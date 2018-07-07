Warframe Switch Announced

Popular free-to-play game Warframe is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Digital Extremes’ game will be ported to the system by developer Panic Button, who were also responsible for the Switch ports of Doom (2016), Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Rocket League according to their website.

A release date for the port has not been announced yet.

The news was announced as part of TennoCon 2018, the third annual Warframe convention where Digital Extremes announced a number of significant updates coming to the game.

One of the biggest bits of news is the announcement of a new game mode known as Codename: Railjack where players each man their own station on a battlecruiser. Players can pilot the ship, operate turrets, according to PC Gamer. Other ships will attack your vessel and enemies will even board your ship. You can also allocate energy to the different parts of the ship such as giving more energy to the thrusters for more speed and maneuverability, according to the publication. Parts of the ship will be damaged and have to be repaired. Ships can also have their own special abilities such as the “death blossom” ability which sends out missiles to destroy everything, creative director Steve Sinclair told PC Gamer.

Players can also depart the ship and fight enemies in their own personal Archwing flightsuit, according to PC Gamer. You can even board enemy ships with another player hacking the enemy ship’s airlocks and provide other assistance via a “commander mode,” according to the publication.

Ships can be upgraded, leveled up, and have their abilities modified, Sinclair told PC Gamer. The mode does not have a release date yet.

Warframe is coming to Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/QXrY2Y4Qp6 — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) July 7, 2018

During the event, Digital Extremes also announced a brand new open world for players to explore on Venus complete with brand new vehicles and enemies. The world will come sometime in 2018.

Explore an expansive open Landscape on Venus with new vehicles, exotic wildlife and arachnid robots. Fortuna awaits, Tenno. Coming 2018. pic.twitter.com/OKNYieHlQg — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) July 7, 2018

They also announced new story content known as The New War, which is coming soon.

Do you remember…what they did to you? The New War is coming. pic.twitter.com/zVA1FTQbae — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) July 7, 2018

In March 2018, Digital Extremes COO Sheldon Carter told Express that the team did not have any plans for porting Warframe to the Switch but they were looking into the possibility. He also said that he personally loved the Switch and has collected a lot of Korok Seeds in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Donations given on the TennoCon 2018 Twitch stream will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Players were able to earn a free Ash Prime if they link their account to the TennoCon 2018 Twitch stream, and watch the stream for 30 minutes.

See also: