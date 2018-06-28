10 Darkness Rises Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

When darkness falls and untold creatures appear, a hero must rise up to combat them.

Nexon’s latest mobile RPG Darkness Rises places you into such a harrowing scenario. This fantastical action RPG is filled with epic action sequences and console-level quality visuals. The game’s hack ‘n slash journey will transport you into PVE, PVP, and Co-Op themed missions that require your battle expertise. In order to make sure you save the world in the most efficient manner possible, we’ve put together this essential tips guide. Be ready to brave the dangers of Darkness Rises with our aid!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Darkness Rises:

Download the Darkness Rises APK here.

1. Choose Your Hero Wisely

• So there’s four different character classes to choose from – the Warrior, Wizard, Berserker, and Assassin. The Warrior is more suited towards dishing out big damage and having high defense, while the Wizard has pretty balanced stats across the board. Both those characters are perfect for players who want less of a challenge during their adventure.

• As for those who want more of a challenge, the Berserker and Wizard character classes are the way to go. The Berserker is a huge damage dealer with high HP, but is bogged down by low speed and average defense stats. As for the Assassin, that character class has high speed stats but average attack and low HP stats. Consider each of these classes’ differences before making your first character choice.

2. The Right Approach to Dominating PVE and Co-Op

• Darkness Rises throws you into the fray during PvE and Co-Op skirmishes. Securing your victory during both mission types is obtainable by constantly utilizing your evasion maneuver, using your Skills to clear out the crowd when the going gets tough, and activating your Rage as soon as it’s available.

• Your Rage meter fills up as you dish out damage (it’s visible underneath your character’s HP meter at the top left of the screen). Your Rage meter fills up pretty quickly, so there’s no need to save it for the next enemy encounter. Tapping on a blue, yellow, or red Rage icon lets you execute regular baddies, Elite monsters, and bosses respectively in a very flashy way.

• Your Rage attacks can be upgraded over time and let you activate them much faster or kill more enemies at once. Just complete Main Quest Chapters in order to unlock more Rage upgrades. Once your Ultimate Skill becomes unlocked, you’ll be blessed with an even more powerful attack that looks much cooler than Rage finishers. Ultimate Skills become unlocked by completing Main Quest Chapters, while upgrading hem requires you to obtain Skill Scrolls from the PvP Honor Shop. Be sure to claim victory during PvP matches in order to claim the Honor Points needed to purchase Skill Scrolls.

3. Equip the Right Skills for Each Mode

• You’ll need to set each skill loadout separately for each mode, so you’ll want to approach PvE, Co-Op, Duel PvP, and Team PvP with the right skills attached to your character. Skills that are capable of wiping out a group of enemies at once should be equipped for PvE and Co-Op missions.

• As for Team PvP missions, select the type of skills that benefits your team setup. When it’s time to enter the Duel PvP arena, equip the types of skills that disables your opponent and gives you more of a chance to whittle down their HP. Properly evading and blocking will take you very far during PvP battles. Prioritize the skills that favor your playstyle and what mode type you’re about to play. Focus all your Skill Points and Gold on upgrading them more than anything.

4. Stay on Top of All Your Newly Acquired Items

• As you proceed through the game’s huge array of missions, you’ll amass quite the collection of beneficial items. Getting more Gold and different pieces of Essence mainly goes towards towards your upgrading and enhancing efforts.

• Always check out the Chest store to pick up a free Gear Chest (free after every 24-hours), a Gold Chest (free after every 2-hours), and a Costume Chest (free after every three days). More Adventure Keys enter your inventory as your player level increases. And finally, you can pick up Gems and all types of other items after fulfilling the requested requirements for Quests.

5. Upgrade Your Character’s Stats

• Opening Gear and Costume chests, hitting higher player levels, clearing certain stages, and picking up more upgrade items aids your character in the upgrading process. You’ll need certain types of Essence and coins in order to improve your character’s ATK, DEF, HP, Crit Activation, DMG Decrease, and DEF Pen stats. Be sure to upgrade each of those different stats up to five times – doing so will help you reach new milestone levels that increases the max level of all your character’s stats.

6. Gear Upgrades

• Chests tend to contain more powerful pieces of gear and costumes. After opening a chest with a much better piece of weaponry, armor, accessory etc., you should equip it immediately. As soon as you’ve unequipped a piece of gear, use it towards enhancing your newly equipped one.

• Gear becomes even stronger as you choose to change its Traits (you’ll need Trait Tickets and Gems to do that) and attach Jewels to them. Be sure to pay a visit to the Blacksmith from time to time – he’ll help you fuse any of your Gear, Jewels, and Runes in order to create higher grade goods. Plus he’s capable of crafting items and Polish (Polish grants more EXP during your journey when fused with any piece of Gear).

7. Check in With Your Massive Collection of Quests

• Check out the Quests tab to see all the Main Quests, Weekly, Daily, and Achievements you’re tasked with completing. Main Quests are mainly tied to clearing Story Chapters, achieving new Power Levels, and equipping higher ranked pieces of gear.

• Weekly missions give you 15 missions per day to complete. Note that you can only accept one Weekly mission at a time. As soon as you finish one, head back to the Weekly missions tab to pick up your rewards and accept a new mission. You’ll be rewarded for completing 15 Weekly missions per day. You’ll also be gifted with goodies as you’re judged by the total number of missions you complete on a weekly basis. Just refer to the meter on the bottom of the screen to check your overall Weekly mission completion progress.

• Daily Activities task you with fulfilling an assortment of conditions that vary from mode to mode. Completing one will net you more items and Daily Activity Reward points. Those points help fill up the meter on the bottom and unlock new items for you as you gather more points. Achievements are broken down into five categories – Battle, Development, Gear, Resources, and Social. Your notifications bell icon will always let you know when it’s time to claim the rewards that comes from completing Quests.

8. Keep an Eye on the Bonus Tab to Claim Your Check In, Rest, and Event Rewards

• Besides the Quests tab and all the obtainables they give you, you’ll also come into owning new rewards just by checking out the Bonus tab. Here is where you’ll pick up new items just for logging into the game for 15 days, going offline or staying out of combat to fill your Rest Gauge, and logging in during special seven day active Events.

9. Always Put Your Blacksmith to Work While You’re Away

• Remember that tip we mentioned earlier about your Blacksmith’s penchant for crafting Polish? Well it actually takes a whole day to complete that task (just be patient and go offline instead of spending Gems to instantly complete that task). As soon as you log into the game, pick up your newly furbished Polish and put your Blacksmith back to work so he can make some more. Alway keep him busy so you’ll always have enough Polish on hand to aid your Fusing activities.

10. Replay Levels to Acquire the Essence Your Need

• If you’re low on Essence and Gold, you can return to previous Adventure stages you’ve already beaten after securing a 3-star completion rating. Choosing the “Repeat Battle” option lets you replay an already completed stage up to 200 times. You can quit this item farming process once you’ve chosen the option to not replay the stage after you’ve beaten it again. You can also use Clear Tickets to beat an already completed stage with a 3-star rating without having to actively play through it. Use this method when you just want to acquire new items and don’t have the time to go hacking and slashing through enemy fodder.

• The “Sequential Battle” option can be activated even if you haven’t completed a stage yet. This option takes control of your character and pushes them towards victory until they die or when you’ve chosen to stop them from progressing. Sequential Battle works best if you have a high character rating and are comfortable with letting the AI take control of your character. All of the three stage completion methods mentioned here will help you garner the Essence and Gold you truly need.

See Also