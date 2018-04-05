Mario Party Switch Reveal: What to Expect, When to Expect it, & Why

The Mario Party franchise has been going strong since 1998. The second game especially was a favorite among N64 owners and took full advantage of its four built-in controller ports to deliver a fun yet cutthroat board game with iconic minigames played throughout.

But just like with most parties, the franchise got way less fun the longer it went. None of the modern games could exactly capture the magic of its predecessors. Mario Party: The Top 100 from last year was especially disappointing thanks to its lackluster map and it missing some key minigames.

But Nintendo can always turn things around with a Mario Party 11 on the Switch. And according to recent rumors, news of a Mario Party Switch may come sooner than later.

Note: This article is largely speculative. We are not claiming to have any official news about a Mario Party Switch reveal or release date. We are making educated estimations and speculating about the game.

What to Expect

The rumor appeared to have began from an anonymous user on 4chan in February 2018. The user accurately predicted many of the games shown off at the Nintendo Switch Presentation in January 2017 before they were announced, according to our previous report. However, most of the user’s predictions for the games at the Nintendo Spotlight E3 2017 presentation turned out to be untrue.

According to the user, Mario Party 11 will showcase Nintendo Switch tech and will be developed by Nd Cube.

What do you think of this list. Also the same developer for Mario party is on this list. pic.twitter.com/fQ7j6vYpwk — Ghostman (@Ghostman80001) February 3, 2018

Marcus Sellars also said that ND Cube is developing Mario Party 11 and added that it will allegedly release sometime in 2019. Sellars predicted that Nintendo will host their latest Direct presentation on March 8 a day before it was announced, although Twitter user LeakyPandy predicted it a day earlier. He believes that many of the 4chan user’s predictions above are untrue.

ND Cube are developing Mario Party 11 for the Nintendo Switch and is scheduled for release in 2019. — Marcus Sellars (@Marcus_Sellars) February 3, 2018

Nd Cube Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Nintendo founded in March 2000, took over the Mario Party franchise starting with Mario Party 9 after the original developer, Hudson Soft, was absorbed by Konami in March 2012. They also developed Wii Party and Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival.

Now I know what you’re thinking, or rather fearing. Nd Cube is indeed behind the car mechanic that’s been used in Mario Party 9 and 10, and it’s entirely possible that this mechanic will return in Mario Party 11.

As Polygon explained in their review of Mario Party 10, the car mechanic has all players taking turns driving a car instead of roaming the board individually. Everyone moves together but special spaces only affect the current driver.

The mechanic has been controversial with fans ever since its implementation, with many saying that individual player agency was reduced and games became shorter and more luck based. As Polygon explains in the Mario Party 10 review, watching competitors skip over spaces or events you wanted to see as you wait for your turn isn’t that fun. However, they found that there can be a lot of strategy with the mechanic, with players using special blocks to for instance move just before a point subtraction gate so that the next driver goes through it. However those moments don’t really matter since much of the game was decided by chance.

So will the car mechanic return in Mario Party 11? Who knows. It’s very possible that Nd Cube will try to tweak the mechanic to make it more fun and strategic. On the other hand, knowing Nintendo, they’ll probably toss it out for something equally experimental and gimmicky. Hopefully we’ll get an option between traditional Mario Party traversal and whatever new thing they have.

But lets get to the most important part: the minigames. How will they work? We’ll have to look at the Nintendo Switch itself for that.

Most of the Mario Party games were build around the gimmicks of whatever console they were on. Mario Party 1 took advantage of the four controller ports for four player action and a lot of its minigames showcased the analog stick (to the detriment of many a blistered palm). Mario Party 6 and 7 utilized the GameCube microphone for a couple of special mini games controlled by one’s voice. Mario Party 8 used the motion controls granted by the Wii. So it would come to no surprise that a Mario Party game on the Switch would take advantage of the system’s features.

Motion controls are an obvious feature to use, and you can even recycle and update some minigames from previous entries that used motion controls. But the Joy-Cons also have the HD Rumble feature that could make for some unique minigames. In 1, 2, Switch, for instance, players could move the Joy-Con and feel the vibrations to guess how many balls were in a virtual box. And let’s not forget the IR Sensor at the bottom of the right Joy-Con, which can identify certain shapes and movements. In 1, 2, Switch, there was one game where players made biting motions in front of the sensor to eat virtual sandwiches.

We’d be remiss not to talk about Amiibo support. The last game had its very own Amiibo-centric mode where players can scan their figure into the game and play as them on a simple yet traditional game board. You could even customize your character with a special one-use ability. We definitely see this kind of Amiibo functionality returning albeit with a few updates here and there.

When to Expect It

According to the rumors, the game is coming in 2019. Based on the data, that seems to be a pretty reasonable estimate.

Mario Party games have been releasing at a nearly annual rate from 1998 to 2007. After a hiatus the series returned with Mario Party 9 in 2012 with the last mainline game being released in 2015. Since the last game released three years after its predecessor, it would make sense for the next game to release three or four years after that.

2018 sees a lot of big games coming out from the Big N, including Nintendo Labo, Mario Tennis Aces, Fire Emblem 2018, and Super Smash Bros. just to name a few. So a Mario Party game would be overlooked if released in that year.

We don’t know what 2019 will look like for Nintendo, but the only game confirmed from them for that year is Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey, a 3DS remake of the third entry in the Mario & Luigi series.

But we can get a bit more specific on the date. Mario Party games have launched in the west during the winter or spring until Mario Party 4 where the series started releasing late in the year. Then with Mario Party 8, Nintendo started releasing games in the spring again with the last two games releasing in March. So it would be safe to say that a new Mario Party game would release in March as well.

The Switch has seen the grand return of Nintendo’s major franchises from The Legend of Zelda to Super Mario with plenty more of their lineup on the way like Yoshi and Fire Emblem. So a game series as universally loved as Mario Party would have to join that list too. And honestly, being able to take a full, home console-quality Mario Party game wherever you go is a novelty too good to pass up.

Until then, we’ll have to wait and see if we get anything official from the Big N about a Nd Cube-developed Mario Party on the Nintendo Switch releasing in 2019. And we’ll be right here updating this article if that happens.

What do you think? How plausible are the rumors and speculations? Let us know in the comment section below.

