WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Reactions & Review

Here’s out final thoughts and reactions to WWE Money in the Bank 2018!

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Reactions: This match was a bit too one-sided to drum up any real drama. Gallows and Anderson did what they can, and the latter even mounts a bit of a comeback towards the middle of the match, but there was never any doubt that the Bludgeon Brothers would defend their title.

It was short and straight to the point, but, conversely, it wasn’t especially memorable. Here’s hoping the Bludgeon Brothers square off against a more worthwhile tag-team next time they’re at a huge event like Money in the Bank.

Rating: 1 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Reactions: This was a big improvement over the tag-team match, which was televised during the kickoff show. Bryan and Cass made good on their claims to have a specific game plan, and the methodical approach that both men take makes for an intelligent match.

Bryan’s knee injury set up a precedent for the evening, as he grimaces through a series of brutal attacks by the larger Cass, but his recovery is a thrilling one. This is the best thing that the rivalry between Bryan and Cass have yielded by far, and WWE would be wise to wrap it up as soon as possible.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

Reaction: The storyline between Lashley and Zayn has been one of the least entertaining in recent WWE memory. Zayn continues his M.O. of antagonizing Lashley, and he even manages to get a few hits early on, but the match takes a turn for the worse when Lashley lands his first hit.

The rest of the match is a boring display of Lashley dismantling all of Zayn’s defenses, and eventually pinning him with just hand over Zayn’s chest. It might be entertaining for those of who love Lashley or loathe Zayn, but for everyone else, its a bore.

Rating: 1 out of 5 Stars

Seth Rollins vs. Elias

Reaction: This is where Money in the Bank 2018 really kicks into high gear. Rollins nurses a bad neck early on, and the start of the match is a little slow, but once Elias spots his opponent’s weakness, he capitalizes on it. He attacks Rollins’ neck and his damaged knee and there’s a lot of visceral excitement in seeing Rollins think his way out of a seemingly dire situation.

There’s lots of clever maneuvers that go on, and Elias proves himself to be a more methodical fighter than any of his previous matches suggested. Rollins may come out on top, but both men get a great look here.

Rating: 3 and a half out of 5 Stars

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

Reaction: Another terrific match. All eight competitors bring their A-game, and its truly a guessing game as to who will come out on top once the match starts. Ember Moon and Becky Lynch showed tremendous moxie in particular, to the point where its almost a shame they couldn’t claim the briefcase for themselves (both come criminally close).

There’s a little bit of predictability with Bliss winning, given her already decorated career, and the fact that she sat back for most of the match while the other wrestlers tore each other apart. Its a smart play, but not an entirely admirable one.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Reaction: This match was exactly what you would expect from Reigns and Mahal. There’s lots of aggression, a lot of powerful hits, and a lot of disruption from Mahal’s announcer, Sunil Singh, who feigns an injury here, just so that he can attack Reigns halfway once he’s tossed outside of the ring. Its a cheap move, but truth be told, its the most memorable thing about the entire match.

There are audible boos for both Reigns and Mahal during the match, and they don’t really do much to win them over. Coupled with the fact that its a singles match, and it has no bearing on future titles, and this is easily one of the most forgettable stretches of the evening.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Carmella vs. Asuka

Reaction: This should’ve been better. The dynamic between Carmella and Asuka was an intriguing one, with lots of possibilities, but the fight never really picks up steam, as both wrestlers seem oddly subdued. Carmella seems more interested in talking trash, and Asuka seems more interested in giving menacing glares.

Things admittedly pick up towards the tail end of the match, but it comes a screeching halt when James Ellsworth comes out wearing Asuka’s robe and mask. Asuka is inexplicably freaked, and Carmella seizes the opportunity to pin her for the win. Not exactly the drag-out brawl we were all hoping for.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Reaction: What a match. While the rivalry between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura has certainly grown stale, both men give their all in what turns out to be the evening’s most brutal scrap. Styles, visibly rusty to start, shows incredible stamina in the latter half, taking merciless shots below-the-belt and attacks on an injured knee.

The ten-counts he narrowly avoids provide some of Money in the Bank’s most suspenseful moments. Nakamura matches him in stamina, using his swagger and intense energy to bolster the drama of each recovery. Styles was always set to win, but we didn’t expect such a fun ride to a foregone conclusion.

Rating: 4 and a half out of 5 Stars

Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

Reaction: Another standout match. Jax makes Rousey look like the newcomer she is at first, tossing her around like a rag doll and casting serious doubt that Rousey has what it takes to compete with her, let alone win. Rousey’s subsequent comeback is wonderfully played, especially when she starts incorporating unorthodox moves that combine WWE showmanship with her UFC past.

The armbar that she gets Jax in is one of the event’s most memorable moments. Until that is, Bliss comes out of nowhere to knock both of them down and cash in her contract. Her quick victory over Jax is masterful bit of timing, and is sure to set up a terrific match in the future.

Rating: 4 and a half out of 5 Stars

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston

After being teased all night, seven of the contestants made good on their plans to gang up on Braun Strowman. It was a smart move on their part, and allowed for some great exchanges between the likes of Balor, Rusev, and The Miz, but Strowman’s return is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the night. He tears through a ladder like its a football banner, and proves once again that he’s one of the most formidable wrestlers in recent memory. His victory is a satisfying closer to Money in the Bank 2018.

Rating: 4 and a half out of 5 Stars