WWE 2K19 Cover Superstar Revealed

The Road to WWE 2K19 is officially underway!

A special live stream took place today (June 18) that featured two notable WWE Superstars – commentator Corey Graves and the always “Phenomenal” AJ Styles. The first big announcement made during the game’s press conference was the final release date – WWE 2K19 will launch on the Xbox One, PS4, and PC on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Fans who pre-order the game can play the it even earlier on October 5.

Immediately following that major reveal was the news we’ve all been waiting for – the Superstar that will serve as WWE 2K19’s cover athlete. And that distinction will go towards AJ Styles himself! Then another bombshell dropped – the WWE 2K Million Dollar Challenge. Contestants will be tasked with completing a number of tasks, including winning in an unannounced game mode. Whoever’s chosen from that crop of would-be competitors will ultimately play against AJ (in real life) in WWE 2K19. Should that person win, they’ll walk away a million dollars richer.

Recent WWE 2K19 rumors already leaked this news about AJ making the cover. Another bit of leaked info that hasn’t been confirmed yet is the inclusion of Ronda Rousey as a playable character. Hopefully we’ll get confirmation of that news sooner rather than later.

