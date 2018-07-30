Madden NFL 19: Will There Be a Nintendo Switch Version?

The Nintendo Switch has won gamers over with its portability as well as its ability to play your favorite games on your TV.

We’ve seen a number of third-party developers show their support and what has resulted is a number of sports games have hit the console. We’ve seen WWE 2K18, NBA 2K18 and FIFA 18 make their way to the console.

One game that was missing last year was the Madden NFL franchise and that trend will be continuing with this season as well. Madden NFL 19 will not be making an appearance on the Nintendo Switch this summer.

In an interview with Gamespot, Madden NFL 19 producer Ben Haumiller took us through the thought process about why Madden will be skipping the Nintendo Switch.

“We always think about every platform out there. It’s really a decision of what’s best for Madden and us as EA and where we’re going. You never rule out getting your game in front of players. You want to go where everyone is. We’d never rule it out. We just don’t have any current plans right now.”

The wording of not having “any current plans right now” could suggest Madden will eventually come to the console in the future.

In the case of FIFA, a custom game engine had to be built for the console to get it playable. Both PS4 and Xbox One run the game using the Frostbite engine but EA says that engine didn’t work with the Switch, hence the custom engine.

While it’s disappointing to see Madden skip the console it is somewhat expected as there hasn’t been a Madden title on a Nintendo home console since Madden NFL 13 on the Wii U.

The newest WWE 2K title will also be skipping the Switch this year as WWE 2K18 had a lot of problems and it seems like 2K just decided to bite the bullet and skip the platform entirely.

Maybe the third time’s the charm when it comes to Madden on the Switch. We’ll be sure to let you know the moment a Switch version of Madden is announced.

See Also: