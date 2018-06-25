Fortnite “LTM” Meaning Explained

With Fortnite’s widespread popularity, there are new players coming in every day. The patch notes and tweets often throw around the term “LTM” and that might not be clear to every player as to what that means.

The phrase “LTM” is an abbreviation of Limited-Time Mode which represents a mode that is only around for a short period of time. We’ve seen modes such as 50v50, Sniper Shootout and even the Infinity Gauntlet mode come and go with the LTM moniker.

These modes do tend to make a comeback, usually as something a little different. For example the 50v50 mode has come back as a different version which made tweaks to the previous formula.

Limited-time modes are usually only available for a week or so at a time so you need to make sure you try them out while they are there. Most of the modes do remain on a rotation but some of them, such as the Infinity Gauntlet mode, feel more like one-time deals and won’t be coming back.

Some of the LTMs don’t count stats but a variety of them do. In some of the modes it is a lot easier to rack up kills and wins so it makes sense to not include those in your overall stats.

The developers are always cooking up new LTMs to keep the players interested in breaking up the monotony that comes with the same modes over and over.

Epic Games recently announced the arrival on the Playground LTM which will allow players to drop it and pretty much do what they want. Friendly fire will be enabled in this mode that will allow teams to drop in a practice their building and fighting.

Here’s the official description from Epic Games:

The Playground LTM will load you into the Battle Royale Map with some adjusted settings. Battle and build to your heart’s content with an extended period of time to roam around the map as well as increased resource generation. All treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, try droppin’ in different spots and scope out the loot. Friendly fire is on so you can scrimmage with your squad (up to 4 friends per match), but fear not you’ll respawn immediately. Oh … and Lloads of Llamas.

During Nintendo’s E3 2018 press conference it was announced there would be a Nintendo Switch version of the game. The game was announced and released on the same and while there are some performance issues, Fortnite on the Switch remains true to the experience. You will run into problems if you’ve linked your Epic Games account to the PS4 though.

