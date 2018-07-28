5 Asphalt 9: Legends Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

When it comes to the best racing game experience on mobile, Gameloft’s mastered the craft with their Asphalt series.

They’ve earned the trust of their loyal audience and have no made it all the way to the franchise’s ninth entry. Asphalt 9: Legends hits the road with an amazing lineup of vehicles, a new control scheme, beautiful new locales, and the same high-quality racing past entries relied on. We put together this guide so you can get the most out of your time spent as a mobile racing daredevil. It’s time to drift, flip, smash, and boost to your heart’s content!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Asphalt 9: Legends:

Download the Asphalt 9: Legends APK here.

1. How to Rule the Road!

• Instead of barely making it to second or third place, your personal goal for every race should be making it to the front of the pack. Guaranteeing yourself a victory during every race involves making smart decisions on when to activate your nitro boost, drift, and 360-degree spin maneuvers.

• Boosting should be relied on more than anything else since it can quickly move you from the back and push you to the front of the racing line. You should only drift around tight corners, which in turn refills your boost. While boosting, always try to go for a “Pulse Nitro” boost (this entails tapping the nitro button a second time while boosting when its meter falls into the blue section).

• You can actually wipe out the competition (literally) by utilizing your 360-degree spin. Be careful when using this move, however – it slows you down. So make sure you’re as close as possible to a pack of cars before you start spinning. Going all “Destruction Derby” on other racers should increase your chances of winning. You can also boost right into other vehicles, too.

• The “Perfect Nitro” boost (which activates after tapping the boost button twice) can turn you into a fearsome battering ram. You can also make good use of this boost technique to make a final push to the finish line if you’re behind or even while you’re ahead. And last but certainly not least, ramps are your best friend. Use them and take to the sky at all times!

2. The Importance of Upgrades

• Every event has a “Recommended Rank” limit for eligible cars. You should be aware of a newly unlocked car so you bring it up to that limit and allow it to participate in the next round of events. The order in which you should prioritize which car elements to upgrade should be Top Speed, Nitro, Acceleration, and Handling.

• Once a vehicle reaches the max level for all its upgrades, you’ll need to acquire new “Blueprint Cards” for that vehicle. Once you unlock the listed amount of cards needed to help a car “Star Up,” you’ll be able to make that car reach a new stage of upgrades and become even better. Upgrading not only improves your vehicle lineup, it also helps increase your “Garage Level.” Once a new Garage Level is reached, new Car Cards become available within the Store’s Card Packs.

3. Always Strive to Complete Race Goals and Keep Track of Your Missions

• Every time you’re set to enter a new event, make a mental note of its goals. They’re usually pretty simple, such as completing a race and coming in at first place. By completing all of the race goals for a particular event, you’ll accumulate the car blueprints needed for your vehicle unlocking and enhancing endeavors. By the way, you’ll also gain a vehicle Blueprint once you’ve completed a Season.

• You’ll also gain extra Credits based on your finishing position and your Flag Bonus. Reputation Points also come your way, which leads to your Reputation Score reaching new levels. An increase in that area refuels all of your cars and grants you extra rewards.

• As for Missions, take a look at the ones you’re close to completing during the post-race breakdown. You can also look at Missions through your “Player Profile,” which can be found at the top of the main menu (tap on the head icon). You’ll get Tokens for fulfilling Mission requirements, so make it habit of finishing them so you have enough currency to purchase new Card Packs.

4. Participate in Other Modes and Replay Past Races to Earn Even More Rewards

• All those Credits, Tokens, Blueprint Cards, and Card Packs enter your inventory after succeeding in events. Asphalt 9: Legends gives you a ton of things to do within “My Career,” “My Club,” “Multiplayer,” and “Daily Events.”

• Dedicate yourself to playing a bunch of Season mode every day and spending the last bit of your daily playthrough with the other playable modes. Of course you’ll need “Gas Tanks” for your cars in order for them to be playable in those modes. Don’t worry, though – you’ll be given the opportunity to watch a video advertisement and quickly refill them for any vehicle in your garage.

• Play through all of your Daily Events, especially on days where top class cars are offered up as prizes for winning. And take your best cars into Multiplayer – those other human racers are definitely going to bring their best as well. All your winning efforts and event completions increase in quality and quantity if you’re a part of a Club, so join one as soon as that option become available.

5. Be Wise With Your Store Spending

• The Store has a ton of great rewards for sale. Some of those items even come free of charge. You’ll be able to open a free “Classic Pack” every four hours, which gifts you with two cards. The other free card pack is the “Ads Pack,” which throws a single card your way after you get done watching a video ad.

• Since you’ll earn plenty of Credits just by playing the game, don’t ever waste your Tokens on buying them. Instead, put your Tokens towards purchasing Card Packs. The Card Packs lineup changes every few days, so be sure to buy the Featured Car Blueprint Card you really want before it expires. And lastly, cop a few Premium Packs every now and then – you’ll acquire five new cards every time you buy one. You may get lucky and get a whole bunch of new Blueprint Cards during a single purchase!

