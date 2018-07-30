Fortnite’s Fly Explosives Limited Time Event Leaked (Report)

With the Guided Missiles set to return tomorrow, a new limited-time event for Fortnite has leaked ahead of time. Posted by the Fortnite Battle Royale Leaks Twitter account, this event will revolve around jetpacks and explosive weapons.

Keep in mind this event has been officially confirmed by Epic Games so take the information with a grain of salt. These are still rumors and leaks, not actual announcements from the developer.

That being said, Epic Games possibly teased this specific event 2 days ago via a response on Reddit. When user Chrisasst questioned the lack of new Limited Time Modes, Epic replied with “We’ll have something new flying your way next week.” This lends some actual weight to the Fly Explosives event that was supposedly leaked.

* LEAK * New LTM 'Fly Explosives'! (High Explosives w/ Jetpacks). Includes Loading Screen Info and Description. No release date on this LTM. pic.twitter.com/wrAiBEH37g — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) June 27, 2018

The event itself revolves around players hunting for Jetpacks in basements or attics, while explosive weapons can be obtained in chests or Supply Drops. This mode will be available for Solos, Duos, or Squads, so if you love explosive weapons then this is for you.

Keep in mind, we still don’t have hard confirmation of this mode, but the return of the Guided Missiles adds authenticity to the rumors. These missiles have been altered to act as a scouting tool and now have reduced damage. This should make this weapon less oppressive and more of a utility item for duos or squads. There is currently no official date for when this event releases.

See Also