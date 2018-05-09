How to Get the Worldline Zero Exotic Sword in Destiny 2 Warmind

There is a ton of new content introduced in Destiny 2′s latest DLC, Warmind. While many will certainly be diving into the story, the real drive will be obtaining all the new loot. Along with the revamping of old Exotic weapons, Bungie has included some unique Exotic weapons and armor for players to collect. However, obtaining some of these items is easier said than done, especially if you are new to the Destiny franchise.

Unlike the original game, Destiny 2 originally didn’t include any big treasure hunts that ended with the player earning a special gun. This has changed with Warmind, as players will need to hunt down 35 Data Fragments to unlock the special Exotic sword, Worldline Zero.

Once you unlock the ability to land and explore Mars, open up the map and check the bottom right corner. You should see 0/45 Data Recovered in the bottom right corner of the screen. This is a real-time count of how many Data Fragments you have destroyed while exploring Mars. These items look like little glowing medals and can be found all over the planet. In order to “collect” one of these fragments, you’ll need to manually destroy it with a weapon of the corresponding element. The only exception to this rule is Kinetic fragments which can be blown up with any gun.

Here is every type of Data Fragment in Destiny 2 along with what is needed to destroy them:

White – Any type of weapon

– Any type of weapon Orange – Solar weapons only

– Solar weapons only Blue – Arc weapons only

– Arc weapons only Purple – Void weapons only

– Void weapons only Orange with electricity around it – The Valkyrie Javelin only

The trickiest of all these Data Fragments to get are the ones that have an odd electricity around them. These can only be destroyed via the Valkyrie Javelins that appear during certain Public Events and the Escalation Protocol. However, to use the Valkyrie in Escalation Protocols you’ll need an Armory Key to unlock the weapon.

While you hunt these fragments with any weapons we highly recommend using the Borealis sniper rifle or the Hardline auto rifle. Both of these weapons can change their elemental types on the fly at no cost to the player. This is the most efficient way to quickly take out Data Fragments without constantly going into your inventory.

When actually hunting Data Fragments make sure to look everywhere since Bungie has done a fantastic job hiding some of these. Even though many are tucked away behind boxes or high on shelves, there are a few that can be tricky to locate. Make sure to scan the horizon of every area too since some Data Fragments are in inaccessible areas.

Your reward for hunting down 35 Data Fragments is the Worldline Zero sword. This is a badass blade that gives players the ability to teleport a few feet when they slash. It’s a great way to close the distance in PvP and can certainly make you harder to kill on more open maps. Remember, you can collect Data Fragments during any activity on Mars, so don’t feel rushed to find them all. There is 45 total, so you’ll eventually stumble across them all. Just look for the bright twinkle they give off when looking for one.

