5 Creative Destruction Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The Battle Royale sub-genre is still thriving on mobile.

Fortnite, PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, and a bevy of other copycat’s have flooded the mobile market. But there’s a few diamonds in the rough when it comes to games that are sticking to what helped Fortnite win. And one of them is Yuan Zuo’s bright and bubbly sandbox survival shooter, Creative Destruction.

You know the drill – you’ll fly onto a massive battlefield, rummage through buildings, open chests full of weapons/ammo/gear, and dismantle everything around you in order to build safe havens and ramps. Want to be the ultimate Dawn Star and outlive 99 other players? Our survival guide will help you attain that goal!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Creative Destruction:

1. Aim for a Landing Spot That’s Packed With Buildings

• As soon as you become a passenger on Creative Destruction’s airborne vessel, tap on the map and look for an area that’s populated by buildings. After selecting your destination, you’ll sky dive into the type of location that houses plenty of weapons and gear. Be warned, though – everyone else will probably have the same idea in mind for their preferred landing spot.

• Once you hit the ground, make a beeline for any nearby building and arm yourself as quickly as possible. If you’re quick on the draw, you can probably eliminate a few players during the earlier moments of a match. If you make your landing and end up by yourself (LUCKY YOU!), take a few moments to use your Destructor and earn yourself a few pieces of building material. Afterwards, quickly switch things up by stacking up on weapons, ammo, and other unique items. You should have enough building material and offensive/defensive items on deck to go hunting soon after.

2. GEAR UP!

• Creative Destruction houses an extensive arms gallery – you can discover and equip different types of Pistols, Shotguns, Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles etc. Along with those firearms, you can also pick up all types of items that can wipe out the competition from afar, such as Grenades and Bowling Bombs.

• You’re more likely to be the last man/woman standing if you run into a firefight with a weapon that has a high rarity rating. The lowest rating is White (Common) and the highest rating is Gold (Legendary). In between those color ratings are Green, Blue, and Purple. Your compass can push you towards an especially rare weapon – when a shiny icon pops up on your compass, that means there’s a chest full of rare goodies in your vicinity. You can also acquire those types of weapons and high quality items by being the first one to grab all the loot from airdrops that transport chests onto the battlefield.

3. Build Wisely and Efficiently

• Your Destructor destroys anything in its path and transforms it into essential building material. When you find yourself in an area that’s devoid of enemies, take the time to get yourself as much building material as you can. If you’re a bold player, go ahead and build up a pathway to the top of a building via Quick Build ramps. If you’re a long-range killer who relies on Sniper Rifles, perch yourself on any building and pick off anyone that’s unlucky enough to enter your sights. A Water Tower is the perfect sniping position to build up some ramps to, for example.

• Chances are high that players will shoot down player built buildings as soon as they spot them. Your custom built structures will always attract other players, so it’s always best if you have enough Quick Build energy left over to assemble four protective walls around you. This maneuver should keep you protected from ambushing players and give you enough time to decide your next move.

• You can also try and trick some unsuspecting players by building up a whole bunch of buildings in one spot – sometimes your foes will wander into your area and start shooting down your buildings in hopes of taking out the player who may be using any of them as cover. That’s the best time to hop out of your hiding spot and pick off any players who were dumb enough to fall into your trap. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for other players who may employ this strategy, too!

4. STICK AND MOVE!

• Strafing well while blasting an enemy that’s right in front of you should get you out of an encounter with little to no damage sustained. Getting the drop on another player before they even notice you also helps, of course. For situations like the ones we just mentioned, having a Shotgun and an Assault Gun on hand increases your chances of survival. Use your long-range firearms and projectiles to take down player built buildings. You can also rely on your Destructor when you catch someone hiding in a tower/building and want to eliminate their protective place up close.

• Sniper Rifles should mainly be used to pick off your rivals from atop a high building. That weapon type also comes in handy when you want to take out any players you see trying to escape the oncoming storm. Stay near the edge of the storm that’s closing in and you’ll most likely spot someone who took their sweet time getting to the safe zone.

5. Fulfill the Requirements for Daily Missions and Events

• Creative Destruction’s long list of rewards can be obtained by simply logging in for seven days. You’ll also acquire a good amount of Gold, EXP, Costume Packs, and more by completing your Daily Missions. You should make it a priority to check on what those missions are every time you log-in, then setting off to make sure you complete them all before you log off.

• The Medals you’re given for completing Daily Missions can then be exchanged for Chests, which unlock even more rewards! The final method towards gathering goodies is staying on top of Events. Click on the tab to see what gifts you can obtain from certain modes and what log-in reward become available during your next day of play.

