes a ton of cash to open up new mine shafts, but the massive payout is worth all the trouble. You’ll make a ton of cash as soon as you open that new shaft, plus they make even more Idle Cash for you in combination with your other open shafts.

5. Utilize These Booster Methods to Double Your Reward Amount

• You’ll soon come to realize that you’ll need boatloads of cash in order to purchase all the other mines. There’s a bunch of methods you can adopt in order to double your income. You can tap on the play button on the bottom of the screen to watch video advertisements that double your income. You can watch those ads multiple times in order to increase the amount of time this double boost stays activated. Play the game while you’re online, log off for a few hours, return to the game, and watch an ad to double the amount of money your workers gathered for you. And finally, you can use your Super Cash to buy Income Boosters and Instant Cash.

6. So What Does the Research Laboratory and Workshop Do?

• Once you unlock the Research Laboratory and Workshop, two new features unlock – the Skill System and the use of gear. You’ll need to unlock the other continents in order to acquire the skill points needed to buy new skills. The three skill types you can spend skill points on are color-coded – Red, Green, and Blue.

• Skills can be obtained through a daily log-in reward, but you’ll mainly acquire them through the use of skill points. Red Points are bought with Fire Cash, Green Points are bought with Grass Cash, and Blue Points are bought with Ice Cash. Red Skills improve your Managers booster abilities. Green Skills improve the work efficiency of your Grass Continent mines. And Blue Skills increases your work progress speed and improves the effectiveness of watching video ads.

• The Workshop houses the chests you acquire through watching video ads and getting daily log-in rewards. Chests come in four different rarity categories – Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. These chests contain gear cards that increase the productivity of a mine’s many working mechanics. Collecting an entire set of gear cards even leads to you getting another piece of helpful gear!

7. TIME TO PRESTIGE!

• It’s possible to restart the game from the very beginning by paying the cash for the Prestige option. This feature may sound like a total waste, but it’s actually super beneficial! The Prestige option lets you keep your current amount of cash, Super Cash, and unlocked Mines. Plus it boosts the rate of income you acquire x4.

8. Rely on your Facebook Friends to Earn More Cash and Complete Expeditions Much Quicker

• You’ll eventually unlock the Income Boost feature. This mechanic is tied to the worker icon that lies right next to the Settings icon during active gameplay. If you have any Facebook buddies that play this game as much as you do, you can rely on them to boost your cash intake. The more they play, the more cash you’ll earn!

9. There’s Two Simple Way to Get Super Cash

• Super Cash is pretty hard to come by. Besides acquiring it through hitting Milestone levels, you can earn it through two quick and easy methods. Just like the game on Facebook and also follow its Instagram profile to get awarded with more Super Cash! You can only complete each objective once, though.

10. Follow the Game’s Social Media Channels to Gain Coupon Codes

• Speaking of social media channels, those pages usually put out coupon codes for the massive player community. Be sure to pay attention to Idle Miner Tycoon’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram feeds to get those codes (they can be redeemed through the Settings tab at the very bottom). These codes tend to give you some massive rewards! Following these social media pages will also make you aware of Super Cash contests and future game updates.

See Also