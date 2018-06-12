Fire Emblem Three Houses: Release Date, Gameplay & More

2018’s Fire Emblem game announced one year ago finally has a name and a release date. Here’s everything you need to know about Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Release Date

The game is coming Spring 2019.

Gameplay

The game appears to include massive armies in addition to individual heroes. Individual heroes can train different skills. Groups of soldiers can take different formations.

News

Nintendo has been quiet on Fire Emblem 2018 since they announced the game for Switch during the Fire Emblem Direct back in January 2017.

Despite how quiet the company was, there are some rumors about it. LeakyPandy claims that the game will be called “Fire Emblem: Elegy for the Brave.” While the subtitle bay be an old working title and not the final name, the user was confident that the game’s themes revolve around soldiers passing away. The user also claimed that the game will come out sometime in the summer.

But we have some official info as well. In an interview translated by Kantopia, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia director Toshiyuki Kusakihara that the development team has been working to make the characters more realistic in terms of their proportions and movements than the more anime-inspired Fire Emblem Awakening and Fire Emblem Fates. Shadows ofValentia Producer Hitoshi Yamagami added that the development team for Fire Emblem on the Switch will likely change around.

So from the looks of things, Fire Emblem 2018 is shaping up to have a more grounded, serious story than the anime/fantasy settings we’ve seen from the last few entries and may revolve more around the series’ classic permadeath mechanic. Either way, we don’t expect the gameplay to change much from its predecessors, with players taking on armies in strategic gameplay with light RPG elements.