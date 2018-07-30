Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout Beta Coming in September

The Call of Duty Black Ops 4 beta is set to begin soon but the Blackout game mode will be absent from it.

This will come as a disappointment to many who are interested in trying out Treyarch’s take on the wildly popular battle royale genre. Luckily we received news today that the Blackout beta news will take place in September. You can see the small teaser in the trailer below.

This can be interpreted in a number of ways but it just seems like Blackout isn’t ready to be shown off to the public yet. Blackout, outside of a trailer, was a no show at the gameplay reveal and then again during E3 2018.

Begin your dive into the deepest, most-tactical Black Ops Multiplayer to date. The #BlackOps4 MP Beta arrives on August 3, first on PS4. pic.twitter.com/QbPgeETZ6F — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 30, 2018

Pre-orders will have instant access to the beta once it opens a If it is then that means it will likely be everyone’s first chance at playing the mode, unless it is shown off at E3 like many speculate it will be.

Blackout will be the first battle royale game with aerial, aquatic and land vehicles meaning this mode will promise a lot of mayhem. There has been no word as to how many players will actually be in the map so we’ll probably find that out closer to the beta. You can read more about the Blackout mode here.

No exact date has been given for the beta but with the game launching in early October we expect the beta can’t launch too late into September. The team will still need time to make bug fixes and other things of the sort in time for the launch in October.

