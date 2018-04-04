Where to Find Vending Machines in Fortnite: Battle Royale

Epic Games has promised special updates called Content Updates every other week that will add content into the game without the need for an update. The first one adds Vending Machines into the game.

Vending Machine locations will be found in many locations across the map so it sounds like they will be found in set locations but it’s too early to tell for absolute certainty. If they do have set locations then you can probably expect to find a lot of opposition there, at least for the first few days.

This Redditor pointed out where he has spotted the Vending Machines so far. We have also compiled a map showing the locations of the Vending Machines we’ve noticed so far, feel free to drop more locations in the comments.

We made predictions yesterday as to how we thought the Vending Machines would function in the game but Epic Games pulled the sheet off today.

Each Vending Machine will randomly select a rarity. All items sold will match that rarity. Items found in a Common (white) version will cost 100 materials. Items found in a Uncommon (green) version will cost 200 materials. Items found in a Rare (blue) version will cost 300 materials. Items found in a Epic (purple) version will cost 400 materials. Items found in a Legendary (gold) version will cost 500 materials.

Each Vending Machine will sell three items, one for each material type (Wood, Stone, Metal). It will cycle through each of the three items on a short timer. To switch items faster, hit the Vending Machine with your Pickaxe.

There is no purchase limit to the items available.

The Vending Machines are indestructible so you don’t have to worry about someone using it once and then destroying it. To rotate through the different materials just whack the machine with the pickaxe until you get to your desired material.

It looks like the Vending Machines will drop the same number of that item you’d normally find from a chest or air drop. For example, if you ordered up Mini Shields it would drop a stack of three of them instead of giving you a single shield.

This does mean you’ll be able to pop out Legendary Rocket Launchers for just 500 materials so players are rewarded for landing in Moisty Mire. What this ends up doing is balancing the game out for everyone because now everyone has a chance to get good loot regardless of skill level. Players are even able to get a Blue Rocket Launcher for just 300 material.

Ideally, a player will now be able to roll up to a Vending Machine with 500 wood and trade it in for a Legendary rarity weapon which means they will be able to have a power weapon despite hiding the whole game or whatever the case may be. Of course the better players will usually end up winning but the idea is still interesting.

Another update to hit today is the long-awaited first shot accuracy to a number of the weapons. This means that you can aim while standing still and the weapon will be guaranteed to hit its first shot which is a very welcome change. You can read more about the update right here.

