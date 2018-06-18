Pokemon Go Trading Coming This Week

Niantic has announced that the long awaited and promised feature of trading Pokemon will soon be added to Pokemon Go. Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go trading.

Trading is a part of the new Friends feature rolling out later this week. The feature lets you connect to add friends to your account so you can send them items, earn bonuses, and trade Pokemon.

To add friends to Pokemon Go, all you have to do is share Trainer Codes with one another. Enter the Trainer Code of your friend into the game and send them a request. If they accept, you’ll become friends and they’ll be added to your Friends List.

Trading Pokemon and participating in Raids or Gym Battles with friends will raise your friendship level and unlock bonuses. For instance, if your friendship levels up to “Great Friend” status, you’ll earn an attack bonus in Raids or Gym Battles.

Trading can only happen if your Trainer Level is at level 10 or higher and require you to spend Stardust. Some trades will require more Stardust than others but the higher your friendship level between you and your friend is, the less Stardust you need. Completing a trade earns bonus Candy for the Pokemon you traded away, with the bonus increasing even more if you trade Pokemon caught in locations far apart from each other.

To trade a Legendary Pokemon, Shiny Pokemon, or trade for a Pokemon not currently in your Pokedex, you need to complete a Special Trade which can only be done once a day with a Great Friend or a Best Friend and also require a lot of Stardust.

Special gifts can be found by spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops or Gyms, containing useful items and maybe even an Egg that hatches into an Alolan form Kanto Pokemon. You won’t be able to open the gifts yourself but you can send them to a friend. Exchanging special gifts also raises your friendship levels.