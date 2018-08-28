Dead by Daylight: The New Killer is The Spirit

After being drip fed with cryptic comments on the official forums and being given teaser videos, Dead by Daylight has officially unveiled their new killer.

Author’s Note: All of this is in the PTB so it is subject to change. The patch notes may change once released into the final build.

The new killer in Dead by Daylight is The Spirit who sounds like she has the ability to enter a spirit plain and travel across the map. The killer is given the “Hard” rating so she might take some getting used to.

The Spirit comes with Spirit Fury, Hex: Haunted Ground and Rancor. Her power is Yamaoka’s Haunting which will allow her to depart her physical body which leaves behind a husk. She moves are fast rate than before but she does lose trace of all the survivors. She can still track scratch marks in this state.

Her Hex: Haunted Ground perk sounds like it will do a decent job defending Hex: Ruin or Hex: Devour Hope since cleansed a haunted totem will trigger an Exposed status effect.

It’s too early to tell if the Spirit’s perks are going to be good or not but we’ll certainly see her played often in the final build. She reminds us a lot of the Nurse but not nearly as powerful. She can’t phase through objects in the spirit realm so she does have some limitations.

The best way to get an idea of how this killer works is to load up the PTB yourself and trying her out. You can read more about how to do that here.

If you do plan on entering the PTB you might deal with very long queues if you’re playing as killer. Most of the players will be using the new killer so you might have to try out the new survivor instead.

This new killer also brings with it a new survivor who will come with their own set of perks. The survivors ultimately end up skins once you progress far enough into the game so hopefully this one looks cool to you.

The new survivor is Adam Francis. His perks include Diversion, Deliverance and Autodidact. Deliverance gives players who perform a safe unhook and 100 percent to free yourself from the next hook. It sounds like a strong end-game perk that will be fun to mess around with.

The killer on the other hand will be very popular once she fully releases. Although the PTB brought on a whole bunch of Wraith changes that players will enjoy most will be playing the new killer.

All progress made in the PTB will not carry into the main game so you don’t have to worry about grinding it out if you don’t want to. Don’t forget to check out the Wraith rework as well.

