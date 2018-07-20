Fortnite Summer Skirmish Takes Place of Friday Fortnite

Friday Fortnite tournaments have become a fixture in the community for the past several months.

However, today is different as the Friday Fortnite tournament has been replaced in favor of Epic Games’ own Summer Skirmish. The first week of the Summer Skirmish did not go very well as it was met with criticism for being boring and have unbearable server lag.

On the other hand, Keemstar’s tournaments put a focus on kills as two teams enter up as a squad and don’t really focus on getting a win. This means there is non-stop action as the players are all looking for players instead of actively trying to avoid them like we saw in the Summer Skirmish last week.

#FridayFortnite is canceled for tomorrow.@EpicGames is running their own event & told everyone last min. Yesterday they invited 5 of my players so I was still doing FF now they invited all. They capped FF at $20k & are doing events for $500k. I’m not holding the players back. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 20, 2018

Epic Games has changed things up with the Summer Skirmish this week including a revamped scoring system. The team things a lot of the lag came from all of the players not leaving the lobby so they are doing away with the private lobby, at least for today.

It sounds a lot like a the Keemstar tournaments and that will surely allow more players to be interested in it. Here are the rules for today’s format:

The player with the highest score after 10 Solo matches will be named the winner. Victory Royales and Eliminations in this competition will be scored to determine placement at the end of the event. The top 20 players at the end of the Week 2 Summer Skirmish will be awarded. Scoring is as follows: Victory Royales: +5 Points

Eliminations: +1 Point

20 or More Eliminations (per game): +10 Points and $10,000

Since this tournament seems like it was announced last minute, there’s no precedent going forward with how this will affect the future Keemstar tournaments. All we know is this week will be skipped. This week’s Summer Skirmish will go on today and tomorrow.

