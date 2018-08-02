Thanks to a collaboration between Capcom and Square Enix, Monster Hunter World players can fight Behemoth from Final Fantasy 14. Behemoth was added to the game with the fourth free update (more information on that here). Behemoth already looks to be one of the strongest monsters in the game thanks to its massive size and one hit kill attacks. It even incorporates mechanics from Final Fantasy 14 to further trip up players.

If you’re struggling to defeat Behemoth, then look no further. Here’s how to beat Behemoth in Monster Hunter World.

Note: This article will continue to be updated as we find new information about fighting Behemoth.

How to Find Behemoth

To fight Behemoth, you need to have a Hunter Rank of 16, according to a livestream by Capcom (via Arekkz Gaming). Once you sign up for the quest, “He Taketh It With His Eyes,” You’ll have 35 minutes to fight the monster which is down from the usual 50 minutes for quests.

How to Beat Behemoth

The developers in the livestream recommend fighting the monster with four players on a team. This is because the developers worked in a mechanic from Final Fantasy 14 called Enmity, or how much a monster focuses attacks on a certain player. The mechanic is commonly referred to as “aggro” in other games.

While Monster Hunter World has a similar mechanic, a monster’s aggro usually rotates pretty evenly among the players. However when fighting the Behemoth, you build Enmity while attacking the Behemoth’s head. Then a red line comes from the monster and onto the player indicating that it’s focusing its attention onto that player and that player alone. That way while Behemoth is attacking one player, others can attack it or heal themselves and others.

But Enmity is also important for dealing with another big mechanic the Behemoth employs. Throughout the fight, Behemoth will rain down comets from the sky to deal damage. The comets remain on the ground as boulders that Behemoth can destroy with attacks. As the player with aggro, you need to draw the Behemoth away from the boulders because you need them to block its strongest attack, Ecliptic Meteor.

During Ecliptic Meteor, Behemoth glows red along with the area in front of it. It then summons a massive meteor that makes you faint in one hit even if you have the Guts armor skill. You can’t outrun it or even use a Farcaster to escape. So what do you do? You hide behind the boulders. When Behemoth starts glowing, immediately run behind the boulder so that it protects you from the blast.

So to recap, one player needs to aggro Behemoth so that the other players can inflict damage and heal other players. The player also needs to keep the boulders safe so that everyone can live through the meteor attack.

One important thing to note is that Behemoth can inflict bleed. It’s recommended to add three Suture decorations to your armor to gain immunity to bleeding. You can also catch Sushifish to gain scales that can be used to instantly cure bleeding. The Jerky bought from the shop in the Tradeyard of Astera also cures bleeding.

Since Behemoth is an Elder Dragon, it is immune to traps. However it can still be inflicted with status effects.

You can sever Behemoth’s tail and break its horns. Once you defeat it, you get six carves and with that six different parts from the monster along with whatever you get from the Quest Rewards.

What tips do you have for fighting Behemoth? Let us know in the comment section below.

Best Build

According to the livestream, Behemoth is weak to the water element. If you’re looking to aggro Behemoth, then using a lance would be perfect. You can not only easily hit Behemoth’s head with the high thrust attack but also block the majority of its attacks while it’s focused on you. Having a healer with Wide-Range is also very important.

Arekkz Gaming has a great video on a build you can use for Behemoth. Here’s one of his builds for those looking to be a tank and draw aggro from Behemoth.

Head: Dragonking Eyepatch α

Chest: Vaal Hazak Mail γ

Arms: Empress Vambraces β

Belt: Vaal Hazak Coil γ

Legs: Vaal Hazak Greaves γ

Weapon: Empress Lance “Styx”

Charm: Ironside Charm III

Tools: Challenger Mantle, Health Booster

Decorations: 3 Critical Jewels, 3 Footing Jewels, 1 Flawless Jewel, 1 Tenderizer Jewel, and 3 Vitality Jewels

This set gives you the Vaal Hazak Vitality set bonus along with Health Boost and Recovery Speed, giving you not only high health but also speeding up health recovery and letting you recover past the red portion of health gauges. This lets you heal up as you’re blocking Behemoth’s attacks. You also get Weakness Exploit and Critical Boost to boost critical hit rate and damage while attacking the head, which you’ll be doing anyway to build up aggro. It’s believed that Behemoth causes ground tremors so Tremor Resistance is there to prevent stumbling. You also have Guard level three from the charm to strengthen your ability to guard. Peak Performance is there to give extra damage while at full health. The Empress Lance is fully upgraded with Xeno’jiiva parts to grant the Razor Sharp ability which halves sharpness loss which is very important when using a weapon that hits as often as lances. The Challenger Mantle can further draw aggro while the Health Booster keeps everyone topped off.

Arekkz has a different set for those looking for a more support-oriented role as well as those looking for a build that’s relatively easy to make.

Head: Nergigante Helm β

Chest: Kulve Taroth’s Ire β

Arms: Empress Vambraces β

Belt: Nergigante Coil β

Legs: Empress Greaves α

Weapon: Deep Vero

Charm: Attack Charm III

Tools: Fireproof Mantle, Temporal Mantle

Decorations: 2 Dragon Jewels, 2 Critical Jewels, 3 Tenderizer Jewels, 1 Friendship Jewel, and 1 Sonorous Jewel

The Deep Vero is the core of this support build as it grants the Attack Up (L), Health Boost (L), and Defense Up (L) buffs which are all important for this fight. A fully leveled up Wide-Range skill gives you full support when using items and potions to buff and heal allies. The Lunastra set bonus increases your stamina cap which is invaluable for moving around to avoid attacks and get into position for your own attacks. Attack Boost increases your attack and critical hit rate. Critical Boost and Weakness Exploit are there to raise the damage and rate of critical hits. Maximum Might is there to further increase critical hit rate when stamina is full. Health Boost is nice for a bit of survivability. Dragon Attack is there to boost the power of your weapon. And finally Horn Maestro is there to increase the duration of buffs granted by Hunting Horns. The Temporal Mantle is great for dodging attacks. Arekkz also suggests the Fireproof Mantle but we have to test if Behemoth actually uses fire attacks. So for now you can use the Health Booster instead if you want.

What Rewards Do You Get from Beating Behemoth?

According to the Monster Hunter World official website, fighting Behemoth will grant you parts you can use to craft armor, an Insect Glaive, and a Kinsect for use with the Insect Glaive. The armor and weapons are based off of the Dragoons from Final Fantasy 14.

With the update, you can also craft a new Palico armor set to make your Palico look like a Moogle of Final Fantasy fame.

